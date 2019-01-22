Simmons Reports Record 2018 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) today announced record net income of $215.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $92.9 million for 2017, an increase of $122.8 million, or 132.1%. Diluted earnings per share were $2.32 for 2018, an increase of $0.99, or 74.4%, compared to prior year. Included in the 2018 results were $4.5 million in net after-tax merger-related and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $220.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $119.0 million for 2017, an increase of $101.2 million, or 85.0%. Core diluted earnings per share were $2.37, an increase of $0.67, or 39.4%, from the same period in 2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 net income was $55.6 million, or $0.60 diluted earnings per share, compared to $18.9 million, or $0.22 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2017. Excluding $805,000 in net after-tax merger-related and branch right sizing costs, fourth quarter 2018 core earnings were $56.5 million, an increase of $14.4 million compared to the same period in 2017.
“We had a remarkable year,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO.
Makris continued, “In addition to producing record financial results, we completed two successful system conversions for the banks acquired in late 2017 and a 2-for-1 stock split. We also announced yet another acquisition that will be completed this year. Throughout 2018, we experienced excellent organic growth in all our markets and balanced year-to-date loan yields with deposit costs in a rising-rate environment, all the while sustaining our reputable asset quality.
“This past year, we focused on improving our delivery of products and services to our customers throughout our existing footprint. We will carry this momentum into 2019 as we continue to focus on improving our business processes, expanding our customer relationships and closing our acquisition of Reliance Bancshares.”
Selected Highlights:
YTD 2018
YTD 2017
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Net income
$215.7 million
$92.9 million
$55.6 million
$55.2 million
$18.9 million
Diluted earnings per share
$2.32
$1.33
$0.60
$0.59
$0.22
Return on avg assets
1.37%
0.92%
1.35%
1.37%
0.54%
Return on avg common equity
10.00%
6.68%
9.98%
10.06%
3.88%
Return on tangible common equity
18.44%
11.26%
17.96%
18.38%
7.53%
Core earnings(1)
$220.2 million
$119.0 million
$56.5 million
$56.5 million
$42.0 million
Diluted core earnings per share(1)
$2.37
$1.70
$0.61
$0.61
$0.48
Core return on avg assets(1)
1.40%
1.18%
1.37%
1.40%
1.20%
Core return on avg common equity(1)
10.21%
8.56%
10.13%
10.30%
8.63%
Core return on tangible common equity(1)
18.81%
14.28%
18.21%
18.80%
15.97%
Efficiency ratio
52.85%
55.27%
51.99%
53.47%
51.36%
(1) Core earnings excludes non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Loans
($ in billions)
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Total loans
$11.7
$11.9
$10.8
Legacy loans (excludes loans acquired)
$8.4
$8.1
$5.7
Loans acquired
$3.3
$3.8
$5.1
Total loans, including those acquired, were $11.7 billion at December 31, 2018 an increase of $943.5 million, or 8.8%, compared to $10.8 billion at December 31, 2017. On a linked-quarter basis (December 31, 2018 compared to September 30, 2018), total loans decreased $135.0 million, or 1.1%. The seasonal decrease in our agricultural portfolios and mortgage warehouse lines of credit was $85.9 million and the continuing decrease in our liquidating portfolios was $18.6 million. The remaining decline was due to loan payoffs greater than new loan fundings during the quarter. “Based on our current loan pipeline, we estimate loan growth in the 7% to 7.5% range for 2019,” said Makris.
Deposits
($ in billions)
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Total deposits
$12.4
$12.1
$11.1
Non-time deposits
$9.5
$9.6
$9.2
Time deposits
$2.9
$2.5
$1.9
Total deposits were $12.4 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $1.3 billion, or 11.8%, since December 31, 2017. Total deposits increased $310.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to the previous quarter.
Net Interest Income
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
2nd Qtr 2018
1st Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Loan yield (1)
5.39%
5.54%
5.40%
5.38%
5.39%
Core loan yield (1) (2)
5.25%
5.19%
5.04%
4.95%
4.75%
Security yield (1)
2.87%
2.74%
2.75%
2.67%
2.62%
Cost of interest bearing deposits
1.20%
1.05%
0.84%
0.74%
0.63%
Cost of deposits (3)
0.93%
0.81%
0.64%
0.56%
0.48%
Cost of borrowed funds
2.64%
2.48%
2.38%
1.70%
1.78%
Net interest margin (1)
3.76%
3.98%
3.99%
4.17%
4.21%
Core net interest margin (1) (2)
3.66%
3.71%
3.70%
3.82%
3.70%
(1) Fully tax equivalent. (2) Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion, and are non-GAAP measurements. (3) Includes non-interest bearing deposits.
The Company’s net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $137.8 million, an increase of $10.9 million, or 8.6%, from the same period of 2017. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $3.9 million and $15.7 million for the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.
Net interest margin was 3.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, a 22 basis point decrease from the third quarter. The Company’s core net interest margin, excluding the accretion, was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 5 basis point decrease from September 30, 2018. Cost of interest bearing deposits was 1.20% for the fourth quarter of 2018, a 15 basis point increase from September 30, 2018.
