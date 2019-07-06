Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sime Darby Berhad    SIME   MYL4197OO009

SIME DARBY BERHAD

(SIME)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sime Darby Berhad : Bidders Emerge For Asian Hospitals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/06/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By P.R. Venkat and Yantoultra Ngui

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management Inc., people with knowledge of the sale process said.

TPG is working with Malaysian conglomerate Hong Leong Group. The two rival bidders are Sime Darby Bhd., another local conglomerate, and U.S.-based investment firm General Atlantic, the people said.

Columbia Pacific, a Seattle-based investment firm, owns 29 hospitals and health-care facilities in Southeast Asia and India. It kicked off a formal sale process for its Columbia Asia business earlier this year, seeking to raise as much as $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported previously.

Talks are ongoing and there is no certainty that a deal will materialize, the people said.

Columbia Asia started its operations in Asia in 1996. It now has 12 midsize hospitals in Malaysia, 11 in India, three in Vietnam and three in Indonesia, according to its website.

Private hospitals and other health care facilities have been growing in Asia, driven in part by a rising middle class that is willing to pay for better-equipped medical centers.

Overall health care spending in Asia and Australasia is likely to soar 37% between 2017 and 2022, to more than $2.4 trillion, according to a Deloitte forecast. That is faster growth than the global market, which Deloitte expects will expand to $10.1 trillion from $7.7 trillion.

Asia's health-care sector has seen a string of deals recently. Last year, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd. bought a majority stake in Indian hospital-chain operator Fortis Healthcare Ltd. at a price that valued Fortis at close to $1.3 billion. Japan's Mitsui & Co. paid $2 billion for Khazanah Malaysia Bhd.'s 16% stake in IHH, one of the world's largest listed private hospital operators.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com and Yantoultra Ngui at yantoultra.ngui@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIME DARBY BERHAD End-of-day quote.
SIME DARBY BHD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIME DARBY BERHAD
02:48aSIME DARBY BERHAD : Bidders Emerge For Asian Hospitals
DJ
05/29SIME DARBY BERHAD : Third-Quarter Net Profit Surges
DJ
05/03DXC TECHNOLOGY : acquires services centre from Sime Darby in Malaysia
AQ
04/22SIME DARBY BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/29SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : GOL Helps Sime Darby to Raid Plantation of Illegal R..
AQ
03/27SIME DARBY BERHAD : 'Police Raid' At Sime Darby!
AQ
03/19EXCLUSIVE - KKR, CVC, OTHER PE FIRMS : sources
RE
03/19SIME DARBY BERHAD : Over 700 Illegal Occupants Face Eviction At Sime Darby
AQ
02/21SIME DARBY BERHAD : 2Q Net Up 3.9%
DJ
02/14SIME DARBY BERHAD : President Weah Assures Sime Darby Management of Government's..
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 35 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 346 M
Net income 2019 938 M
Debt 2019 452 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 15 846 M
Chart SIME DARBY BERHAD
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,67  MYR
Last Close Price 2,33  MYR
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffri Salim Davidson Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abdul Aziz bin Abdullah Chairman
Encik Mustamir Mohamad Group Chief Financial Officer
Samsudin bin Osman Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Haw-Kuang Lim Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY BERHAD3 795
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL33.66%129 829
3M COMPANY-9.73%100 863
SIEMENS AG0.00%94 190
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY40.16%92 528
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS18.48%48 899
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About