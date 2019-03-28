Simon Property : Seven Additional UNTUCKit Stores to Open at Simon Malls® in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced the expansion of its successful alliance with UNTUCKit and the opening of seven more stores in key centers throughout the U.S.

In addition to the first set of stores debuted at Simon in 2018, UNTUCKit openings in the Simon portfolio this year include ABQ Uptown, Roosevelt Field®, SouthPark, The Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, The Westchester, Penn Square Mall, and Burlington Mall®.

"We are excited about these upcoming store openings at so many great Simon properties across the country. Simon has always been a great partner as we continue to grow our physical retail footprint," said UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono.

"UNTUCKit is exactly the type of smart, stylish and innovative brand that resonates with our shoppers and we're pleased to deepen our relationship and look forward to continued mutual success in the future," added John Rulli, President of Simon Malls.

About UNTUCKit

Created in 2011, UNTUCKit has given men a seamless way to look sharp at their most casual with ease and comfort by creating shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. UNTUCKit solves the problem millions of men struggle with every day with their perfectly contoured hemlines and more than 50 tailored fit options. Through the last 8 years, the brand has expanded to offering 13 product categories – ranging from T-shirts and polos to sports jackets and pants – in addition to a wide selection of shirts, dresses, and blazers for women. UNTUCKit is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, with more than 50 physical retail locations across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit UNTUCKit.com.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-additional-untuckit-stores-to-open-at-simon-malls-in-2019-300819807.html

SOURCE Simon