Makris stated, “Since December 2017, the Federal Reserve Board has increased the Fed Funds target rate by 100 basis points. During this same period, loan yield has remained even and core loan yield has increased 50 basis points while cost of deposits has risen 45 basis points. In addition, the cost of borrowed funds increased 86 basis points during this period.”
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for 2018 was $143.9 million, an increase of $5.1 million compared to the previous year. The increase was primarily due to additional trust income and service charges on deposit accounts from our 2017 acquisitions. These increases were partially offset by reductions in debit card fees and SBA lending income. The interchange rate cap as established by the Durbin amendment became effective for the Company July 1, 2018, resulting in a $5.9 million reduction in debit card fees for the last six months of 2018.
SBA lending premium income decreased $1.8 million when compared to 2017 as a result of management remaining selective in its decisions regarding loan sales as premium rates have continued to be lower in recent months compared to the first quarter of 2018.
For the fourth quarter 2018, non-interest income was $34.6 million, a decrease of $2.0 million compared to $36.6 million during the same period of 2017 primarily the result of the interchange rate cap.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for 2018 was $392.2 million, an increase of $79.9 million compared to the previous year. Included in 2018 were $6.1 million of pre-tax merger-related expenses and branch rightsizing expenses. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $386.1 million, an increase of $101.1 million compared to 2017 core non-interest expense. Incremental increases in non-interest expense categories over previous year are primarily the result of our acquisitions in the fourth quarter of 2017.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $95.4 million, a decrease of $4.9 million compared to the previous quarter. Included in this quarter were $1.1 million of pre-tax merger-related expenses and branch rightsizing expenses. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $94.3 million, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to the previous quarter. The fourth quarter results include the positive impact of the true-up of year to date accruals on incentive plans.
The efficiency ratio for 2018 was 52.85% compared to 55.27% for 2017.
Asset Quality
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
2nd Qtr 2018
1st Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.67%
0.68%
0.73%
0.75%
0.73%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
164%
136%
115%
99%
90%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.41%
0.50%
0.63%
0.76%
0.81%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.35%
0.36%
0.17%
0.24%
0.53%
- Net charge-off ratio excluding loan sale
0.12%
All loans acquired are recorded at their discounted net present value; therefore, they are excluded from the computations of the asset quality ratios for the legacy loan portfolio, except for their inclusion in total assets.
At December 31, 2018, the allowance for loan losses for legacy loans was $56.6 million. The allowance for loan losses for loans acquired was $95,000 and the acquired loan discount credit mark was $49.3 million. The allowances for loan losses and credit marks provide a total of $106.0 million of coverage, which equates to a total coverage ratio of 0.90% of gross loans. The ratio of credit mark and related allowance to loans acquired was 1.48%.
Provision for loan losses for 2018 was $38.1 million, an increase of $11.8 million from 2017. The increases are primarily due to strong legacy loan growth as well as increased migration from loans acquired to legacy loans resulting from new credit decisions being made on those loans during 2018. Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter 2018 was $9.6 million, a decrease of $725,000 from the third quarter 2018 and an increase of $19,000 from the same period in 2017.
Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned
At December 31, 2018, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $25.6 million, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 20.4%, compared to the same period in 2017 and an increase of $2.9 million, or 12.8% from September 30, 2018. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:
($ in millions)
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
2nd Qtr 2018
1st Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Closed bank branches, branch sites & associate relocation
$8.0
$9.6
$7.2
$8.1
$9.8
Foreclosed assets - acquired
$11.5
$8.0
$13.2
$14.9
$16.0
Foreclosed assets - legacy
$6.1
$5.1
$10.1
$6.1
$6.3
Capital
4th Qtr 2018
3rd Qtr 2018
2nd Qtr 2018
1st Qtr 2018
4th Qtr 2017
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
13.6%
13.4%
13.3%
13.5%
13.9%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.4%
8.1%
7.9%
7.9%
8.1%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio
8.8%
8.7%
8.6%
8.6%
9.2%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio
13.3%
13.1%
13.7%
14.1%
11.4%
At December 31, 2018, common stockholders' equity was $2.2 billion. Book value per share was $24.33 and tangible book value per share was $14.18 at December 31, 2018, compared to $22.65 and $12.34, respectively, at December 31, 2017.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total assets of approximately $16.5 billion as of December 31, 2018, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Market under the symbol “SFNC.”
