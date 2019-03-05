Simon Property : Luxury 433-Unit Residential Community Breaks Ground Adjacent To Round Rock Premium Outlets

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations announced a residential development coming to Round Rock Premium Outlets, located just outside of Austin.

Construction will begin this month on Parkside at Round Rock, the sixth mixed-use collaboration between Simon and Columbus Realty Partners, which goes back over 10 years and started with the addition of residential integrated into The Domain. The completed project's 433 units will feature a variety of floor plans, including 20 three-bedroom townhomes, along with luxury design features such as modern kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel refrigerators and ranges, authentic wood cabinets, large soaker tubs, smart thermostats and keyless front door locks.

"The addition of Parkside at Round Rock creates an exciting new place for the fast-growing Austin-area residents to call home," said Patrick Peterman, Vice President of Development and Asset Intensification at Simon, "and also extends our successful partnership with Columbus to a sixth project."

Parkside at Round Rock is located off of North Mays Street, and is adjacent to Round Rock Premium Outlets, restaurants, and a future hotel. Amenities will feature a resort-style cabana pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, athletic field, and on-site management. JHP Architecture/Urban Design of Dallas served as the designer for the project. The firm specializes in high-density residential developments and mixed-use districts.

The first units are expected to be open for occupancy in the first quarter of 2020 with the development fully available in summer 2020.

"We are excited to create a residential community at Round Rock Premium Outlets and continue our long–standing relationship with Simon," said Robert Shaw, CEO/Founder of Columbus Realty Partners. "Parkside at Round Rock will be the first development of this caliber in the North Austin area."

Residents will enjoy the convenience and incredible access of living in a new luxurious space and shopping such great brands as Calvin Klein, Coach Outlet, kate spade new york, Nike Factory Store, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger, and Under Armour.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

About Simon Premium Outlets®

The global Simon Premium Outlets portfolio offers exceptional brands at extraordinary savings through a diverse mix of luxury, designer and homeware retailers. Our Simon Premium Outlets in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico and South Korea are some of the most iconic and productive shopping destinations for residents and travelers including Woodbury Common (New York City), Orlando Premium Outlets, Desert Hills (Palm Springs), Las Vegas Premium Outlets and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets (Boston). For more information visit premiumoutlets.com or follow Premium Outlets on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Round Rock Premium Outlets

Round Rock Premium Outlets, located just north of Austin, offers savings of 25% to 65% every day at over 125 designer and name-brand outlet stores including Coach, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Nike Factory Store, Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store, Tommy Hilfiger and Under Armour. For additional information, call (512) 863-6688 or visit www.premiumoutlets.com/roundrock .

