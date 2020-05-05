Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sime Darby Plantation    SIMEPLT   MYL5285OO001

SIME DARBY PLANTATION

(SIMEPLT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sime Darby Plantation : Malaysian palm giant Sime Darby warns of hit to supply chain amid prolonged pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 05:42am EDT

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation, the world's largest palm oil planter by land size, warned that a prolonged coronavirus pandemic would further disrupt the palm oil supply chain.

Malaysia on Monday eased restrictions on movement and businesses after a six-week partial lockdown that hurt the economy in the world's second-largest palm producer, allowing most offices and restaurants to reopen.

Although the palm oil industry were exempted from the partial lockdown, Sime Darby in its annual report on Monday warned that some supply disruption may occur in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic.

"We foresee increasing challenges to our operations due to disruption in logistics arrangements and supply chain if the global pandemic prolongs," group managing director Mohamad Helmy Othman Basha said.

"As the world's economy showed signs of rapid deterioration, we should be cognisant that the domino effect of the upcoming recession is going to further impact the group's value chain as well as global demand for crude palm oil and palm oil products," he added.

Mohamad Helmy said the company's business-to-business demand was hit during the lockdown, but consumer demand for cooking oil buoyed sales.

The company said global demand for the edible oil while had slowed in the near term due to the virus outbreak, food demand remains "fundamentally sound".

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIME DARBY PLANTATION
05:42aSIME DARBY PLANTATION : Malaysian palm giant Sime Darby warns of hit to supply c..
RE
04/08FGV : Plantations in Malaysia's largest palm producing state to remain shut for ..
RE
04/08FGV : Plantations in Malaysia's largest palm producing state to remain shut for ..
RE
03/16SIME DARBY PLANTATION BERHAD : Workers Stage 21-Day Protest in Demand of New Com..
AQ
02/28Sime Darby Plantation Posts 4Q Loss Due to Lower Recurring Income
DJ
02/28Malaysia's Sime Darby fourth quarter flips to loss on Liberia operations, low..
RE
02/11Malaysian palm giant bars supplier, identifies risky ones amid deforestation ..
RE
02/07Malaysian palm giant Sime Darby says it will work with environmental groups
RE
02/06End firmer as China halves tariffs on some U.S. goods
RE
01/20SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : Sells 100 Percent Equity Interest
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 12 667 M
EBIT 2019 583 M
Net income 2019 235 M
Debt 2019 7 015 M
Yield 2019 0,46%
P/E ratio 2019 142x
P/E ratio 2020 44,3x
EV / Sales2019 3,24x
EV / Sales2020 3,13x
Capitalization 34 079 M
Chart SIME DARBY PLANTATION
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Plantation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIME DARBY PLANTATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,78  MYR
Last Close Price 4,95  MYR
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Abdul Ghani Othman Chairman
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Yusof bin Basiran Independent Non-Executive Director
Muhammad Lutfi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION3.13%7 889
IOI CORPORATION2.78%5 907
AAK AB-13.71%4 149
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED1.61%1 409
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD1.30%1 399
KERNEL HOLDING S.A.-5.42%813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group