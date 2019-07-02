The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

DENVER, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional snacking and meal replacement products, today reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended May 25, 2019.



“We’re pleased with our strong third quarter results and the continued business momentum,” said Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. “We delivered double-digit sales growth in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods driven by our successful marketing strategy that positions Atkins as the brand of choice for consumers seeking nutritious and delicious snacking and meal replacement products for low carb lifestyles. U.S. retail takeaway, as measured by IRI for the thirteen week period ended May 25, 2019, continued to be strong and was up 19.5% versus the prior year. Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA growth also increased double-digits in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods reflecting the strong sales growth as well as investments in marketing and capabilities that we believe will benefit the Company in the near and long term.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2018



Net sales increased 30.1%, or $32.2 million, to $139.5 million

Gross profit margin of 46.8%, a decrease of 100 basis points

Income tax expense was $4.6 million versus $2.8 million

Net income increased 88.7%, or $6.3 million, to $13.5 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.16 increased $0.06

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 38.8% to $24.9 million

Net sales increased $32.2 million, or 30.1%, to $139.5 million, primarily driven by volume growth. Net price realization was a slight benefit in third quarter and was more than offset by a shift in non-price related customer activity, as discussed last quarter. As expected, net sales growth outpaced retail takeaway driven by the timing of inventory changes compared to prior year at key retailers. Year-to-date net sales growth and retail takeaway are now relatively in-line. The Company’s supply situation has improved and we believe we are well positioned to meet consumer demand.

Gross profit was $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $14.0 million or 27.3%. Gross profit margin was 46.8% compared to 47.8% for the thirteen weeks ended May 26, 2018, a decline of 100 basis points versus last year. As discussed previously, gross margin is impacted by a shift in non-price related customer activity that negatively impacted the third quarter of 2019 by 120 basis points. Savings from the strategic sourcing initiative in the third quarter were in-line with estimates and, as expected, offset inflation.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.5 million, compared with $7.1 million for the comparable period of 2018 primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses and income tax expense. Specifically, marketing expense increased $3.7 million, driven by higher television media and e-commerce investments. General and administrative expenses increased $4.1 million due primarily to greater incentive compensation and slightly higher distribution center costs. Selling expense was $2.2 million lower than last year due to the aforementioned shift in non-price related customer activity.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 38.8% to $24.9 million.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure.



Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights vs. Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2018

Net sales increased 18.9%, or $61.0 million, to $384.2 million

Gross profit margin of 47.4%, a decrease of 30 basis points

Income tax expense was $13.2 million versus a benefit of $17.5 million

Net income decreased 29.5%, or $17.3 million, to $41.4 million

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $0.49 versus $0.81

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 23.3% to $74.6 million

Net sales increased $61.0 million, or 18.9%, to $384.2 million, primarily driven by volume growth.

Gross profit was $182.0 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019, an increase of $27.7 million, or 18.0%. Gross profit margin was 47.4%, compared to 47.7% for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 26, 2018, a decline of 30 basis points versus last year. Favorable trade promotion driven by lower frequency of bar promotions was more than offset by the previously mentioned shift related to non-price related customer activity. This shift only affects fiscal 2019 amounts, resulting in an unfavorable impact in 2019 year-to-date gross margin of about 90 basis points.

Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $41.4 million, compared with $58.7 million for the comparable period of 2018. The prior year period was impacted by previously discussed tax items and a gain related to the fair value of the Tax Receivable Agreement. Specifically, the thirty-nine weeks ended May 26, 2018 amounts include a $29.0 million one-time gain related to the re-measurement of deferred tax liabilities and a $4.7 million gain on the fair value of the Tax Receivable Agreement that were recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Net income in the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 was primarily driven by gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses and income tax expense. Marketing expense increased $7.5 million, driven by higher television media and e-commerce investments. General and administrative expenses increased $9.0 million as a result of higher incentive compensation, professional fees and investments to enhance organizational capabilities in key functions. Selling expense was $4.7 million lower than last year; due to the aforementioned shift in non-price related customer activity.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 23.3% to $74.6 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of May 25, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $247.6 million and $197.0 million in outstanding principal of the term loan, resulting in a trailing twelve month combined Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of (0.5)x. In the fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased $1.5 million in common stock against the $50 million authorization announced last year.

Outlook

The Company continues to expect that it will end the year strong with net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth up meaningfully versus last year. Given our momentum, we anticipate full year fiscal 2019 net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth to be similar to the year-to-date percentage increases. This outlook reflects solid volume growth and the benefit of a fifty-third week, as well as incremental strategic investments in marketing and our expectation that retail takeaway will sequentially slow given the more challenging year-ago growth rates.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA" in this press release for an explanation and reconciliations of this non-GAAP financial measure.



