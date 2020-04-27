Log in
Simmons First National Corporation Declares $0.17 Per Share Dividend

04/27/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corp.’s (NASDAQ: SFNC) board of directors declared a regular $0.17 per share quarterly cash dividend payable July 6, 2020, to shareholders of record June 15, 2020. This dividend represents a $0.01 per share, or 6.3 percent, increase above the dividend paid for the same period last year.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark., with total consolidated assets of approximately $20.8 billion as of March 31, 2020 conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.   The company, directly and through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli
Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
