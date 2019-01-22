MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Simmons First National Corporation SFNC SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION (SFNC) Add to my list My previous session Most popular Manage my lists Report Report Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 03:59:59 pm 26.13 USD -1.32% 01/17 SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : annual earnings release 2018 SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release 2018 SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION : half-yearly earnings release Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Simmons Reports Record 2018 Results 0 01/22/2019 | 05:01pm EST Send by mail :

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced record net income of $215.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $92.9 million for 2017, an increase of $122.8 million, or 132.1%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.32 for 2018, an increase of $0.99, or 74.4%, compared to prior year. Included in the 2018 results were $4.5 million in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $220.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $119.0 million for 2017, an increase of $101.2 million, or 85.0%. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.37, an increase of $0.67, or 39.4%, from the same period in 2017.

Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $55.6 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2017. Excluding $805,000 in net after-tax merger-related and branch right sizing costs, fourth quarter 2018 core earnings were $56.5 million, an increase of $14.4 million compared to the same period in 2017. “We had a remarkable year,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO. Makris continued, “In addition to producing record financial results, we completed two successful system conversions for the banks acquired in late 2017 and a 2-for-1 stock split. We also announced yet another acquisition that will be completed this year. Throughout 2018, we experienced excellent organic growth in all our markets and balanced year-to-date loan yields with deposit costs in a rising-rate environment, all the while sustaining our reputable asset quality. “This past year, we focused on improving our delivery of products and services to our customers throughout our existing footprint. We will carry this momentum into 2019 as we continue to focus on improving our business processes, expanding our customer relationships and closing our acquisition of Reliance Bancshares.” Selected Highlights: YTD 2018 YTD 2017 4th Qtr 2018 3rd Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Net income $215.7 million $92.9 million $55.6 million $55.2 million $18.9 million Diluted earnings per share $2.32 $1.33 $0.60 $0.59 $0.22 Return on avg assets 1.37% 0.92% 1.35% 1.37% 0.54% Return on avg common equity 10.00% 6.68% 9.98% 10.06% 3.88% Return on tangible common equity 18.44% 11.26% 17.96% 18.38% 7.53% Core earnings(1) $220.2 million $119.0 million $56.5 million $56.5 million $42.0 million Diluted core earnings per share(1) $2.37 $1.70 $0.61 $0.61 $0.48 Core return on avg assets(1) 1.40% 1.18% 1.37% 1.40% 1.20% Core return on avg common equity(1) 10.21% 8.56% 10.13% 10.30% 8.63% Core return on tangible common equity(1) 18.81% 14.28% 18.21% 18.80% 15.97% Efficiency ratio 52.85% 55.27% 51.99% 53.47% 51.36% (1) Core earnings excludes non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.

Loans ($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2018 3rd Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Total loans $11.7 $11.9 $10.8 Legacy loans (excludes loans acquired) $8.4 $8.1 $5.7 Loans acquired $3.3 $3.8 $5.1 Total loans, including those acquired, were $11.7 billion at December 31, 2018 an increase of $943.5 million, or 8.8%, compared to $10.8 billion at December 31, 2017. On a linked-quarter basis (December 31, 2018 compared to September 30, 2018), total loans decreased $135.0 million, or 1.1%. The seasonal decrease in our agricultural portfolios and mortgage warehouse lines of credit was $85.9 million and the continuing decrease in our liquidating portfolios was $18.6 million. The remaining decline was due to loan payoffs greater than new loan fundings during the quarter. “Based on our current loan pipeline, we estimate loan growth in the 7% to 7.5% range for 2019,” said Makris. Deposits ($ in billions) 4th Qtr 2018 3rd Qtr 2018 4th Qtr 2017 Total deposits $12.4 $12.1 $11.1 Non-time deposits $9.5 $9.6 $9.2 Time deposits $2.9 $2.5 $1.9 Total deposits were $12.4 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 11.8%, since December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $310.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to the previous quarter. Net Interest Income 4th Qtr

2017 Loan yield (1) 5.39% 5.54% 5.40% 5.38% 5.39% Core loan yield (1) (2) 5.25% 5.19% 5.04% 4.95% 4.75% Security yield (1) 2.87% 2.74% 2.75% 2.67% 2.62% Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.20% 1.05% 0.84% 0.74% 0.63% Cost of deposits (3) 0.93% 0.81% 0.64% 0.56% 0.48% Cost of borrowed funds 2.64% 2.48% 2.38% 1.70% 1.78% Net interest margin (1) 3.76% 3.98% 3.99% 4.17% 4.21% Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.66% 3.71% 3.70% 3.82% 3.70% (1) Fully tax equivalent.

