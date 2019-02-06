Log in
Simon : Recognized Again as A Global Sustainability Leader

02/06/2019 | 05:47pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, has been recognized for the tenth year by CDP for its ongoing commitment to sustainability management, performance and disclosure.

The announcement of annual rankings was made at the 2019 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Out of nearly 7,000 total respondents, only 5 percent receive an A- score or higher.

"Our sustainability strategies are designed to drive change while meeting our stakeholders' expectations and our impressive progress is reflected by this ranking," said Mona Benisi, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability at Simon. "This recognition underscores the impact that our sustainability programs and the commitment of our employees in executing our sustainability initiatives across the portfolio."

The CDP ranking reinforces Simon's global sustainability leadership based on its success reducing GHG emissions; strategies to manage climate-related risks and opportunities; and tangible progress towards achieving its corporate sustainability goals.

About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com

About CDP
CDP is an international organization, with regional offices and local partners spanning 50 countries. CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project, runs the global disclosure system that enables companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their environmental impacts. CDP has built the most comprehensive collection of self-reported environmental data in the world. CDP's network of investors and purchasers representing over $100 trillion, along with policy makers around the globe, use the data and insights to make better-informed decisions. Please visit www.cdp.net.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-recognized-again-as-a-global-sustainability-leader-300791294.html

SOURCE Simon


