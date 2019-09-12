Log in
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO, INC.

(SSD)
Simpson Manufacturing : Announces Participation at D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

09/12/2019 | 02:22pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT D.A. DAVIDSON'S 18TH

ANNUAL DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIALS & SERVICES CONFERENCE

Pleasanton, CA - September 12, 2019 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in D.A. Davidson's 18th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, IL. Simpson is scheduled to present at 8:00 a.m. CT and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations investor.relations@strongtie.com(310) 829-5400

Disclaimer

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 18:21:08 UTC