(2) Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion, and are non-GAAP measurements.

(3) Includes non-interest bearing deposits. The Company’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $137.8 million, an increase of $10.9 million, or 8.6%, from the same period of 2017. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $3.9 million and $15.7 million for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively. Net interest margin was 3.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a 22 basis point decrease from the third quarter. The Company’s core net interest margin, excluding the accretion, was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 5 basis point decrease from September 30, 2018. Cost of interest bearing deposits was 1.20% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 15 basis point increase from September 30, 2018. Makris stated, “Since December 2017, the Federal Reserve Board has increased the Fed Funds target rate by 100 basis points. During this same period, loan yield has remained even and core loan yield has increased 50 basis points while cost of deposits has risen 45 basis points. In addition, the cost of borrowed funds increased 86 basis points during this period.” Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for 2018 was $143.9 million, an increase of $5.1 million compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to additional trust income and service charges on deposit accounts from our 2017 acquisitions. These increases were partially offset by reductions in debit card fees and SBA lending income. The interchange rate cap as established by the Durbin amendment became effective for the Company July 1, 2018, resulting in a $5.9 million reduction in debit card fees for the last six months of 2018. SBA lending premium income decreased $1.8 million when compared to 2017 as a result of management remaining selective in its decisions regarding loan sales as premium rates have continued to be lower in recent months compared to the first quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter 2018, non-interest income was $34.6 million, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to $36.6 million during the same period of 2017 primarily the result of the interchange rate cap. Non-Interest Expense Non-interest expense for 2018 was $392.2 million, an increase of $79.9 million compared to the previous year. Included in 2018 were $6.1 million of pre-tax merger-related expenses and branch rightsizing expenses. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $386.1 million, an increase of $101.1 million compared to 2017 core non-interest expense. Incremental increases in non-interest expense categories over previous year are primarily the result of our acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2017. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $95.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million compared to the previous quarter. Included in this quarter were $1.1 million of pre-tax merger-related expenses and branch rightsizing expenses. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $94.3 million, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to the previous quarter. The fourth quarter results include the positive impact of the true-up of year to date accruals on incentive plans. The efficiency ratio for 2018 was 52.85% compared to 55.27% for 2017. Asset Quality 4th Qtr

The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.” Conference Call Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 4279795. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com . Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant non-core activities or nonrecurring transactions. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release. Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, allowance for loan losses, and the effect of certain new accounting standards on Simmons’ financial statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, information technology affecting the financial industry, and the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect Simmons First National Corporation’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, which has been filed with, and is available from, the Securities and Exchange Commission. FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Stephen C. Massanelli

EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Simmons First National Corporation

steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 171,792 $ 125,231 $ 162,567 $ 170,811 $ 205,025 Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold 661,666 388,573 781,279 688,853 393,017 Cash and cash equivalents 833,458 513,804 943,846 859,664 598,042 Interest bearing balances due from banks - time 4,934 3,954 2,974 3,069 3,314 Investment securities - held-to-maturity 289,194 323,306 333,503 352,756 368,058 Investment securities - available-for-sale 2,151,752 1,997,814 1,938,644 1,830,113 1,589,517 Mortgage loans held for sale 26,799 48,195 39,812 17,708 24,038 Other assets held for sale 1,790 5,136 14,898 24,784 165,780 Loans: Legacy loans 8,430,388 8,123,274 7,133,461 6,290,383 5,705,609 Allowance for loan losses (56,599 ) (55,358 ) (51,732 ) (47,207 ) (41,668 ) Loans acquired, net of discount and allowance 3,292,783 3,734,921 4,232,434 4,696,945 5,074,076 Net loans 11,666,572 11,802,837 11,314,163 10,940,121 10,738,017 Premises and equipment 295,060 287,246 288,777 289,355 287,249 Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned 25,565 22,664 30,503 29,140 32,118 Interest receivable 49,938 51,509 44,266 42,129 43,528 Bank owned life insurance 193,170 192,680 191,575 186,473 185,984 Goodwill 845,687 845,687 845,687 845,687 842,651 Other intangible assets 91,334 93,975 96,720 99,504 106,071 Other assets 68,084 92,457 80,165 76,806 71,439 Total assets $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 $ 15,597,309 $ 15,055,806 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 2,672,405 $ 2,778,670 $ 2,683,489 $ 2,734,287 $ 2,665,249 Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits 6,830,191 6,776,330 6,916,520 6,720,754 6,494,896 Time deposits 2,896,156 2,533,506 2,353,439 2,201,874 1,932,730 Total deposits 12,398,752 12,088,506 11,953,448 11,656,915 11,092,875 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 95,792 109,213 99,801 120,909 122,444 Other borrowings 1,345,450 1,420,917 1,451,811 1,140,986 1,380,024 Subordinated notes and debentures 353,950 372,934 413,337 468,465 140,565 Other liabilities held for sale 162 424 1,840 2,781 157,366 Accrued interest and other liabilities 102,797 105,951 98,388 98,202 77,968 Total liabilities 14,296,903 14,097,945 14,018,625 13,488,258 12,971,242 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 923 923 923 922 920 Surplus 1,597,944 1,597,261 1,594,342 1,590,086 1,586,034 Undivided profits 674,941 633,175 591,826 552,105 514,874 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Unrealized depreciation on AFS securities (27,374 ) (48,040 ) (40,183 ) (34,062 ) (17,264 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,246,434 2,183,319 2,146,908 2,109,051 2,084,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 $ 15,597,309 $ 15,055,806 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended Dec 31

Investment Securities - End of Period Held-to-Maturity U.S. Government agencies $ 16,990 $ 34,983 $ 36,976 $ 46,961 $ 46,945 Mortgage-backed securities 13,346 13,933 14,645 15,404 16,132 State and political subdivisions 256,863 272,396 279,787 286,901 301,491 Other securities 1,995 1,994 2,095 3,490 3,490 Total held-to-maturity 289,194 323,306 333,503 352,756 368,058 Available-for-Sale U.S. Government agencies $ 154,301 $ 141,460 $ 145,767 $ 149,804 $ 139,724 Mortgage-backed securities 1,522,900 1,419,626 1,395,231 1,356,179 1,187,317 State and political subdivisions 314,843 282,439 245,335 185,888 143,165 FHLB stock 73,105 72,579 72,042 58,177 58,914 Other securities 86,603 81,710 80,269 80,065 60,397 Total available-for-sale 2,151,752 1,997,814 1,938,644 1,830,113 1,589,517 