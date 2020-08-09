Log in
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC    SPG

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

(SPG)
Simon Property, Amazon look at turning mall space into fulfillment centers: WSJ

08/09/2020 | 12:37pm EDT
Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia

Mall operator Simon Property Group Inc has been in talks with Amazon.com Inc about turning some of its department-store sites into Amazon fulfillment centers, The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-and-giant-mall-operator-look-at-turning-sears-j-c-penney-stores-into-fulfillment-centers-11596992863?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=3 on Sunday.

The two companies have explored converting retail space formerly occupied by J.C. Penney Co Inc and Sears Holdings Corp into Amazon distribution centers, while in some cases, Simon and Amazon explored buying out occupied space from the retailers, the report said, citing sources.

Simon's discussions with Amazon have been under way for months and began before the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

It is possible that the two sides could fail to reach an agreement, the report said, citing the sources.

Simon and Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

