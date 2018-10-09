Log in
Simon : Property Group Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

10/09/2018 | 12:56pm CEST

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ending September 30, 2018, will be released before the market opens on October 25, 2018.  The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on October 25 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Simon (PRNewsfoto/Simon)

The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com.  Within the United States, listeners can also access the call by dialing 1-888-528-4228.  Callers outside the U.S. can dial 704-935-3408.  The conference ID for the call is "5597981."

An audio replay will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 25, 2018 until 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2018.  The replay can be accessed within the United States by dialing 1-855-859-2056.  Callers outside the U.S. can access the replay at 404-537-3406.  The replay passcode is "5597981."  The call will also be archived on investors.simon.com for approximately 90 days. 

About Simon          
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-schedules-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300727259.html

SOURCE Simon


© PRNewswire 2018
