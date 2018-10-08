Simon Property : NHL Seattle And Simon Join To Build Team Headquarters And Training Center At Northgate

SEATTLE, Oct. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, today announced it is joining with NHL Seattle, the group closing in on obtaining an NHL franchise for the city, to have the team's corporate headquarters and Training Center become a part of the re-imagined Northgate community.

Representatives of NHL Seattle and Simon announced the news during an event held this morning at Northgate.

NHL Seattle is committed to building the most environmentally sustainable practice facility in the NHL using structural wood products indigenous to the Pacific Northwest. Furthermore, the planned world-class practice/training center will be built within the center of the property and will be comprised of three full NHL-size ice sheets: one for NHL Seattle team practice and use, a second for additional team and community use, and the planned third sheet for other community hockey and open skating use.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with NHL Seattle and make their training center and corporate headquarters a key piece of Northgate's transformation from a traditional regional shopping mall into a world class transit-oriented mixed-use center," said Michael E. McCarty, Chief Operating Officer, Simon Malls. "The transformation of Northgate is a prime example of our ability to create compelling ways for consumers to live, work, play, stay, shop, and now skate at their favorite Simon destination."

Earlier this year, Simon shared its vision for a multi-year, mixed-use transformation of Northgate as the area benefits from the establishment of a highly-anticipated light rail station in the summer of 2021. In addition to developing over 500,000 square feet of retail and commercial uses, Simon plans for some 800,000 square feet of Class A office space with transit proximity and I-5 visibility and up to 1,200 residential units and hospitality uses.

These elements come together in a plan that radiates around a substantial central park/gathering space, integrated with the new, highly-accessible NHL practice facility. There will also be extensive multi-modal connections to the nearby neighborhoods and greater Northgate area. The exciting concepts contemplated by Seattle NHL's designers will create the next generation "anchor" by blurring the lines and creating a unique indoor/outdoor, publicly-accessible space at this historic center of commerce.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nhl-seattle-and-simon-join-to-build-team-headquarters-and-training-center-at-northgate-300726939.html

SOURCE Simon