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks
$
171,792
$
125,231
$
162,567
$
170,811
$
205,025
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
661,666
388,573
781,279
688,853
393,017
Cash and cash equivalents
833,458
513,804
943,846
859,664
598,042
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
4,934
3,954
2,974
3,069
3,314
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
289,194
323,306
333,503
352,756
368,058
Investment securities - available-for-sale
2,151,752
1,997,814
1,938,644
1,830,113
1,589,517
Mortgage loans held for sale
26,799
48,195
39,812
17,708
24,038
Other assets held for sale
1,790
5,136
14,898
24,784
165,780
Loans:
Legacy loans
8,430,388
8,123,274
7,133,461
6,290,383
5,705,609
Allowance for loan losses
(56,599
)
(55,358
)
(51,732
)
(47,207
)
(41,668
)
Loans acquired, net of discount and allowance
3,292,783
3,734,921
4,232,434
4,696,945
5,074,076
Net loans
11,666,572
11,802,837
11,314,163
10,940,121
10,738,017
Premises and equipment
295,060
287,246
288,777
289,355
287,249
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
25,565
22,664
30,503
29,140
32,118
Interest receivable
49,938
51,509
44,266
42,129
43,528
Bank owned life insurance
193,170
192,680
191,575
186,473
185,984
Goodwill
845,687
845,687
845,687
845,687
842,651
Other intangible assets
91,334
93,975
96,720
99,504
106,071
Other assets
68,084
92,457
80,165
76,806
71,439
Total assets
$
16,543,337
$
16,281,264
$
16,165,533
$
15,597,309
$
15,055,806
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts
$
2,672,405
$
2,778,670
$
2,683,489
$
2,734,287
$
2,665,249
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
6,830,191
6,776,330
6,916,520
6,720,754
6,494,896
Time deposits
2,896,156
2,533,506
2,353,439
2,201,874
1,932,730
Total deposits
12,398,752
12,088,506
11,953,448
11,656,915
11,092,875
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
95,792
109,213
99,801
120,909
122,444
Other borrowings
1,345,450
1,420,917
1,451,811
1,140,986
1,380,024
Subordinated notes and debentures
353,950
372,934
413,337
468,465
140,565
Other liabilities held for sale
162
424
1,840
2,781
157,366
Accrued interest and other liabilities
102,797
105,951
98,388
98,202
77,968
Total liabilities
14,296,903
14,097,945
14,018,625
13,488,258
12,971,242
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
923
923
923
922
920
Surplus
1,597,944
1,597,261
1,594,342
1,590,086
1,586,034
Undivided profits
674,941
633,175
591,826
552,105
514,874
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:
Unrealized depreciation on AFS securities
(27,374
)
(48,040
)
(40,183
)
(34,062
)
(17,264
)
Total stockholders' equity
2,246,434
2,183,319
2,146,908
2,109,051
2,084,564
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,543,337
$
16,281,264
$
16,165,533
$
15,597,309
$
15,055,806
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$
159,996
$
162,438
$
150,253
$
143,350
$
132,617
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,168
1,405
1,414
1,009
947
Investment securities
15,760
14,640
14,296
12,622
11,456
Mortgage loans held for sale
372
501
305
158
175
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
178,296
178,984
166,268
157,139
145,195
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
11,273
8,017
6,175
4,842
3,944
Other deposits
17,489
16,373
12,286
10,755
8,762
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
121
104
88
110
97
Other borrowings
7,134
6,240
5,141
5,139
3,993
Subordinated notes and debentures
4,498
5,282
5,741
1,327
1,480
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
40,515
36,016
29,431
22,173
18,276
NET INTEREST INCOME
137,781
142,968
136,837
134,966
126,919
Provision for loan losses
9,620
10,345
9,033
9,150
9,601
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR LOAN LOSSES
128,161
132,623
127,804
125,816
117,318
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Trust income
5,980
6,277
5,622
5,249
6,020
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,263
10,837
10,063
10,345
10,587
Other service charges and fees
1,501
1,201
2,017
2,750
2,774
Mortgage and SBA lending income
1,643
1,825
3,130
4,445
3,713
Investment banking income
829
664
814
834
786
Debit and credit card fees
6,547
6,820
10,105
8,796
8,801
Bank owned life insurance income
1,105
1,105
1,102
1,103
1,101
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
8
54
(7
)
6
(1,243
)
Other income
5,712
4,942
5,202
4,007
4,090
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME
34,588
33,725
38,048
37,535
36,629
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
49,193
55,515
55,678
56,357
49,288
Occupancy expense, net
7,016
7,713
7,921
6,960
6,700
Furniture and equipment expense
4,139
3,761
4,020
4,403
5,533
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
1,540
538
1,382
1,020
865
Deposit insurance
2,489
2,248
1,856
2,128
1,216
Merger-related costs
797
804
1,465
1,711
14,044
Other operating expenses
30,222
29,674
26,185
25,494
30,844
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
95,396
100,253
98,507
98,073
108,490
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
67,353
66,095
67,345
65,278
45,457
Provision for income taxes
11,707
10,902
13,783
13,966
26,554
NET INCOME
$
55,646
$
55,193
$
53,562
$
51,312
$
18,903
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
0.56
$
0.22
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.60