Total investment securities $ 2,440,946 $ 2,321,120 $ 2,272,147 $ 2,182,869 $ 1,957,575 Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 290,830 $ 322,838 $ 334,857 $ 354,649 $ 373,298 Investment Securities - QTD Average Taxable securities $ 1,815,203 $ 1,775,193 $ 1,750,172 $ 1,618,270 $ 1,569,173 Tax exempt securities 551,185 539,135 514,838 460,675 446,040 Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,366,388 $ 2,314,328 $ 2,265,010 $ 2,078,945 $ 2,015,213 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Loans and Credit Coverage For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) LOANS Legacy loans $ 8,430,388 $ 8,123,274 $ 7,133,461 $ 6,290,383 $ 5,705,609 Allowance for loan losses (legacy loans) (56,599 ) (55,358 ) (51,732 ) (47,207 ) (41,668 ) Legacy loans (net of allowance) 8,373,789 8,067,916 7,081,729 6,243,176 5,663,941 Loans acquired 3,342,175 3,790,234 4,302,760 4,776,439 5,163,769 Credit discount (49,297 ) (53,968 ) (68,282 ) (79,087 ) (89,275 ) Allowance for loan losses (loans acquired) (95 ) (1,345 ) (2,044 ) (407 ) (418 ) Loans acquired (net of discount and allowance) 3,292,783 3,734,921 4,232,434 4,696,945 5,074,076 Net loans $ 11,666,572 $ 11,802,837 $ 11,314,163 $ 10,940,121 $ 10,738,017 Loan Coverage Ratios Allowance for loan losses to legacy loans 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.75 % 0.73 % Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired (non-GAAP) (1) 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.63 % 1.66 % 1.74 % Total allowance and credit coverage (non-GAAP) (1) 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.07 % 1.14 % 1.21 % (1) Calculations of the non-GAAP loan coverage ratios and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) Allowance for Loan Losses (Legacy Loans) Balance, beginning of quarter $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 $ 41,668 $ 42,717 Loans charged off Credit cards 1,121 919 1,012 999 943 Other consumer 2,894 1,321 1,366 1,056 781 Real estate 337 4,952 161 455 4,725 Commercial 3,480 592 790 1,761 4,754 Total loans charged off 7,832 7,784 3,329 4,271 11,203 Recoveries of loans previously charged off Credit cards 227 229 286 263 233 Other consumer 154 176 133 94 468 Real estate 367 210 112 302 233 Commercial 167 450 59 69 20 Total recoveries 915 1,065 590 728 954 Net loans charged off 6,917 6,719 2,739 3,543 10,249 Provision for loan losses 8,158 10,345 7,264 9,082 9,200 Balance, end of quarter $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 $ 41,668 Non-performing assets (1) (2) Non-performing loans Nonaccrual loans $ 34,201 $ 40,505 $ 44,548 $ 47,395 $ 45,642 Loans past due 90 days or more 224 281 303 336 520 Total non-performing loans 34,425 40,786 44,851 47,731 46,162 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (2) 25,565 22,664 30,503 29,140 32,118 Other non-performing assets 553 524 573 794 675 Total other non-performing assets 26,118 23,188 31,076 29,934 32,793 Total non-performing assets $ 60,543 $ 63,974 $ 75,927 $ 77,665 $ 78,955 Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 6,369 $ 8,413 $ 6,367 $ 6,459 $ 7,107 Ratios (1) (2) Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.67 % 0.68 % 0.73 % 0.75 % 0.73 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 164 % 136 % 115 % 99 % 90 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.41 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.76 % 0.81 % Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs) to total assets 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.54 % 0.57 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.39 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.52 % Annualized net charge offs to total loans 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.17 % 0.24 % 0.53 % Annualized net credit card charge offs to total credit card loans 1.86 % 1.47 % 1.60 % 1.63 % 1.54 % (1) Excludes all acquired loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Selected Financial Data For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands, except