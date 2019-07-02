The Simply Good Foods Company Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT
DENVER, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods,” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional snacking and meal replacement products, today reported financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine week periods ended May 25, 2019.
“We’re pleased with our strong third quarter results and the continued business momentum,” said Joseph E. Scalzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simply Good Foods. “We delivered double-digit sales growth in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods driven by our successful marketing strategy that positions Atkins as the brand of choice for consumers seeking nutritious and delicious snacking and meal replacement products for low carb lifestyles. U.S. retail takeaway, as measured by IRI for the thirteen week period ended May 25, 2019, continued to be strong and was up 19.5% versus the prior year. Gross profit and adjusted EBITDA growth also increased double-digits in both the third quarter and year-to-date periods reflecting the strong sales growth as well as investments in marketing and capabilities that we believe will benefit the Company in the near and long term.”
Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights vs. Third Quarter 2018
Net sales increased 30.1%, or $32.2 million, to $139.5 million
Gross profit margin of 46.8%, a decrease of 100 basis points
Income tax expense was $4.6 million versus $2.8 million
Net income increased 88.7%, or $6.3 million, to $13.5 million
Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.16 increased $0.06
Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 38.8% to $24.9 million
Net sales increased $32.2 million, or 30.1%, to $139.5 million, primarily driven by volume growth. Net price realization was a slight benefit in third quarter and was more than offset by a shift in non-price related customer activity, as discussed last quarter. As expected, net sales growth outpaced retail takeaway driven by the timing of inventory changes compared to prior year at key retailers. Year-to-date net sales growth and retail takeaway are now relatively in-line. The Company’s supply situation has improved and we believe we are well positioned to meet consumer demand.
Gross profit was $65.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $14.0 million or 27.3%. Gross profit margin was 46.8% compared to 47.8% for the thirteen weeks ended May 26, 2018, a decline of 100 basis points versus last year. As discussed previously, gross margin is impacted by a shift in non-price related customer activity that negatively impacted the third quarter of 2019 by 120 basis points. Savings from the strategic sourcing initiative in the third quarter were in-line with estimates and, as expected, offset inflation.
Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $13.5 million, compared with $7.1 million for the comparable period of 2018 primarily due to the increase in gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses and income tax expense. Specifically, marketing expense increased $3.7 million, driven by higher television media and e-commerce investments. General and administrative expenses increased $4.1 million due primarily to greater incentive compensation and slightly higher distribution center costs. Selling expense was $2.2 million lower than last year due to the aforementioned shift in non-price related customer activity.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 38.8% to $24.9 million.
Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights vs. Year-to-Date Third Quarter 2018
Net sales increased 18.9%, or $61.0 million, to $384.2 million
Gross profit margin of 47.4%, a decrease of 30 basis points
Income tax expense was $13.2 million versus a benefit of $17.5 million
Net income decreased 29.5%, or $17.3 million, to $41.4 million
Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) was $0.49 versus $0.81
Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 23.3% to $74.6 million
Net sales increased $61.0 million, or 18.9%, to $384.2 million, primarily driven by volume growth.
Gross profit was $182.0 million for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019, an increase of $27.7 million, or 18.0%. Gross profit margin was 47.4%, compared to 47.7% for the thirty-nine weeks ended May 26, 2018, a decline of 30 basis points versus last year. Favorable trade promotion driven by lower frequency of bar promotions was more than offset by the previously mentioned shift related to non-price related customer activity. This shift only affects fiscal 2019 amounts, resulting in an unfavorable impact in 2019 year-to-date gross margin of about 90 basis points.
Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $41.4 million, compared with $58.7 million for the comparable period of 2018. The prior year period was impacted by previously discussed tax items and a gain related to the fair value of the Tax Receivable Agreement. Specifically, the thirty-nine weeks ended May 26, 2018 amounts include a $29.0 million one-time gain related to the re-measurement of deferred tax liabilities and a $4.7 million gain on the fair value of the Tax Receivable Agreement that were recorded in the second quarter of 2018. Net income in the thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 was primarily driven by gross profit, partially offset by higher operating expenses and income tax expense. Marketing expense increased $7.5 million, driven by higher television media and e-commerce investments. General and administrative expenses increased $9.0 million as a result of higher incentive compensation, professional fees and investments to enhance organizational capabilities in key functions. Selling expense was $4.7 million lower than last year; due to the aforementioned shift in non-price related customer activity.
Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure used by the Company that makes certain adjustments to net income calculated under GAAP, increased 23.3% to $74.6 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of May 25, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $247.6 million and $197.0 million in outstanding principal of the term loan, resulting in a trailing twelve month combined Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of (0.5)x. In the fiscal third quarter, the Company repurchased $1.5 million in common stock against the $50 million authorization announced last year.
Outlook
The Company continues to expect that it will end the year strong with net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth up meaningfully versus last year. Given our momentum, we anticipate full year fiscal 2019 net sales and Adjusted EBITDA growth to be similar to the year-to-date percentage increases. This outlook reflects solid volume growth and the benefit of a fifty-third week, as well as incremental strategic investments in marketing and our expectation that retail takeaway will sequentially slow given the more challenging year-ago growth rates.
About The Simply Good Foods Company
The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a highly-focused food company with a product portfolio consisting primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, SimplyProtein® and Atkins Endulge® brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with investment opportunities in the snacking space and broader food category. Over time, Simply Good Foods aspires to become a portfolio of brands that bring simple goodness, happiness and positive experiences to consumers and their families. For more information, please visit http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.
Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by or include words such as “will”, “expect”, “aspire”, “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding future plans for the Company, the estimated or anticipated future results and benefits of the Company’s future plans and operations, future opportunities for the Company, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and the Company’s business and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in the business environment in which the Company operates including general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences and purchasing habits; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate product inventory levels to timely supply customer orders; the impact of the Tax Act on the Company's business; changes in taxes, tariffs, duties, governmental laws and regulations; the availability of or competition for other brands, assets or other opportunities for investment by the Company or to expand the Company’s business; competitive product and pricing activity; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company’s management team; and other risk factors described from time to time in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. In addition, forward-looking statements provide the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after such date, and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.
The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
May 25, 2019
August 25, 2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
247,618
$
111,971
Accounts receivable, net
42,809
36,622
Inventories
41,574
30,001
Prepaid expenses
3,318
2,069
Other current assets
3,870
5,077
Total current assets
339,189
185,740
Long-term assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,460
2,565
Intangible assets, net
307,765
312,643
Goodwill
471,427
471,427
Other long-term assets
3,768
2,230
Total assets
$
1,124,609
$
974,605
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
17,326
$
11,158
Accrued interest
1,478
582
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
19,841
15,875
Current portion of TRA liability
—
2,320
Current maturities of long-term debt
655
648
Total current liabilities
39,300
30,583
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, less current maturities
190,429
190,935
Long-term portion of TRA liability
—
25,148
Deferred income taxes
64,301
54,475
Other long-term liabilities
593
863
Total liabilities
294,623
302,004
See commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 81,928,540 and 70,605,675 issued at May 25, 2019 and August 25, 2018, respectively
819
706
Treasury stock, 75,989 and 0 shares at cost at May 25, 2019 and August 25, 2018, respectively
(1,664
)
—
Additional paid-in-capital
732,181
614,399
Retained earnings
99,739
58,294
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,089
)
(798
)
Total stockholders’ equity
829,986
672,601
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,124,609
$
974,605
The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
May 25, 2019
May 26, 2018
May 25, 2019
May 26, 2018
Net sales
$
139,468
$
107,233
$
384,199
$
323,167
Cost of goods sold
74,204
55,949
202,190
168,869
Gross profit
65,264
51,284
182,009
154,298
Operating expenses:
Distribution
6,246
4,656
17,327
14,864
Selling
2,802
4,972
9,191
13,850
Marketing
14,748
10,999
38,407
30,905
General and administrative
18,271
14,158
47,994
38,948
Depreciation and amortization
1,929
1,911