$
0.59
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
0.22
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$
2,246,434
$
2,183,319
$
2,146,908
$
2,109,051
$
2,084,564
Trust preferred securities, net allowable
-
-
-
-
-
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(912,024
)
(914,788
)
(917,050
)
(918,161
)
(902,371
)
Unrealized loss on AFS securities
27,374
48,040
40,183
34,062
17,264
Total Tier 1 capital
1,361,784
1,316,571
1,270,041
1,224,952
1,199,457
Tier 2 capital
Qualifying unrealized gain on AFS equity securities
-
1
1
8
1
Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt
353,950
372,934
413,337
468,466
140,565
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
57,157
63,618
60,691
54,436
48,947
Total Tier 2 capital
411,107
436,553
474,029
522,910
189,513
Total risk-based capital
$
1,772,891
$
1,753,124
$
1,744,070
$
1,747,862
$
1,388,970
Common equity
Tier 1 capital
$
1,361,784
$
1,316,571
$
1,270,041
$
1,224,952
$
1,199,457
Less: Trust preferred securities
-
-
-
-
-
Total common equity
$
1,361,784
$
1,316,571
$
1,270,041
$
1,224,952
$
1,199,457
Risk weighted assets
$
13,327,282
$
13,402,910
$
12,713,093
$
12,417,233
$
12,234,160
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$
15,512,448
$
15,179,889
$
14,714,205
$
14,179,390
$
13,016,478
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
13.58
%
13.41
%
13.28
%
13.52
%
13.85
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)
8.39
%
8.11
%
7.91
%
7.94
%
8.05
%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
10.22
%
9.82
%
9.99
%
9.86
%
9.80
%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.78
%
8.67
%
8.63
%
8.64
%
9.21
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.22
%
9.82
%
9.99
%
9.86
%
9.80
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.30
%
13.08
%
13.72
%
14.08
%
11.35
%
(1) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the
schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans and Investments
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Legacy Loan Portfolio - End of Period (1)
Consumer
Credit cards
$
204,173
$
182,137
$
180,352
$
176,602
$
185,422
Other consumer
201,297
259,581
277,330
284,285
280,094
Total consumer
405,470
441,718
457,682
460,887
465,516
Real Estate
Construction
1,300,723
1,229,888
967,720
786,077
614,155
Single-family residential
1,440,443
1,401,991
1,314,787
1,193,464
1,094,633
Other commercial
3,225,287
3,077,188
2,816,420
2,611,358
2,530,824
Total real estate
5,966,453
5,709,067
5,098,927
4,590,899
4,239,612
Commercial
Commercial
1,774,909
1,608,342
1,237,910
971,704
825,217
Agricultural
164,514
218,778
187,006
128,247
148,302
Total commercial
1,939,423
1,827,120
1,424,916
1,099,951
973,519
Other
119,042
145,369
151,936
138,646
26,962
Total Loans
$
8,430,388
$
8,123,274
$
7,133,461
$
6,290,383
$
5,705,609
(1) Excludes all acquired loans.
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$
16,990
$
34,983
$
36,976
$
46,961
$
46,945
Mortgage-backed securities
13,346
13,933
14,645
15,404
16,132
State and political subdivisions
256,863
272,396
279,787
286,901
301,491
Other securities
1,995
1,994
2,095
3,490
3,490
Total held-to-maturity
289,194
323,306
333,503
352,756
368,058
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Government agencies
$
154,301
$
141,460
$
145,767
$
149,804
$
139,724
Mortgage-backed securities
1,522,900
1,419,626
1,395,231
1,356,179
1,187,317
State and political subdivisions
314,843
282,439
245,335
185,888
143,165
FHLB stock
73,105
72,579
72,042
58,177
58,914
Other securities
86,603
81,710
80,269
80,065
60,397
Total available-for-sale
2,151,752
1,997,814
1,938,644
1,830,113
1,589,517
Total investment securities
$
2,440,946
$
2,321,120
$
2,272,147
$
2,182,869
$
1,957,575
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$
290,830
$
322,838
$
334,857
$
354,649
$
373,298
Investment Securities - QTD Average
Taxable securities
$
1,815,203
$
1,775,193
$
1,750,172
$
1,618,270
$
1,569,173
Tax exempt securities
551,185
539,135
514,838
460,675
446,040
Total investment securities - QTD average
$
2,366,388
$
2,314,328
$
2,265,010
$
2,078,945
$
2,015,213
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans and Credit Coverage
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
LOANS
Legacy loans
$
8,430,388
$
8,123,274
$
7,133,461
$
6,290,383
$
5,705,609
Allowance for loan losses (legacy loans)
(56,599
)
(55,358
)
(51,732
)
(47,207
)
(41,668
)
Legacy loans (net of allowance)
8,373,789
8,067,916
7,081,729
6,243,176
5,663,941
Loans acquired
3,342,175
3,790,234
4,302,760
4,776,439
5,163,769
Credit discount
(49,297
)
(53,968
)
(68,282
)
(79,087
)
(89,275
)
Allowance for loan losses (loans acquired)
(95
)
(1,345
)
(2,044
)
(407
)
(418
)
Loans acquired (net of discount and allowance)
3,292,783
3,734,921
4,232,434
4,696,945
5,074,076
Net loans
$
11,666,572
$
11,802,837
$
11,314,163
$
10,940,121
$
10,738,017
Loan Coverage Ratios
Allowance for loan losses to legacy loans
0.67
%
0.68
%
0.73
%
0.75
%
0.73
%
Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired
to total loans acquired plus discount for credit losses
and allowance on loans acquired (non-GAAP) (1)
1.48
%
1.46
%
1.63
%
1.66
%
1.74
%
Total allowance and credit coverage (non-GAAP) (1)
0.90
%
0.93
%
1.07
%
1.14
%
1.21
%
(1) Calculations of the non-GAAP loan coverage ratios and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying
