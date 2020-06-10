Log in
Simon Property Group, Inc    SPG

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC

(SPG)
06/10 10:36:33 am
79.47 USD   -8.10%
10:19aSIMON PROPERTY : Wall Street is off to a mixed start ahead of Fed statement
AQ
10:14aSIMON PROPERTY : Withdraws From Taubman Merger
DJ
02:48aLandlords Sue Stores for Unpaid Rent -- WSJ
DJ
Simon Property : Withdraws From Taubman Merger

06/10/2020 | 10:14am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Simon Property Group Inc. has withdrawn from an agreement to acquire Taubman Centers Inc., alleging that Taubman did not respond effectively to the business challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simon ended the deal after Taubman breached obligations by failing to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis, the real-estate investment trust said. Simon alleged that Taubman did not make essential cuts to operating expenses and capital expenditures to the same extent that rivals did.

The deal agreed to in February gave Simon the right to end the agreement if Taubman was disproportionately affected by a pandemic, Simon said. The pandemic's effect on Taubman was amplified by the proportion of the company's portfolio in dense metropolitan areas, and its tenants' emphasis on high-end shopping, including by tourists, according to Simon.

Simon said it filed an action today in the Circuit Court of the Sixth Judicial Circuit of Oakland County, Mich. requesting a declaration that Taubman breached the deal's covenants.

A spokeswoman for Taubman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC -4.29% 81.165 Delayed Quote.-41.95%
TAUBMAN CENTERS, INC. -29.41% 33.01 Delayed Quote.47.60%
