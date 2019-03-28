Log in
Sime Darby Plantation Bhd : Most Southeast Asian markets up on bargain hunting; Malaysia slips on central bank outlook

03/28/2019 | 12:34am EDT
People look at trading boards at a private stock market gallery in Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Thursday on bargain hunting and some progress in U.S.-China trade talks, while the Malaysian index hit its lowest in more than three months after the central bank's gloomy growth outlook for this year.

Bank Negara Malaysia in its annual report on Wednesday had lowered its economic growth expectation for 2019 to 4.3-4.8 percent from an earlier forecast of 4.9 percent growth.

Malaysian index was down over 0.1 percent, hitting its lowest since Dec. 20, 2018. Shares of oil palm planter Sime Darby Plantation Bhd were among the major decliners on the index, dipping nearly 2 percent.

"Key headwinds to growth include the external sector as the global outlook weakens and potential commodity-related supply disruptions, while domestic private activity remains the main driver of growth albeit at a moderated pace," UOB said in a note.

Investors were also on the lookout for the outcome of high-level trade talks between the United States and Southeast Asia's largest trading partner China, which are scheduled to start later in the day in Beijing.

Meanwhile, U.S. officials told Reuters that the world's two biggest economies have made progress in all areas under discussion in trade talks, but sticking points remain.

"We should see more mixed trading as we head into the end of the quarter with portfolio rebalancing driving market direction. The US treasury yield curve inverted further these couple of days. This has led to some selling," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at NRA Capital.

"Yet, some market players are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut rates, leading to some bargain hunting as well."

The Philippine index gained 0.2 percent, supported by gains in real estate and financial stocks.

Index heavy-weight Ayala Land Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands rose more than 1 percent each.

Financials and material sectors pushed the Indonesian benchmark 0.2 percent higher. Shares of cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT were leading the gains on the index rising more than 4.5 percent.

Singapore index rose 0.3 percent, with conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, were 0.9 percent and 1 percent higher, respectively.

Thailand shares were flat marginally up 0.02 percent.

An unofficial final results of the country's first election since 2014 is expected to be released on Friday.

(Reporting by Shanima A; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

By Shanima A

Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 14 428 M
EBIT 2019 1 710 M
Net income 2019 1 007 M
Debt 2019 6 748 M
Yield 2019 1,98%
P/E ratio 2019 33,83
P/E ratio 2020 29,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,89x
EV / Sales 2020 2,82x
Capitalization 34 974 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,90  MYR
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammed Bakke bin Salleh Executive Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Abdul Ghani Othman Chairman
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Yusof bin Basiran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD8 582
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%6 925
AAK10.02%3 700
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 616
FIRST RESOURCES LTD7.79%1 960
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 522
