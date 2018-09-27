Simon : Opens Denver Premium Outlets®

THORNTON, Colo., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations today announced the opening of Denver Premium Outlets®, bringing the world's preeminent outlet shopping experience to the greater Denver area.

Denver Premium Outlets offers shoppers of all ages an unmatched selection of the world's leading brands with savings up to 65 percent off on fashion, accessories, footwear, athletic and outdoor apparel and more.

Customers will find coveted brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, kate spade new york, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Nike Factory Store, AIX Armani Exchange, BOSS Hugo Boss, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour and vineyard vines among others.

"We are pleased to open a spectacular premium outlet in a truly majestic setting," said Stephen Yalof, CEO of Simon Premium Outlets noting the Colorado landscape. "In building Denver Premium Outlets, we tapped into the smartest concepts from our portfolio of properties and combined this thinking with an inspired shopping environment designed specifically for the Denver community."

Those features include an interactive play park for children of all ages; with a dinosaur "fossil pit" for the youngest guests; an outdoor fireplace perfect for chilly evenings; a watering station for our canine friends; free Wi-Fi; and a lounge with phone charging stations and TV's. The large, glass-enclosed Food Pavilion offers beautiful views of the Rocky Mountains in a relaxing atmosphere.

The 330,000 square-foot center is located at I-25 and 136th Avenue in Thornton, Colorado. For more information on the Grand Opening celebration, visit the Denver Premium Outlets website at DenverPremiumOutlets.com.

About Denver Premium Outlets

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.



About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

