Simon Property : Lowers Profit Guidance on Debt Extinguishment

By Dave Sebastian



Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) lowered its profit outlook and raised its comparable funds from operations guidance for the full year.

The company said it expects per-share earnings of $6.76 to $6.81, compared with its prior outlook of $7.04 to $7.14. Simon said the guidance accounts for the loss of 33 cents a share on the extinguishment of debt in the fourth quarter.

Accounting for the loss on the extinguishment of debt, the company's outlook for full-year funds from operations declined to between $12 a share and $12.05 a share from between $12.30 and $12.40 a share.

Simon said it sees comparable funds from operations of $12.33 a share to $12.38 a share for the full year, reflecting a 3-cent increase to the lower end of the range provided in July.

Simon shares rose 1.49% in premarket trading.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com