share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 $ 18,903 Diluted earnings per share 0.60 0.59 0.58 0.55 0.22 Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 0.54 % Return on average common equity 9.98 % 10.06 % 10.05 % 9.90 % 3.88 % Return on tangible common equity 17.96 % 18.38 % 18.70 % 18.77 % 7.53 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.76 % 3.98 % 3.99 % 4.17 % 4.21 % FTE adjustment 1,466 1,393 1,308 1,130 1,925 Amortization of intangibles 2,642 2,745 2,785 2,837 2,839 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,952 2,027 2,057 2,096 1,725 Average diluted shares outstanding 92,897,105 92,840,851 92,733,140 92,638,765 87,036,044 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.13 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 $ 52,618 $ 42,018 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 0.61 0.61 0.59 0.57 0.48 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.70 % 3.82 % 3.70 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 3,850 10,006 10,113 11,294 15,684 Efficiency ratio (1) 51.99 % 53.47 % 52.70 % 53.24 % 51.36 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.20 % Core return on average common equity (1) 10.13 % 10.30 % 10.26 % 10.15 % 8.63 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 18.21 % 18.80 % 19.06 % 19.23 % 15.97 % YEAR-TO-DATE Financial Highlights - GAAP Net Income $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 $ 51,312 $ 92,940 Diluted earnings per share 2.32 1.72 1.13 0.55 1.33 Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 0.92 % Return on average common equity 10.00 % 10.01 % 9.98 % 9.90 % 6.68 % Return on tangible common equity 18.44 % 18.61 % 18.73 % 18.77 % 11.26 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.97 % 4.04 % 4.08 % 4.17 % 4.07 % FTE adjustment 5,297 3,831 2,438 1,130 7,723 Amortization of intangibles 11,009 8,367 5,622 2,837 7,666 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,132 6,180 4,153 2,096 4,659 Average diluted shares outstanding 92,830,485 92,796,860 92,692,234 92,638,765 69,852,920 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.60 0.45 0.30 0.15 0.50 Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP) Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 $ 52,618 $ 119,049 Diluted core earnings per share (1) 2.37 1.76 1.16 0.57 1.70 Core net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.72 % 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.82 % 3.76 % Accretable yield on acquired loans 35,263 31,413 21,407 11,294 27,793 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.85 % 53.14 % 52.97 % 53.24 % 55.27 % Core return on average assets (1) 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.18 % Core return on average common equity (1) 10.21 % 10.24 % 10.20 % 10.15 % 8.56 % Core return on tangible common equity (1) 18.81 % 19.03 % 19.14 % 19.23 % 14.28 % END OF PERIOD Book value per share $ 24.33 $ 23.66 $ 23.26 $ 22.86 $ 22.65 Tangible book value per share 14.18 13.48 13.05 12.62 12.34 Shares outstanding 92,347,643 92,291,070 92,281,370 92,242,389 92,029,118 Full-time equivalent employees 2,654 2,635 2,659 2,626 2,640 Total number of financial centers 191 191 199 200 200 (1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP) For the Quarters Ended Dec 31 Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 (Unaudited) 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands, except per share data) QUARTER-TO-DATE Net Income $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 $ 18,903 Non-core items Donation to Simmons Foundation - - - - 5,000 Merger-related costs 797 804 1,465 1,711 14,044 Branch right-sizing 292 970 22 57 116 Tax effect (1) (284 ) (463 ) (389 ) (462 ) (7,516 ) Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment) 805 1,311 1,098 1,306 11,644 SAB 118 adjustment (2) - - - - 11,471 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 $ 52,618 $ 42,018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 Non-core items Donation to Simmons Foundation - - - - 0.06 