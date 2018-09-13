Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc.    SSD

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC. (SSD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Simpson Manufacturing : Announces Participation at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 07:08pm CEST

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT D.A. DAVIDSON'S 17TH

ANNUAL DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIALS & SERVICES CONFERENCE

Pleasanton, CA - September 13, 2018 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company")

(NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian

Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, will participate in D.A. Davidson's

17th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL. Simpson is scheduled to present at 11:05 a.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website atwww.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations investor.relations@strongtie.com (310) 829-5400

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

5956 W. Las Positas BoulevardPleasanton, CA 94588

Phone: 800.925.5099

Fax: 925.847.1597

www.simpsonmfg.com

Disclaimer

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 17:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO,
07:08pSIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Announces Participation at D.A. Davidson's 17th Annual D..
PU
03:01pSIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Announces Participation At D.A. Davidson's 17t..
PR
08/07SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : CA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
07/31SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC /CA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/30SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC. : Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. to Host Earning..
AC
07/25SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/16SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : To Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Resu..
PR
07/11SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Board of Directors Recognized for Promoting Diversity an..
PR
07/03SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01Dividend Champions For August 2018 
07/31Midday Gainers / Losers (07/31/2018) 
07/31Simpson Manufacturing jumps 20% on Q2 results 
07/30Simpson Manufacturing's (SSD) CEO Karen Colonias on Q2 2018 Results - Earning.. 
07/30Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.22 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 106 M
EBIT 2018 192 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Finance 2018 215 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 27,65
P/E ratio 2019 22,39
EV / Sales 2018 3,06x
EV / Sales 2019 2,74x
Capitalization 3 597 M
Chart SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,5 $
Spread / Average Target -5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Winifred Colonias President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter N. Louras Non-Executive Chairman
Brian J. Magstadt Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Secretary
Jennifer A. Chatman Independent Director
Robin Greenway MacGillivray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC.35.29%3 597
SAINT-GOBAIN-21.68%23 129
ASSA ABLOY AB7.66%21 585
MASCO-12.08%11 878
AGC INC-11.86%9 125
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-18.97%7 899
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.