SIMONA AG (SIM)
SIMONA : at InnoTrans 2018 - System solutions for the drainage of traffic routes with HPQ and EBA accreditation

09/06/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

From 18 to 21 September 2018 Berlin will again play host to InnoTrans, a leading international trade fair for the rail industry. Suitably represented in Germany's capital, SIMONA AG will be showcasing its range of thermoplastic pipes, fittings and shafts as product and system solutions tailored to the requirements of traffic route construction and repair. The company will also be unveiling newly developed plastic sheets for rail vehicle interiors, which have been engineered to meet the high standards of fire protection applicable in this sector.

SIMONA® PC FR RAIL for rail vehicle interiors

Developed specifically to meet the requirements of DIN EN 45545, the company's new low-flammability SIMONA® PC FR RAIL offers superior safety with regard to interior fittings for rail vehicles. The aforementioned standard defines pan-European fire protection requirements for materials to be used in rail vehicles. Combining excellent fire protection properties with superb thermoforming characteristics, SIMONA's newly developed product is the perfect choice for rail vehicle interiors, e.g. backrest panels, seats, armrests, wall cladding and window panelling.

Solutions for traffic route construction

SIMODRAIN® pipes, fittings and shafts form part of an all-embracing system for the drainage of rail traffic routes and installations. The products meet the exacting standards of the Federal Railway Authority (EBA) in Germany as well as complying with DBS 918 064 for Manufacturer-Related Product Qualification (MPQ).

The SIMODRAIN® PE seating ring for standard utility hole covers is a space-saving and cost-effective solution tailored to the specific requirements of railway construction. The PE-based component is designed as a seating ring for covers capable of withstanding loads within the B125 category (German classification system); it has been tested by MFPA Leipzig in accordance with DIN EN 124-1 and -6.

Alongside products for the rail industry, SIMONA will also be presenting a range of other products for rehabilitation projects, such as short-pipe modules within the SIMONA® PP-HM jacking pipe system, the mono-filament joining method SIMOFUSE® or the extruded SIMONA® PE 100 ovoid pipe. Thanks to its in-house plastics workshop, SIMONA is also able to offer customised designs and supply pre- assembled components. This significantly reduces the time needed for on-site installation.

You will find SIMONA in Hall 26, Stand 139

Disclaimer

Simona AG published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 12:06:08 UTC
