Simpson Manufacturing : Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF INAUGURAL

SUSTAINABILITY, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Pleasanton, CA - March 9, 2020 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report, highlighting the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental and social responsibility to its employees and stakeholders.

"Since our founding in 1956, we have established deep-rooted core values that continue to define our business today," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson. "At the forefront of these values is doing what's right for our people, customers, communities and environment. Through this inaugural report, we are striving to better communicate our sustainability, environmental and social responsibility efforts over the years to showcase why Simpson is an attractive investment beyond just the numbers. The contributions of our founder, Barclay Simpson, to our company, employees, the construction industry and the nonprofit community were immeasurable. He instilled the core values and created the strong culture that have made Simpson a unique and inspiring place to work and have established our reputation as a quality, trusted manufacturer. As a company, we're honored to continue his legacy as a responsible corporate citizen."

Simpson's 2020 Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report can be found on the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

