Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Simon Property Group, Inc    SPG

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

(SPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simon Property : Authentic Brands-Simon Venture to Buy Brooks Brothers for $325 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Soma Biswas

A venture backed by apparel-licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC and mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. has agreed to buy Brooks Brothers Inc. for $325 million.

The proposed purchase of America's oldest apparel company, which requires bankruptcy court approval, includes a commitment to keep 125 Brooks Brothers stores open. The retailer has roughly 200 stores in North America.

Sparc Group LLC, the Authentic Brands-Simon venture, had initially bid $305 million for Brooks Brothers. The bankrupt retailer had selected that offer as the lead, or stalking horse, bid for its assets at a planned bankruptcy auction.

But the deadline for rival offers passed last week, and no auction was held.

Brand-licensing company WHP Global Inc. had also expressed interest in purchasing Brooks Brothers but bowed out of the race after the retailer selected Sparc as the stalking horse, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Sparc buys consumer brands, often out of bankruptcy, and revives them by shedding unprofitable locations. It owns hundreds of Aéropostale, Forever 21 and Nautica stores.

Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy last month after more than two centuries in business, unable to withstand store closures because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has struggled in recent years with a shift toward more casual dress styles at work.

Write to Soma Biswas at soma.biswas@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC
02:48aSIMON PROPERTY : Authentic Brands-Simon Venture to Buy Brooks Brothers for $325 ..
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11SIMON PROPERTY : Authentic Brands-Simon Venture to Buy Brooks Brothers for $325 ..
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 062 M - -
Net income 2020 1 414 M - -
Net Debt 2020 25 335 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
Yield 2020 9,96%
Capitalization 20 541 M 20 541 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,06x
EV / Sales 2021 8,83x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Simon Property Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 91,22 $
Last Close Price 67,15 $
Spread / Highest target 143%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David E. Simon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. McDade Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David Schacht Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard S. Sokolov Vice Chairman
Karen N. Horn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-54.92%20 531
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-25.03%16 253
SCENTRE GROUP-45.69%7 361
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-31.05%7 254
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.69%6 374
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-39.84%5 220
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group