The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)

May 25, 2019 August 25, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,618 $ 111,971 Accounts receivable, net 42,809 36,622 Inventories 41,574 30,001 Prepaid expenses 3,318 2,069 Other current assets 3,870 5,077 Total current assets 339,189 185,740 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 2,460 2,565 Intangible assets, net 307,765 312,643 Goodwill 471,427 471,427 Other long-term assets 3,768 2,230 Total assets $ 1,124,609 $ 974,605 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,326 $ 11,158 Accrued interest 1,478 582 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,841 15,875 Current portion of TRA liability — 2,320 Current maturities of long-term debt 655 648 Total current liabilities 39,300 30,583 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current maturities 190,429 190,935 Long-term portion of TRA liability — 25,148 Deferred income taxes 64,301 54,475 Other long-term liabilities 593 863 Total liabilities 294,623 302,004 See commitments and contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 81,928,540 and 70,605,675 issued at May 25, 2019 and August 25, 2018, respectively 819 706 Treasury stock, 75,989 and 0 shares at cost at May 25, 2019 and August 25, 2018, respectively (1,664 ) — Additional paid-in-capital 732,181 614,399 Retained earnings 99,739 58,294 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,089 ) (798 ) Total stockholders’ equity 829,986 672,601 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,124,609 $ 974,605





The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2019 May 26, 2018 May 25, 2019 May 26, 2018 Net sales $ 139,468 $ 107,233 $ 384,199 $ 323,167 Cost of goods sold 74,204 55,949 202,190 168,869 Gross profit 65,264 51,284 182,009 154,298 Operating expenses: Distribution 6,246 4,656 17,327 14,864 Selling 2,802 4,972 9,191 13,850 Marketing 14,748 10,999 38,407 30,905 General and administrative 18,271 14,158 47,994 38,948 Depreciation and amortization 1,929 1,911 5,754 5,793 Business transaction costs 758 35 2,087 1,912 Loss (gain) in fair value change of contingent consideration - TRA liability — 614 533 (2,412 ) Other expense — 137 22 567 Total operating expenses 44,754 37,482 121,315 104,427 Income from operations 20,510 13,802 60,694 49,871 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,066 — 2,731 — Interest expense (3,428 ) (3,057 ) (10,033 ) (9,169 ) Gain on settlement of TRA liability — — 1,534 — (Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions (153 ) (837 ) (421 ) 119 Other income 55 77 176 475 Total other expense (2,460 ) (3,817 ) (6,013 ) (8,575 ) Income before income taxes 18,050 9,985 54,681 41,296 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,584 2,848 13,236 (17,453 ) Net income $ 13,466 $ 7,137 $ 41,445 $ 58,749 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (254 ) 299 (291 ) (501 ) Comprehensive income $ 13,212 $ 7,436 $ 41,154 $ 58,248 Earnings per share from net income: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.52 $ 0.83 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.10 $ 0.49 $ 0.81 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 81,898,276 70,582,573 80,362,978 70,578,687 Diluted 85,962,151 73,466,285 84,695,703 72,907,141





The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2019 May 26, 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 41,445 $ 58,749 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,754 5,793 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,001 977 Stock compensation expense 3,922 2,981 Loss (gain) on fair value change of contingent consideration - TRA liability 533 (2,412 ) Gain on settlement of TRA liability (1,534 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions 421 119 Deferred income taxes 9,841 (20,876 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment 6 77 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (6,388 ) (4,812 ) Inventories (11,700 ) 4,003 Prepaid expenses (1,258 ) (1,296 ) Other current assets (253 ) (2,334 ) Accounts payable 6,284 (4,676 ) Accrued interest 896 (34 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,698 203 Other (39 ) (239 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 52,629 36,223 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (777 ) (1,347 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — (1,757 ) Net cash used in investing activities (777 ) (3,104 ) Financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 518 — Tax payments related to issuance of restricted stock units (9 ) — Cash received from warrant exercises 113,464 231 Repurchase of common stock (1,664 ) — Settlement of TRA liability (26,468 ) — Deferred financing costs — (319 ) Principal payments of long-term debt (1,500 ) (1,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 84,341 (1,088 ) Cash and cash equivalents Net increase in cash 136,193 32,031 Effect of exchange rate on cash (546 ) (171 ) Cash at beginning of period 111,971 56,501 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 247,618 $ 88,361 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 8,136 $ 8,226 Cash paid for taxes $ 3,759 $ 2,098

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) as net income before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization with further adjustments to exclude the following items: stock-based compensation expense, business transaction costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration - TRA liability, gain on settlement of TRA liability and other non-core expenses. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted EBITDA are appropriate to provide additional information to investors and reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in calculation.

The following unaudited table below provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, for the thirteen weeks and thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 and May 26, 2018:

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation:

(in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 25, 2019 May 26, 2018 May 25, 2019 May 26, 2018 Net income $ 13,466 $ 7,137 $ 41,445 $ 58,749 Interest income (1,066 ) — (2,731 ) — Interest expense 3,428 3,057 10,033 9,169 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,584 2,848 13,236 (17,453 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,929 1,911 5,754 5,793 EBITDA 22,341 14,953 67,737 56,258 Business transaction costs 758 35 2,087 1,912 Stock-based compensation expense 1,444 1,014 3,922 2,981 Restructuring — 137 22 567 Non-core legal costs 179 274 1,330 1,053 Loss (gain) in fair value change of contingent consideration - TRA liability — 614 533 (2,412 ) Gain on settlement of TRA liability — — (1,534 ) — Other (1) 171 913 459 98 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,893 $ 17,940 $ 74,556 $ 60,457

(1) Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions, frozen licensing media and other expenses.



