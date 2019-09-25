Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MALTA STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Simonds Farsons Cisk plc    SFC   MT0000070103

SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC

(SFC)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT: Approval of interim results and dividend 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:33am EDT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. (the 'Company') pursuant to Chapter 5 of the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

At its meeting held today 25th September 2019, the Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. approved the Group's unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report for the six months ended 31st July 2019.

A copy of these unaudited financial statements and Interim Directors' Report approved by the Board of Directors on 25th September 2019 is attached herewith and is available to the public on http://www.farsons.com/en/financial-statements.

The Board of Directors of Simonds Farsons Cisk p.l.c. also resolved to distribute, out of tax exempt profits, an interim dividend of €1,000,000 equivalent to €0.0333 per ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on Wednesday, 16th October 2019 to the ordinary shareholders who will be on the Register as at the close of business on Wednesday, 2nd October 2019.

Unquote

ANTOINETTE CARUANA
Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 14:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC
10:33aCOMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT : Approval of interim results and dividend 2019
PU
09/02SIMONDS FARSONS CISK : ‘Everyone's a winner' campaign back at Pizza Hut
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Norman Aquilina Group Chief Executive Officer
Louis A. Farrugia Chairman
Eugenio Caruana Chief Operations Officer
Anne Marie Tabone Chief Financial Officer
Philip Farrugia Head-Group IT & Business Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMONDS FARSONS CISK PLC366
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV47.90%183 973
AMBEV SA25.81%72 950
HEINEKEN27.07%61 541
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD28.05%22 937
CARLSBERG A/S44.21%21 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group