this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Loan Losses (Legacy Loans)
Balance, beginning of quarter
$
55,358
$
51,732
$
47,207
$
41,668
$
42,717
Loans charged off
Credit cards
1,121
919
1,012
999
943
Other consumer
2,894
1,321
1,366
1,056
781
Real estate
337
4,952
161
455
4,725
Commercial
3,480
592
790
1,761
4,754
Total loans charged off
7,832
7,784
3,329
4,271
11,203
Recoveries of loans previously charged off
Credit cards
227
229
286
263
233
Other consumer
154
176
133
94
468
Real estate
367
210
112
302
233
Commercial
167
450
59
69
20
Total recoveries
915
1,065
590
728
954
Net loans charged off
6,917
6,719
2,739
3,543
10,249
Provision for loan losses
8,158
10,345
7,264
9,082
9,200
Balance, end of quarter
$
56,599
$
55,358
$
51,732
$
47,207
$
41,668
Non-performing assets (1) (2)
Non-performing loans
Nonaccrual loans
$
34,201
$
40,505
$
44,548
$
47,395
$
45,642
Loans past due 90 days or more
224
281
303
336
520
Total non-performing loans
34,425
40,786
44,851
47,731
46,162
Other non-performing assets
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned (2)
25,565
22,664
30,503
29,140
32,118
Other non-performing assets
553
524
573
794
675
Total other non-performing assets
26,118
23,188
31,076
29,934
32,793
Total non-performing assets
$
60,543
$
63,974
$
75,927
$
77,665
$
78,955
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings)
$
6,369
$
8,413
$
6,367
$
6,459
$
7,107
Ratios (1) (2)
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.67
%
0.68
%
0.73
%
0.75
%
0.73
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
164
%
136
%
115
%
99
%
90
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.41
%
0.50
%
0.63
%
0.76
%
0.81
%
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)
to total assets
0.40
%
0.44
%
0.51
%
0.54
%
0.57
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.37
%
0.39
%
0.47
%
0.50
%
0.52
%
Annualized net charge offs to total loans
0.35
%
0.36
%
0.17
%
0.24
%
0.53
%
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
total credit card loans
1.86
%
1.47
%
1.60
%
1.63
%
1.54
%
(1) Excludes all acquired loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(2) Includes acquired foreclosed assets and acquired other real estate owned.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Dec 2018
Three Months Ended Sep 2018
Three Months Ended Dec 2017
($ in thousands)
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Income/ Expense
Yield/ Rate
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$
499,961
$
2,168
1.72
%
$
373,528
$
1,405
1.49
%
$
342,589
$
947
1.10
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,815,200
11,828
2.59
%
1,775,193
10,892
2.43
%
1,569,173
8,592
2.17
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
551,188
5,313
3.82
%
539,135
5,064
3.73
%
446,040
4,702
4.18
%
Mortgage loans held for sale
30,851
372
4.78
%
43,554
501
4.56
%
15,144
175
4.58
%
Assets held in trading accounts
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
14
-
0.00
%
Loans, including acquired loans
11,788,838
160,081
5.39
%
11,641,843
162,515
5.54
%
9,772,043
132,704
5.39
%
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
14,686,038
179,762
4.86
%
14,373,253
180,377
4.98
%
12,145,003
147,120
4.81
%
Non-earning assets
1,671,715
1,667,631
1,752,775
Total assets
$
16,357,753
$
16,040,884
$
13,897,778
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$
6,770,217
$
17,489
1.02
%
$
6,840,403
$
16,373
0.95
%
$
6,132,456
$
8,762
0.57
%
Time deposits
2,752,113
11,273
1.63
%
2,379,142
8,017
1.34
%
1,852,148
3,944
0.84
%
Total interest bearing deposits
9,522,330
28,762
1.20
%
9,219,545
24,390
1.05
%
7,984,604
12,706
0.63
%
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
108,687
121
0.44
%
107,770
104
0.38
%
126,432
97
0.30
%
Other borrowings
1,302,453
7,134
2.17
%
1,375,052
6,240
1.80
%
988,614
3,993
1.60
%
Subordinated notes and debentures
353,906
4,498
5.04
%
379,168
5,282
5.53
%
127,680
1,480
4.60
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
11,287,376
40,515
1.42
%
11,081,535
36,016
1.29
%
9,227,330
18,276
0.79
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
2,768,437
2,679,469
2,476,235
Other liabilities
90,723
103,315
262,409
Total liabilities
14,146,536
13,864,319
11,965,974
Stockholders' equity
2,211,217
2,176,565
1,931,804
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,357,753
$
16,040,884
$
13,897,778
Net interest income (FTE)
$
139,247
$
144,361
$
128,844
Net interest spread (FTE)
3.44
%
3.69
%
4.02
%
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date
3.76
%
3.98
%
4.21
%
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date
3.97
%
4.04
%
4.07
%
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)
3.66
%
3.71
%
3.70
%
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)
5.25
%
5.19
%
4.75
%
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)
3.72
%
3.74
%
3.76
%
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)
5.11
%
5.06
%
4.69
%
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$
55,646
$
55,193
$
53,562
$
51,312
$
18,903
Diluted earnings per share
0.60
0.59
0.58
0.55
0.22
Return on average assets
1.35
%
1.37
%
1.38
%
1.38
%
0.54
%
Return on average common equity
9.98
%
10.06
%
10.05
%
9.90
%
3.88
%
Return on tangible common equity
17.96
%
18.38
%
18.70
%
18.77
%
7.53
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.76
