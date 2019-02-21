Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Sime Darby Plantation Bhd    SIPL   MYL5285OO001

SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD

(SIPL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sime Darby Plantation Bhd : considers exiting West Africa palm oil operations - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 11:20pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Sime Darby is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Sime Darby Plantation, the world's biggest oil palm planter by land holdings, is considering exiting its palm and rubber operations in the West African nation of Liberia, industry sources said.

The potential move comes as the Malaysian company's return on investment in Liberia has been lower than expected due to disappointing planting activity amid stricter new international environmental standards, the two sources said.

"At the end of the day, it's all about returns ... and they (the company's leadership) are answerable to the board," one of the sources said. They both declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.

West Africa has been seen by many plantation companies as a new frontier for global palm oil expansion as land in Indonesia and Malaysia, which together produce over 80 percent of the world's palm, has become scarce.

Liberian president George Weah said last week in a statement that the country could not afford to lose a major investor such as Sime Darby Plantation, and that the government was "committed to doing everything possible to ensure that this investment stays here".

The statement, uploaded on Weah's official website, also quoted Sime Darby Plantation's management saying the company had spent over $200 million on its Liberian operations and had not broken even, coming under pressure from its board to reconsider the investment.

Sime Darby Plantation declined a request for comment from Reuters.

The company signed a 63-year concession in 2009 to develop 220,000 hectares of land in northwest Liberia into oil palm and rubber plantations.

The concession makes up a fifth of Sime Darby Plantation's total land bank, but so far only 10,000 hectares has been planted due to factors including an ebola outbreak and stricter environmental standards.

The head of Sime Darby Plantations in Liberia told Reuters last year that the company had not laid a seed in two years.

The company filed a 111.8 million ringgit ($27 million) impairment on its Liberian operations for its financial year ending in June 2018, according to its 2018 annual report.

Greenfield expansion in Southeast Asia has become uncommon, as green groups push for more sustainable and "no deforestation" rules for palm oil production.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in KUALA LUMPUR, additional reporting by Alphonso Toweh in MONROVIA; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Emily Chow
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRUDE PALM OIL FUTURES (CPO) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 557.25 End-of-day quote.11.43%
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD
02/21SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD : considers exiting West Africa palm oil operations - ..
RE
02/14SIME DARBY BERHAD : President Weah Assures Sime Darby Management of Government's..
AQ
01/03SOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore s..
RE
01/02Southeast Asia stocks - Most end lower; weak economic data stokes slowdown fe..
RE
01/01Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
RE
2018Southeast Asia stocks: Most fall on economic woes; Malaysia rises on window d..
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Slip tracking broader Asia as Fed retains rate hike plan
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : End lower on growth woes; Malaysia closes at near two-ye..
RE
2018SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall as investors remain cautious; Singapore recove..
RE
2018Malaysia, Indonesia lead losses; Trump-Xi meeting in spotlight
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 7 987 M
EBIT 2018 872 M
Net income 2018 332 M
Debt 2018 6 277 M
Yield 2018 1,14%
P/E ratio 2018 107,44
P/E ratio 2019 32,41
EV / Sales 2018 5,34x
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
Capitalization 36 351 M
Chart SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD
Duration : Period :
Sime Darby Plantation Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 4,89  MYR
Spread / Average Target -7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohammed Bakke bin Salleh Executive Deputy Chairman & Managing Director
Abdul Ghani Othman Chairman
Renaka Ramachandran Chief Financial Officer
Harikrishna Kulaveerasingam Chief Research & Development Officer
Yusof bin Basiran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIME DARBY PLANTATION BHD8 923
IOI CORPORATION BHD--.--%7 297
AAK12.16%3 855
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD8.00%2 467
FIRST RESOURCES LTD10.39%1 979
ASTRA AGRO LESTARI TBK PT--.--%1 886
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.