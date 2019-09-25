COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Approval of interim results and dividend 2019

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the 'Company') pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

At its meeting held today 25th September 2019, the Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. approved the Group's unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report for the six months ended 31st July 2019.

A copy of these unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report approved by the Board of Directors on 25th September 2019 is attached herewith and is available to the public on http://www.farsons.com/en/financial-statements.

The Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. also resolved to distribute, out of tax exempt profits, an interim dividend of €1,000,000 equivalent to €0.0333 per ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on Wednesday, 16th October 2019 to the ordinary shareholders who will be on the Register as at the close of business on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019.

ANTOINETTE CARUANA

Company Secretary