Merger-related costs 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.17 Branch right-sizing - 0.01 - - - Tax effect (1) - - (0.01 ) - (0.10 ) Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment) 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.13 SAB 118 adjustment (2) - - - - 0.13 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 0.61 $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 0.57 $ 0.48 YEAR-TO-DATE Net Income $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 $ 51,312 $ 92,940 Non-core items Gain on sale of P&C insurance business - - - - (3,708 ) Donation to Simmons Foundation - - - - 5,000 Merger-related costs 4,777 3,980 3,176 1,711 21,923 Branch right-sizing 1,341 1,049 79 57 169 Tax effect (1) (1,598 ) (1,314 ) (851 ) (462 ) (8,746 ) Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment) 4,520 3,715 2,404 1,306 14,638 SAB 118 adjustment (2) - - - - 11,471 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 $ 52,618 $ 119,049 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.32 $ 1.72 $ 1.13 $ 0.55 $ 1.33 Non-core items Gain on sale of P&C insurance business - - - - (0.04 ) Donation to Simmons Foundation - - - - 0.07 Merger-related costs 0.05 0.04 0.04 0.02 0.31 Branch right-sizing 0.01 0.01 - - - Tax effect (1) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - (0.13 ) Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment) 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.21 SAB 118 adjustment (2) - - - - 0.16 Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2.36 $ 1.76 $ 1.16 $ 0.57 $ 1.70 (1) Effective tax rate of 26.135% for 2018 and 39.225% for prior years, adjusted for non-deductible merger-related costs and deferred tax items on P&C insurance sale. (2) Tax adjustment to revalue deferred tax assets and liabilities to account for the future impact of lower corporate tax rates resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", signed into law on December 22, 2017. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 $ 2,109,051 $ 2,084,564 Intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (842,651 ) Other intangible assets (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) (99,504 ) (106,071 ) Total intangibles (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) (945,191 ) (948,722 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,309,413 $ 1,243,657 $ 1,204,501 $ 1,163,860 $ 1,135,842 Total assets $ 16,543,337 $ 16,281,264 $ 16,165,533 $ 15,597,309 $ 15,055,806 Intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (842,651 ) Other intangible assets (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) (99,504 ) (106,071 ) Total intangibles (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) (945,191 ) (948,722 ) Tangible assets $ 15,606,316 $ 15,341,602 $ 15,223,126 $ 14,652,118 $ 14,107,084 Ratio of equity to assets 13.58 % 13.41 % 13.28 % 13.52 % 13.85 % Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.39 % 8.11 % 7.91 % 7.94 % 8.05 % Calculation of Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired Credit discount on acquired loans $ 49,297 $ 53,968 $ 68,282 $ 79,087 $ 89,275 Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans 95 1,345 2,044 407 418 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans $ 49,392 $ 55,313 $ 70,326 $ 79,494 $ 89,693 Total loans acquired $ 3,342,175 $ 3,790,234 $ 4,302,760 $ 4,776,439 $ 5,163,769 Discount and ALLL on acquired loans to acquired loans 1.48 % 1.46 % 1.63 % 1.66 % 1.74 % Calculation of Total Allowance and Credit Coverage Allowance for loan losses $ 56,599 $ 55,358 $ 51,732 $ 47,207 $ 41,668 Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans 49,392 55,313 70,326 79,494 89,693 Total allowance and credit discount $ 105,991 $ 110,671 $ 122,058 $ 126,701 $ 131,361 Total loans $ 11,772,563 $ 11,913,508 $ 11,436,221 $ 11,066,822 $ 10,869,378 Total allowance and credit coverage 0.90 % 0.93 % 1.07 % 1.14 % 1.21 % Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,246,434 $ 2,183,319 $ 2,146,908 $ 2,109,051 $ 2,084,564 Intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (842,651 ) Other intangible assets (91,334 ) (93,975 ) (96,720 ) (99,504 ) (106,071 ) Total intangibles (937,021 ) (939,662 ) (942,407 ) (945,191 ) (948,722 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,309,413 $ 1,243,657 $ 1,204,501 $ 1,163,860 $ 1,135,842 Shares of common stock outstanding 92,347,643 92,291,070 92,281,370 92,242,389 92,029,118 Book value per common share $ 24.33 $ 23.66 $ 23.26 $ 22.86 $ 22.65 Tangible book value per common share $ 14.18 $ 13.48 $ 13.05 $ 12.62 $ 12.34 Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 $ 18,903 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 805 1,311 1,098 1,306 23,115 Core earnings $ 56,451 $ 56,504 $ 54,660 $ 52,618 $ 42,018 Average total assets $ 16,357,753 $ 16,040,884 $ 15,580,697 $ 15,088,210 $ 13,897,778 Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 0.54 % Core return on average assets 1.37 % 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.20 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 55,646 $ 55,193 $ 53,562 $ 51,312 $ 18,903 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,952 2,027 2,057 2,096 1,725 Total income available to common stockholders $ 57,598 $ 57,220 $ 55,619 $ 53,408 $ 20,628 Net non-core items, net of taxes 805 1,311 1,098 1,306 23,115 Core earnings 56,451 56,504 54,660 52,618 42,018 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 1,952 2,027 2,057 2,096 1,725 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 58,403 $ 58,531 $ 56,717 $ 54,714 $ 43,743 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,211,217 $ 2,176,565 $ 2,137,097 $ 2,103,052 $ 1,931,804 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (845,687 ) (844,148 ) (731,661 ) Other intangibles (92,990 ) (95,576 ) (98,152 ) (104,718 ) (113,770 ) Total average intangibles (938,677 ) (941,263 ) (943,839 ) (948,866 ) (845,431 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,272,540 $ 1,235,302 $ 1,193,258 $ 1,154,186 $ 1,086,373 Return on average common equity 9.98 % 10.06 % 10.05 % 9.90 % 3.88 % Return on tangible common equity 17.96 % 18.38 % 18.70 % 18.77 % 7.53 % Core return on average common equity 10.13 % 10.30 % 10.26 % 10.15 % 8.63 % Core return on tangible common equity 18.21 % 18.80 % 19.06 % 19.23 % 15.97 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 95,396 $ 100,253 $ 98,507 $ 98,073 $ 108,490 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (1,089 ) (1,774 ) (1,483 ) (1,772 ) (19,160 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (1,300 ) (538 ) (1,382 ) (1,020 ) (865 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (2,642 ) (2,745 ) (2,785 ) (2,837 ) (2,839 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 90,365 $ 95,196 $ 92,857 $ 92,444 $ 85,626 Net-interest income $ 137,781 $ 142,968 $ 136,837 $ 134,966 $ 126,919 Non-interest income 34,588 33,725 38,048 37,535 36,629 Non-core non-interest income adjustment - - 4 (4 ) - Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 1,466 1,393 1,308 1,130 1,925 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (8 ) (54 ) 7 (6 ) 1,243 Efficiency ratio denominator $ 173,827 $ 178,032 $ 176,204 $ 173,621 $ 166,716 Efficiency ratio (1) 51.99 % 53.47 % 52.70 % 53.24 % 51.36 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 137,781 $ 142,968 $ 136,837 $ 134,966 $ 126,919 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 1,466 1,393 1,308 1,130 1,925 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 139,247 144,361 138,145 136,096 128,844 Total accretable yield (3,850 ) (10,006 ) (10,113 ) (11,294 ) (15,684 ) Core net interest income $ 135,397 $ 134,355 $ 128,032 $ 124,802 $ 113,160 Average earning assets $ 14,686,038 $ 14,373,253 $ 13,876,557 $ 13,251,549 $ 12,145,003 Net interest margin 3.76 % 3.98 % 3.99 % 4.17 % 4.21 % Core net interest margin 3.66 % 3.71 % 3.70 % 3.82 % 3.70 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 159,996 $ 162,438 $ 150,253 $ 143,350 $ 132,617 Total accretable yield (3,850 ) (10,006 ) (10,113 ) (11,294 ) (15,684 ) Core