%
3.98
%
3.99
%
4.17
%
4.21
%
FTE adjustment
1,466
1,393
1,308
1,130
1,925
Amortization of intangibles
2,642
2,745
2,785
2,837
2,839
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
1,952
2,027
2,057
2,096
1,725
Average diluted shares outstanding
92,897,105
92,840,851
92,733,140
92,638,765
87,036,044
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.15
0.13
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)
$
56,451
$
56,504
$
54,660
$
52,618
$
42,018
Diluted core earnings per share (1)
0.61
0.61
0.59
0.57
0.48
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)
3.66
%
3.71
%
3.70
%
3.82
%
3.70
%
Accretable yield on acquired loans
3,850
10,006
10,113
11,294
15,684
Efficiency ratio (1)
51.99
%
53.47
%
52.70
%
53.24
%
51.36
%
Core return on average assets (1)
1.37
%
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.20
%
Core return on average common equity (1)
10.13
%
10.30
%
10.26
%
10.15
%
8.63
%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)
18.21
%
18.80
%
19.06
%
19.23
%
15.97
%
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$
215,713
$
160,067
$
104,874
$
51,312
$
92,940
Diluted earnings per share
2.32
1.72
1.13
0.55
1.33
Return on average assets
1.37
%
1.37
%
1.38
%
1.38
%
0.92
%
Return on average common equity
10.00
%
10.01
%
9.98
%
9.90
%
6.68
%
Return on tangible common equity
18.44
%
18.61
%
18.73
%
18.77
%
11.26
%
Net interest margin (FTE)
3.97
%
4.04
%
4.08
%
4.17
%
4.07
%
FTE adjustment
5,297
3,831
2,438
1,130
7,723
Amortization of intangibles
11,009
8,367
5,622
2,837
7,666
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
8,132
6,180
4,153
2,096
4,659
Average diluted shares outstanding
92,830,485
92,796,860
92,692,234
92,638,765
69,852,920
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.60
0.45
0.30
0.15
0.50
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1)
$
220,233
$
163,782
$
107,278
$
52,618
$
119,049
Diluted core earnings per share (1)
2.37
1.76
1.16
0.57
1.70
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)
3.72
%
3.74
%
3.76
%
3.82
%
3.76
%
Accretable yield on acquired loans
35,263
31,413
21,407
11,294
27,793
Efficiency ratio (1)
52.85
%
53.14
%
52.97
%
53.24
%
55.27
%
Core return on average assets (1)
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.18
%
Core return on average common equity (1)
10.21
%
10.24
%
10.20
%
10.15
%
8.56
%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)
18.81
%
19.03
%
19.14
%
19.23
%
14.28
%
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$
24.33
$
23.66
$
23.26
$
22.86
$
22.65
Tangible book value per share
14.18
13.48
13.05
12.62
12.34
Shares outstanding
92,347,643
92,291,070
92,281,370
92,242,389
92,029,118
Full-time equivalent employees
2,654
2,635
2,659
2,626
2,640
Total number of financial centers
191
191
199
200
200
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the
schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in
the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP)
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net Income
$
55,646
$
55,193
$
53,562
$
51,312
$
18,903
Non-core items
Donation to Simmons Foundation
-
-
-
-
5,000
Merger-related costs
797
804
1,465
1,711
14,044
Branch right-sizing
292
970
22
57
116
Tax effect (1)
(284
)
(463
)
(389
)
(462
)
(7,516
)
Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment)
805
1,311
1,098
1,306
11,644
SAB 118 adjustment (2)
-
-
-
-
11,471
Core earnings (non-GAAP)
$
56,451
$
56,504
$
54,660
$
52,618
$
42,018
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.60
$
0.59
$
0.58
$
0.55
$
0.22
Non-core items
Donation to Simmons Foundation
-
-
-
-
0.06
Merger-related costs
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.17
Branch right-sizing
-
0.01
-
-
-
Tax effect (1)
-
-
(0.01
)
-
(0.10
)
Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment)
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.13
SAB 118 adjustment (2)
-
-
-
-
0.13
Core earnings (non-GAAP)
$
0.61
$
0.61
$
0.59
$
0.57
$
0.48
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net Income
$
215,713
$
160,067
$
104,874
$
51,312
$
92,940
Non-core items
Gain on sale of P&C insurance business
-
-
-
-
(3,708
)
Donation to Simmons Foundation
-
-
-
-
5,000
Merger-related costs
4,777
3,980
3,176
1,711
21,923
Branch right-sizing
1,341
1,049
79
57
169
Tax effect (1)
(1,598
)
(1,314
)
(851
)
(462
)
(8,746
)
Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment)
4,520
3,715
2,404
1,306
14,638
SAB 118 adjustment (2)
-
-
-
-
11,471
Core earnings (non-GAAP)
$
220,233
$
163,782
$
107,278
$
52,618
$
119,049
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.32
$
1.72
$
1.13
$
0.55
$
1.33
Non-core items
Gain on sale of P&C insurance business
-
-
-
-
(0.04
)
Donation to Simmons Foundation
-
-
-
-
0.07
Merger-related costs
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.02
0.31
Branch right-sizing
0.01
0.01
-
-
-
Tax effect (1)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
-
(0.13
)
Net non-core items (before SAB 118 adjustment)
0.04
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.21
SAB 118 adjustment (2)
-
-
-
-
0.16
Core earnings (non-GAAP)
$
2.36
$
1.76
$
1.16
$
0.57
$
1.70
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135% for 2018 and 39.225% for prior years, adjusted for non-deductible merger-related costs and
deferred tax items on P&C insurance sale.
