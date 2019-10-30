Log in
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP

(SPG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/29 04:01:48 pm
152.87 USD   -0.63%
07:55aSIMON PROPERTY : Lowers Profit Guidance on Debt Extinguishment
DJ
07:36aSIMON PROPERTY : 3Q Profit Slips, Revenue Edges Up
DJ
07:15aSIMON PROPERTY : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Simon Property : Lowers Profit Guidance on Debt Extinguishment

10/30/2019 | 07:55am EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) lowered its profit outlook and raised its comparable funds from operations guidance for the full year.

The company said it expects per-share earnings of $6.76 to $6.81, compared with its prior outlook of $7.04 to $7.14. Simon said the guidance accounts for the loss of 33 cents a share on the extinguishment of debt in the fourth quarter.

Accounting for the loss on the extinguishment of debt, the company's outlook for full-year funds from operations declined to between $12 a share and $12.05 a share from between $12.30 and $12.40 a share.

Simon said it sees comparable funds from operations of $12.33 a share to $12.38 a share for the full year, reflecting a 3-cent increase to the lower end of the range provided in July.

Simon shares rose 1.49% in premarket trading.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