5,754
5,793
Business transaction costs
758
35
2,087
1,912
Loss (gain) in fair value change of contingent consideration - TRA liability
—
614
533
(2,412
)
Other expense
—
137
22
567
Total operating expenses
44,754
37,482
121,315
104,427
Income from operations
20,510
13,802
60,694
49,871
Other income (expense):
Interest income
1,066
—
2,731
—
Interest expense
(3,428
)
(3,057
)
(10,033
)
(9,169
)
Gain on settlement of TRA liability
—
—
1,534
—
(Loss) gain on foreign currency transactions
(153
)
(837
)
(421
)
119
Other income
55
77
176
475
Total other expense
(2,460
)
(3,817
)
(6,013
)
(8,575
)
Income before income taxes
18,050
9,985
54,681
41,296
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,584
2,848
13,236
(17,453
)
Net income
$
13,466
$
7,137
$
41,445
$
58,749
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(254
)
299
(291
)
(501
)
Comprehensive income
$
13,212
$
7,436
$
41,154
$
58,248
Earnings per share from net income:
Basic
$
0.16
$
0.10
$
0.52
$
0.83
Diluted
$
0.16
$
0.10
$
0.49
$
0.81
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
81,898,276
70,582,573
80,362,978
70,578,687
Diluted
85,962,151
73,466,285
84,695,703
72,907,141
The Simply Good Foods Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
May 25, 2019
May 26, 2018
Operating activities
Net income
$
41,445
$
58,749
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
5,754
5,793
Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount
1,001
977
Stock compensation expense
3,922
2,981
Loss (gain) on fair value change of contingent consideration - TRA liability
533
(2,412
)
Gain on settlement of TRA liability
(1,534
)
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions
421
119
Deferred income taxes
9,841
(20,876
)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
6
77
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(6,388
)
(4,812
)
Inventories
(11,700
)
4,003
Prepaid expenses
(1,258
)
(1,296
)
Other current assets
(253
)
(2,334
)
Accounts payable
6,284
(4,676
)
Accrued interest
896
(34
)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,698
203
Other
(39
)
(239
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,629
36,223
Investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
(777
)
(1,347
)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(1,757
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(777
)
(3,104
)
Financing activities
Proceeds from option exercises
518
—
Tax payments related to issuance of restricted stock units
(9
)
—
Cash received from warrant exercises
113,464
231
Repurchase of common stock
(1,664
)
—
Settlement of TRA liability
(26,468
)
—
Deferred financing costs
—
(319
)
Principal payments of long-term debt
(1,500
)
(1,000
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
84,341
(1,088
)
Cash and cash equivalents
Net increase in cash
136,193
32,031
Effect of exchange rate on cash
(546
)
(171
)
Cash at beginning of period
111,971
56,501
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
247,618
$
88,361
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
8,136
$
8,226
Cash paid for taxes
$
3,759
$
2,098
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure commonly used in our industry and should not be construed as an alternative to net income as an indicator of operating performance or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity (each as determined in accordance with GAAP). Simply Good Foods defines Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) as net income before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization with further adjustments to exclude the following items: stock-based compensation expense, business transaction costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration - TRA liability, gain on settlement of TRA liability and other non-core expenses. The Company believes that the inclusion of these supplementary adjustments in presenting Adjusted EBITDA are appropriate to provide additional information to investors and reflects more accurately operating results of the on-going operations. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in calculation.
The following unaudited table below provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is net income, for the thirteen weeks and thirty-nine weeks ended May 25, 2019 and May 26, 2018:
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: (in thousands)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
May 25, 2019
May 26, 2018
May 25, 2019
May 26, 2018
Net income
$
13,466
$
7,137
$
41,445
$
58,749
Interest income
(1,066
)
—
(2,731
)
—
Interest expense
3,428
3,057
10,033
9,169
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,584
2,848
13,236
(17,453
)
Depreciation and amortization
1,929
1,911
5,754
5,793
EBITDA
22,341
14,953
67,737
56,258
Business transaction costs
758
35
2,087
1,912
Stock-based compensation expense
1,444
1,014
3,922
2,981
Restructuring
—
137
22
567
Non-core legal costs
179
274
1,330
1,053
Loss (gain) in fair value change of contingent consideration - TRA liability
—
614
533
(2,412
)
Gain on settlement of TRA liability
—
—
(1,534
)
—
Other (1)
171
913
459
98
Adjusted EBITDA
$
24,893
$
17,940
$
74,556
$
60,457
(1) Other items consist principally of exchange impact of foreign currency transactions, frozen licensing media and other expenses.