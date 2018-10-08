Simon Property : NHL Seattle Plans Corporate, Training Facility at Simon's Northgate Site

By Josh Beckerman



Seattle's planned National Hockey League expansion team expects to have its corporate headquarters and training facility at Simon Property Group Inc.'s (SPG) Northgate site.

The facility will include three full NHL-size ice sheets and retail space, the NHL Seattle group and Simon said Monday.

Northgate Mall, which opened in 1950, has been called the first regional mall in the U.S. This year, Simon had announced steps to revamp the property by adding office space, housing and green space.

According to media reports, the planned NHL franchise could join the league by the 2020-2021 season.