loan interest income $ 156,146 $ 152,432 $ 140,140 $ 132,056 $ 116,933 Average loan balance $ 11,788,838 $ 11,641,843 $ 11,159,872 $ 10,819,324 $ 9,772,043 Core loan yield 5.25 % 5.19 % 5.04 % 4.95 % 4.75 % (1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items. Simmons First National Corporation SFNC Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date For the Quarters Ended (Unaudited) Dec 31 Sept 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 2018 2018 2018 2018 2017 ($ in thousands) Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets Net income $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 $ 51,312 $ 92,940 Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment 4,520 3,715 2,404 1,306 26,109 Core earnings $ 220,233 $ 163,782 $ 107,278 $ 52,618 $ 119,049 Average total assets $ 15,771,362 $ 15,573,762 $ 15,334,453 $ 15,088,210 $ 10,074,951 Return on average assets 1.37 % 1.37 % 1.38 % 1.38 % 0.92 % Core return on average assets 1.40 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.41 % 1.18 % Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity Net income $ 215,713 $ 160,067 $ 104,874 $ 51,312 $ 92,940 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,132 6,180 4,153 2,096 4,659 Total income available to common stockholders $ 223,845 $ 166,247 $ 109,027 $ 53,408 $ 97,599 Net non-core items, net of taxes 4,520 3,715 2,404 1,306 26,109 Core earnings 220,233 163,782 107,278 52,618 119,049 Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes 8,132 6,180 4,153 2,096 4,659 Total core income available to common stockholders $ 228,365 $ 169,962 $ 111,431 $ 54,714 $ 123,708 Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,157,097 $ 2,138,818 $ 2,120,075 $ 2,103,052 $ 1,390,815 Average intangible assets: Goodwill (845,308 ) (845,180 ) (844,917 ) (844,148 ) (455,453 ) Other intangibles (97,820 ) (99,448 ) (101,435 ) (104,718 ) (68,896 ) Total average intangibles (943,128 ) (944,628 ) (946,352 ) (948,866 ) (524,349 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,213,969 $ 1,194,190 $ 1,173,723 $ 1,154,186 $ 866,466 Return on average common equity 10.00 % 10.01 % 9.98 % 9.90 % 6.68 % Return on tangible common equity 18.44 % 18.61 % 18.73 % 18.77 % 11.26 % Core return on average common equity 10.21 % 10.24 % 10.20 % 10.15 % 8.56 % Core return on tangible common equity 18.81 % 19.03 % 19.14 % 19.23 % 14.28 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1) Non-interest expense $ 392,229 $ 296,833 $ 196,580 $ 98,073 $ 312,379 Non-core non-interest expense adjustment (6,118 ) (5,029 ) (3,255 ) (1,772 ) (27,357 ) Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment (4,240 ) (2,940 ) (2,402 ) (1,020 ) (3,042 ) Amortization of intangibles adjustment (11,009 ) (8,367 ) (5,622 ) (2,837 ) (7,666 ) Efficiency ratio numerator $ 370,862 $ 280,497 $ 185,301 $ 92,444 $ 274,314 Net-interest income $ 552,552 $ 414,771 $ 271,803 $ 134,966 $ 354,930 Non-interest income 143,896 109,308 75,583 37,535 138,765 Non-core non-interest income adjustment - - - (4 ) (3,972 ) Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 5,297 3,831 2,438 1,130 7,723 (Gain) loss on sale of securities (61 ) (53 ) 1 (6 ) (1,059 ) Efficiency ratio denominator $ 701,684 $ 527,857 $ 349,825 $ 173,621 $ 496,387 Efficiency ratio (1) 52.85 % 53.14 % 52.97 % 53.24 % 55.27 % Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income $ 552,552 $ 414,771 $ 271,803 $ 134,966 $ 354,930 Fully tax-equivalent adjustment 5,297 3,831 2,438 1,130 7,723 Fully tax-equivalent net interest income 557,849 418,602 274,241 136,096 362,653 Total accretable yield (35,263 ) (31,413 ) (21,407 ) (11,294 ) (27,793 ) Core net interest income $ 522,586 $ 387,189 $ 252,834 $ 124,802 $ 334,860 Average earning assets $ 14,036,614 $ 13,837,639 $ 13,564,056 $ 13,251,549 $ 8,908,418 Net interest margin 3.97 % 4.04 % 4.08 % 4.17 % 4.07 % Core net interest margin 3.72 % 3.74 % 3.76 % 3.82 % 3.76 % Calculation of Core Loan Yield Loan interest income $ 616,037 $ 456,041 $ 293,603 $ 143,350 $ 352,351 Total accretable yield