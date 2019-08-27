Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sime Darby Berhad    SIME   MYL4197OO009

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(SIME)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sime Darby Berhad : Bhd Posts 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Rises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:03am EDT

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sime Darby Bhd.'s (4197.KU) net profit rose 13% on year in its fiscal fourth quarter, mainly due to higher revenue and operating income, the Malaysian logistics and automotive group said Tuesday.

Net profit at the world's second-largest BMW car dealer climbed to 184 million ringgit ($43.8 million) in the April-to-June quarter from MYR163 million in the same period last year, a stock-exchange filing showed. The stronger on-year result missed a consensus mean estimate of MYR218.7 million compiled by FactSet.

Revenue rose to MYR9.32 billion from MYR8.58 billion, beating a consensus mean estimate of MYR8.78 billion provided by FactSet.

Sime Darby said its board expects a satisfactory group performance for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.

The company said growth at its industrial division is expected to be strengthened in the coming years by the recently proposed acquisition of New Zealand's Gough Group Ltd. while its motors segment is expected to continue facing a competitive regional auto market.

Its logistics division, meanwhile, has been weighed down by the fallout from the U.S. and China trade tensions, notes accompanying the company's financial statement showed.

Shares of Sime Darby were 0.5% lower at MYR2.08 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIME DARBY BERHAD
02:03aSIME DARBY BERHAD : Bhd Posts 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Rises
DJ
08/13Sime Darby Agrees to Buy New Zealand's Gough Group for $136 Million
DJ
07/06SIME DARBY BERHAD : Bidders Emerge For Asian Hospitals
DJ
05/29Sime Darby's Third-Quarter Net Profit Surges
DJ
05/03DXC TECHNOLOGY : acquires services centre from Sime Darby in Malaysia
AQ
04/22SIME DARBY BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/29SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : GOL Helps Sime Darby to Raid Plantation of Illegal R..
AQ
03/27SIME DARBY BERHAD : 'Police Raid' At Sime Darby!
AQ
03/19EXCLUSIVE - KKR, CVC, OTHER PE FIRMS : sources
RE
03/19SIME DARBY BERHAD : Over 700 Illegal Occupants Face Eviction At Sime Darby
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 35 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 346 M
Net income 2019 926 M
Debt 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 3,91%
P/E ratio 2019 15,4x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 14 214 M
Chart SIME DARBY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 2,62  MYR
Last Close Price 2,09  MYR
Spread / Highest target 67,5%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffri Salim Davidson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Chairman
Encik Mustamir Mohamad Group Chief Financial Officer
Samsudin bin Osman Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Haw-Kuang Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY BERHAD3 384
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL18.76%112 596
3M COMPANY-18.06%89 657
SIEMENS AG-9.05%77 596
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.28%69 555
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS15.53%47 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group