(2) Tax adjustment to revalue deferred tax assets and liabilities to account for the future impact of lower corporate tax
rates resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", signed into law on December 22, 2017.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$
2,246,434
$
2,183,319
$
2,146,908
$
2,109,051
$
2,084,564
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(842,651
)
Other intangible assets
(91,334
)
(93,975
)
(96,720
)
(99,504
)
(106,071
)
Total intangibles
(937,021
)
(939,662
)
(942,407
)
(945,191
)
(948,722
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
1,309,413
$
1,243,657
$
1,204,501
$
1,163,860
$
1,135,842
Total assets
$
16,543,337
$
16,281,264
$
16,165,533
$
15,597,309
$
15,055,806
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(842,651
)
Other intangible assets
(91,334
)
(93,975
)
(96,720
)
(99,504
)
(106,071
)
Total intangibles
(937,021
)
(939,662
)
(942,407
)
(945,191
)
(948,722
)
Tangible assets
$
15,606,316
$
15,341,602
$
15,223,126
$
14,652,118
$
14,107,084
Ratio of equity to assets
13.58
%
13.41
%
13.28
%
13.52
%
13.85
%
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.39
%
8.11
%
7.91
%
7.94
%
8.05
%
Calculation of Discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired to total loans acquired plus
discount for credit losses and allowance on loans acquired
Credit discount on acquired loans
$
49,297
$
53,968
$
68,282
$
79,087
$
89,275
Allowance for loan losses on acquired loans
95
1,345
2,044
407
418
Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans
$
49,392
$
55,313
$
70,326
$
79,494
$
89,693
Total loans acquired
$
3,342,175
$
3,790,234
$
4,302,760
$
4,776,439
$
5,163,769
Discount and ALLL on acquired loans to acquired loans
1.48
%
1.46
%
1.63
%
1.66
%
1.74
%
Calculation of Total Allowance and Credit Coverage
Allowance for loan losses
$
56,599
$
55,358
$
51,732
$
47,207
$
41,668
Total credit discount and ALLL on acquired loans
49,392
55,313
70,326
79,494
89,693
Total allowance and credit discount
$
105,991
$
110,671
$
122,058
$
126,701
$
131,361
Total loans
$
11,772,563
$
11,913,508
$
11,436,221
$
11,066,822
$
10,869,378
Total allowance and credit coverage
0.90
%
0.93
%
1.07
%
1.14
%
1.21
%
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$
2,246,434
$
2,183,319
$
2,146,908
$
2,109,051
$
2,084,564
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(842,651
)
Other intangible assets
(91,334
)
(93,975
)
(96,720
)
(99,504
)
(106,071
)
Total intangibles
(937,021
)
(939,662
)
(942,407
)
(945,191
)
(948,722
)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$
1,309,413
$
1,243,657
$
1,204,501
$
1,163,860
$
1,135,842
Shares of common stock outstanding
92,347,643
92,291,070
92,281,370
92,242,389
92,029,118
Book value per common share
$
24.33
$
23.66
$
23.26
$
22.86
$
22.65
Tangible book value per common share
$
14.18
$
13.48
$
13.05
$
12.62
$
12.34
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets
Net income
$
55,646
$
55,193
$
53,562
$
51,312
$
18,903
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment
805
1,311
1,098
1,306
23,115
Core earnings
$
56,451
$
56,504
$
54,660
$
52,618
$
42,018
Average total assets
$
16,357,753
$
16,040,884
$
15,580,697
$
15,088,210
$
13,897,778
Return on average assets
1.35
%
1.37
%
1.38
%
1.38
%
0.54
%
Core return on average assets
1.37
%
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.20
%
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income
$
55,646
$
55,193
$
53,562
$
51,312
$
18,903
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
1,952
2,027
2,057
2,096
1,725
Total income available to common stockholders
$
57,598
$
57,220
$
55,619
$
53,408
$
20,628
Net non-core items, net of taxes
805
1,311
1,098
1,306
23,115
Core earnings
56,451
56,504
54,660
52,618
42,018
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
1,952
2,027
2,057
2,096
1,725
Total core income available to common stockholders
$
58,403
$
58,531
$
56,717
$
54,714
$
43,743
Average common stockholders' equity
$
2,211,217
$
2,176,565
$
2,137,097
$
2,103,052
$
1,931,804
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(845,687
)
(844,148
)
(731,661
)
Other intangibles
(92,990
)
(95,576
)
(98,152
)
(104,718
)
(113,770
)
Total average intangibles
(938,677
)
(941,263
)
(943,839
)
(948,866
)
(845,431
)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
1,272,540
$
1,235,302
$
1,193,258
$
1,154,186
$
1,086,373
Return on average common equity
9.98
%
10.06
%
10.05
%
9.90
%
3.88
%
Return on tangible common equity
