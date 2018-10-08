Log in
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP (SPG)

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP (SPG)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Simon Property : NHL Seattle Plans Corporate, Training Facility at Simon's Northgate Site

10/08/2018

By Josh Beckerman

Seattle's planned National Hockey League expansion team expects to have its corporate headquarters and training facility at Simon Property Group Inc.'s (SPG) Northgate site.

The facility will include three full NHL-size ice sheets and retail space, the NHL Seattle group and Simon said Monday.

Northgate Mall, which opened in 1950, has been called the first regional mall in the U.S. This year, Simon had announced steps to revamp the property by adding office space, housing and green space.

According to media reports, the planned NHL franchise could join the league by the 2020-2021 season.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 552 M
EBIT 2018 2 824 M
Net income 2018 2 334 M
Debt 2018 23 856 M
Yield 2018 4,63%
P/E ratio 2018 23,34
P/E ratio 2019 23,27
EV / Sales 2018 13,8x
EV / Sales 2019 13,3x
Capitalization 52 963 M
Chart SIMON PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Simon Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMON PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 189 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David E. Simon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard S. Sokolov President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian J. McDade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Schacht Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen N. Horn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-0.27%52 963
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%26 065
SCENTRE GROUP-6.44%14 701
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.75%10 696
MACERICH COMPANY-21.13%7 306
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-4.41%7 071
