Sime Darby Berhad : Bhd Posts 4Q Net Profit, Revenue Rises

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Sime Darby Bhd.'s (4197.KU) net profit rose 13% on year in its fiscal fourth quarter, mainly due to higher revenue and operating income, the Malaysian logistics and automotive group said Tuesday.

Net profit at the world's second-largest BMW car dealer climbed to 184 million ringgit ($43.8 million) in the April-to-June quarter from MYR163 million in the same period last year, a stock-exchange filing showed. The stronger on-year result missed a consensus mean estimate of MYR218.7 million compiled by FactSet.

Revenue rose to MYR9.32 billion from MYR8.58 billion, beating a consensus mean estimate of MYR8.78 billion provided by FactSet.

Sime Darby said its board expects a satisfactory group performance for the financial year ending June 30, 2020.

The company said growth at its industrial division is expected to be strengthened in the coming years by the recently proposed acquisition of New Zealand's Gough Group Ltd. while its motors segment is expected to continue facing a competitive regional auto market.

Its logistics division, meanwhile, has been weighed down by the fallout from the U.S. and China trade tensions, notes accompanying the company's financial statement showed.

Shares of Sime Darby were 0.5% lower at MYR2.08 prior to the earnings release.

Write to Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com