SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

(SPG)
News 
News

Simon Property : Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

06/04/2020 | 02:51pm EDT

By Esther Fung

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc. on Tuesday over unpaid rents and other charges it says amount to $66 million.

In the filing, Simon Property said the retailer has withheld rents for April, May and June. The landlord is seeking to be paid rent for those months, as well as for attorney fees and other charges, according to the lawsuit.

"The requirement that The Gap Entities timely pay rent due under the leases has not been excused," said the complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of the state of Delaware.

Gap didn't comment on the lawsuit directly, but said it is committed to working with landlords on "mutually agreeable solutions and fair rent terms."

"It's important to note the profound effect that Covid has had on shopping centers as well, leaving them closed to us and our customers for months," said Mark Daniel Snyder, communications manager at Gap.

The Gap said in April that its stores are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and it had stopped paying rent because of insufficient cash flow. The San Francisco-based retailer, which owns brands such as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, added at that time that it was looking to renegotiate leases with its landlords.

At the end of the first quarter, Simon Property, based in Indianapolis, had 412 stores operated by the Gap in its properties, making Gap one of its top U.S. store tenants apart from department stores.

Simon Property didn't respond to requests for further comment.

Write to Esther Fung at esther.fung@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GAP INC 0.92% 12.085 Delayed Quote.-32.41%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 5.72% 77.49 Delayed Quote.-51.07%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 064 M - -
Net income 2020 1 508 M - -
Net Debt 2020 20 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 10,4%
Capitalization 22 283 M 22 283 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC
Duration : Period :
Simon Property Group, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 91,26 $
Last Close Price 72,88 $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David E. Simon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. McDade Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David Schacht Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard S. Sokolov Vice Chairman
Karen N. Horn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-51.07%22 283
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-20.12%17 498
SCENTRE GROUP-36.81%8 708
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-27.42%8 332
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-31.37%6 328
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-32.88%6 012
