SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD

SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD

(SIPL)
My previous session
Sime Darby Plantation Bhd : Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation second-quarter profit plunges 70 percent

02/28/2019 | 01:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man rides a motorbike past a sign for Sime Darby Plantation in Gbah, in Bomi County

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation Bhd posted a 70 percent plunge in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, due to lower crude palm oil and palm kernel prices.

Net profit came in at 129 million ringgit ($31.70 million) for the quarter ended December, compared with 429 million ringgit a year earlier, the world's largest palm oil planter by land size said.

Revenue fell to 3.5 billion ringgit from 4.1 billion ringgit.

Declining inventories and a reduction in India's import duties on palm oil would help the company's performance going forward, Managing Director Bakke Salleh said in a statement.

"Despite an overall increase in our fresh fruit bunch production and oil extraction rate, the palm oil industry continued to weather prevailing low crude palm oil and palm kernel prices, arising from the United States-China trade war, as well as the relentless negative sentiment on palm oil from Europe," he added.

Shares of Sime Darby Plantation were 0.2 percent higher before the break, outperforming the benchmark stock index which was down 0.25 percent.

Benchmark palm oil prices were last up 0.8 percent at 2,149 ringgit a tonne.

(Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 7 987 M
EBIT 2018 872 M
Net income 2018 332 M
Debt 2018 6 277 M
Yield 2018 1,18%
P/E ratio 2018 103,58
P/E ratio 2019 31,24
EV / Sales 2018 5,17x
EV / Sales 2019 2,80x
Capitalization 35 042 M
Chart SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Plantation Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,89  MYR
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammed Bakke bin Salleh Executive Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Abdul Ghani Othman Chairman
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Yusof bin Basiran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD8 868
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%7 045
AAK14.26%3 829
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD12.00%2 664
FIRST RESOURCES LTD11.04%1 995
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 790
