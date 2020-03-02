Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited    SAE   SG9999011118

SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED

(SAE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SIMEC Atlantis Energy : Successful pellet production and milling trials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Successful pellet production and milling trials
Released 07:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5626E
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited
02 March 2020

The information contained in this announcement is inside information under theMarket Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596 / 2014. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited is Tim Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited.

2nd March 2020

SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED

('Atlantis', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Successful fuel pellet production and milling trials represents significant milestone

for Uskmouth Power Station conversion

SIMEC Atlantis Energy, the global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects, announces the successful production of 100 tonnes of fuel pellets for large scale combustion testing and the successful completion of large scale milling tests on the 100% waste derived fuel pellets to be used at the Uskmouth power station, post conversion. This is a key milestone for the project and provides further confidence that the energy pellets developed as a high calorific value, low cost alternative to coal are able to be produced in commercial quantities and can be milled using industry standard designs.

The next stage in the project will be for Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe GmbH ('MHPS Europe') to conduct final large scale combustion trials at their 24MW facility in Q2 2020 to validate combustion system design, prior to concluding EPC contract negotiations with lead project partners.

The fuel pellets, produced by project partner and leading Dutch fuel specialist N+P Group, contain approximately 50% biogenic waste material (such as paper and cardboard), with the remainder made up predominantly of plastic waste. The waste used to make the pellets is not currently economically recyclable and therefore, if not used in production of fuel pellets, would likely have to be disposed of in landfill.

Tim Cornelius, CEO of SIMEC Atlantis Energy, commented:

'The completion of the fuel production and the milling trials are a major milestone for this flagship conversion project and represent very important steps in the program towards financial close.

This project is the world's first example of a coal-fired power station being repurposed to run on 100% waste derived fuel pellets and the results of this test will potentially have material implications for the way plastic waste, and aging coal fired power stations, are managed globally in the future.'

Enquiries:

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited

via FTI Consulting

Tim Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Hutt, Chief Financial Officer

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7894 7000

Rick Thompson

David Porter

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint Broker)

Michael Wentworth Stanley

+44 (0) 207 742 4000

FTI Consulting

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Josh Atkins

Chris Laing

simecatlantisenergy@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Simec Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy is the global developer, owner and operator of sustainable energy projects with a diverse portfolio in various stages of development. This includes a 77% stake in the world's largest tidal stream power project, MeyGen, and a 100% stake in the 220MW Uskmouth Power Station conversion project and ownership of Green Highland Renewables, a leading developer of hydro projects in the UK.

https://simecatlantis.com/


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCZZGZZVRVGGZM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Successful pellet production and milling trials - RNS

Disclaimer

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMI
02:03aSIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Successful pellet production and milling trials
PU
02/05SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Future Energy Bond ends subscription
PU
2019SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Application for Block Admission
PU
2019SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Atlantis announces the acquisition of Green Highland Ren..
PU
2019SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : Notification of award of contract for combustion system ..
PU
2019SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : signs equipment and services supply contract with Kyuden..
PU
2019SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY : 46.8m ‘game-changing' tidal energy project approv..
PU
2019ATLANTIS RESOURCES : Telegraph reports on plans for new ocean powered data centr..
PU
2019ATLANTIS RESOURCES : Plans Announced to Build the World's Largest Ocean Powered ..
PU
2019ATLANTIS RESOURCES : Landmark island decarbonisation agreement signed between At..
PU
More news
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 7,95 M
EBIT 2019 -29,5 M
Net income 2019 -36,7 M
Debt 2019 35,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,31x
P/E ratio 2020 -2,72x
EV / Sales2019 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 8,82x
Capitalization 80,5 M
Chart SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,32  SGD
Last Close Price 0,19  SGD
Spread / Highest target 604%
Spread / Average Target 604%
Spread / Lowest Target 604%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy James Cornelius Chief Executive Office & Executive Director
John Mitchell Neill Non-Executive Chairman
Andy Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Luke Dagley Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John Anthony Clifford Woodley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMEC ATLANTIS ENERGY LIMITED0.00%58
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-2.02%18 671
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A.-7.10%10 854
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%6 398
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.31.16%6 141
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.87.41%6 032
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group