17.96
%
18.38
%
18.70
%
18.77
%
7.53
%
Core return on average common equity
10.13
%
10.30
%
10.26
%
10.15
%
8.63
%
Core return on tangible common equity
18.21
%
18.80
%
19.06
%
19.23
%
15.97
%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio(1)
Non-interest expense
$
95,396
$
100,253
$
98,507
$
98,073
$
108,490
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment
(1,089
)
(1,774
)
(1,483
)
(1,772
)
(19,160
)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(1,300
)
(538
)
(1,382
)
(1,020
)
(865
)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(2,642
)
(2,745
)
(2,785
)
(2,837
)
(2,839
)
Efficiency ratio numerator
$
90,365
$
95,196
$
92,857
$
92,444
$
85,626
Net-interest income
$
137,781
$
142,968
$
136,837
$
134,966
$
126,919
Non-interest income
34,588
33,725
38,048
37,535
36,629
Non-core non-interest income adjustment
-
-
4
(4
)
-
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
1,466
1,393
1,308
1,130
1,925
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
(8
)
(54
)
7
(6
)
1,243
Efficiency ratio denominator
$
173,827
$
178,032
$
176,204
$
173,621
$
166,716
Efficiency ratio (1)
51.99
%
53.47
%
52.70
%
53.24
%
51.36
%
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin
Net interest income
$
137,781
$
142,968
$
136,837
$
134,966
$
126,919
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment
1,466
1,393
1,308
1,130
1,925
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income
139,247
144,361
138,145
136,096
128,844
Total accretable yield
(3,850
)
(10,006
)
(10,113
)
(11,294
)
(15,684
)
Core net interest income
$
135,397
$
134,355
$
128,032
$
124,802
$
113,160
Average earning assets
$
14,686,038
$
14,373,253
$
13,876,557
$
13,251,549
$
12,145,003
Net interest margin
3.76
%
3.98
%
3.99
%
4.17
%
4.21
%
Core net interest margin
3.66
%
3.71
%
3.70
%
3.82
%
3.70
%
Calculation of Core Loan Yield
Loan interest income
$
159,996
$
162,438
$
150,253
$
143,350
$
132,617
Total accretable yield
(3,850
)
(10,006
)
(10,113
)
(11,294
)
(15,684
)
Core loan interest income
$
156,146
$
152,432
$
140,140
$
132,056
$
116,933
Average loan balance
$
11,788,838
$
11,641,843
$
11,159,872
$
10,819,324
$
9,772,043
Core loan yield
5.25
%
5.19
%
5.04
%
4.95
%
4.75
%
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully
taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
2018
2018
2018
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets
Net income
$
215,713
$
160,067
$
104,874
$
51,312
$
92,940
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment
4,520
3,715
2,404
1,306
26,109
Core earnings
$
220,233
$
163,782
$
107,278
$
52,618
$
119,049
Average total assets
$
15,771,362
$
15,573,762
$
15,334,453
$
15,088,210
$
10,074,951
Return on average assets
1.37
%
1.37
%
1.38
%
1.38
%
0.92
%
Core return on average assets
1.40
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.41
%
1.18
%
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income
$
215,713
$
160,067
$
104,874
$
51,312
$
92,940
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
8,132
6,180
4,153
2,096
4,659
Total income available to common stockholders
$
223,845
$
166,247
$
109,027
$
53,408
$
97,599
Net non-core items, net of taxes
4,520
3,715
2,404
1,306
26,109
Core earnings
220,233
163,782
107,278
52,618
119,049
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
8,132
6,180
4,153
2,096
4,659
Total core income available to common stockholders
$
228,365
$
169,962
$
111,431
$
54,714
$
123,708
Average common stockholders' equity
$
2,157,097
$
2,138,818
$
2,120,075
$
2,103,052
$
1,390,815
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(845,308
)
(845,180
)
(844,917
)
(844,148
)
(455,453
)
Other intangibles
(97,820
)
(99,448
)
(101,435
)
(104,718
)
(68,896
)
Total average intangibles
(943,128
)
(944,628
)
(946,352
)
(948,866
)
(524,349
)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity
$
1,213,969
$
1,194,190
$
1,173,723
$
1,154,186
$
866,466
Return on average common equity
10.00
%
10.01
%
9.98
%
9.90
%
6.68
%
Return on tangible common equity
18.44
%
18.61
%
18.73
%
18.77
%
11.26
%
Core return on average common equity
10.21
%
10.24
%
10.20
%
10.15
%
8.56
%
Core return on tangible common equity
18.81
%
19.03
%
19.14
%
19.23
%
14.28
%
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio(1)
Non-interest expense
$
392,229
$
296,833
$
196,580
$
98,073
$
312,379
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment
(6,118
)
(5,029
)
(3,255
)
(1,772
)
(27,357
)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment