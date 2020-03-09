Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.    SSD

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.

(SSD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Simpson Manufacturing : Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 12:18pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF INAUGURAL

SUSTAINABILITY, ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Pleasanton, CA - March 9, 2020 - Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced the release of its inaugural Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report, highlighting the Company's commitment to sustainable business practices and environmental and social responsibility to its employees and stakeholders.

"Since our founding in 1956, we have established deep-rooted core values that continue to define our business today," commented Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson. "At the forefront of these values is doing what's right for our people, customers, communities and environment. Through this inaugural report, we are striving to better communicate our sustainability, environmental and social responsibility efforts over the years to showcase why Simpson is an attractive investment beyond just the numbers. The contributions of our founder, Barclay Simpson, to our company, employees, the construction industry and the nonprofit community were immeasurable. He instilled the core values and created the strong culture that have made Simpson a unique and inspiring place to work and have established our reputation as a quality, trusted manufacturer. As a company, we're honored to continue his legacy as a responsible corporate citizen."

Simpson's 2020 Sustainability, Environmental and Social Responsibility Report can be found on the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. 5956 W. Las Positas Boulevard Pleasanton, CA 94588 Phone: 800.925.5099 Fax: 925.847.1597 www.simpsonmfg.com

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:

Addo Investor Relations investor.relations@strongtie.com(310) 829-5400

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. 5956 W. Las Positas Boulevard Pleasanton, CA 94588 Phone: 800.925.5099 Fax: 925.847.1597 www.simpsonmfg.com

Disclaimer

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 16:17:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO.,
12:18pSIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Announces Release of Inaugural Sustainability, Environme..
PU
09:01aSIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Announces Release Of Inaugural Sustainability,..
PR
03/02SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
02/25SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
02/03SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial ..
PU
02/03SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/03SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Fi..
PR
01/29SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. : annual earnings release
01/21SIMPSON MANUFACTURING : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 208 M
EBIT 2020 204 M
Net income 2020 152 M
Finance 2020 255 M
Yield 2020 1,13%
P/E ratio 2020 24,0x
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
EV / Sales2021 2,64x
Capitalization 3 666 M
Chart SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO.,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 80,25  $
Last Close Price 82,64  $
Spread / Highest target 2,86%
Spread / Average Target -2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karen Winifred Colonias President & Chief Executive Officer
James S. Andrasick Chairman
Brian J. Magstadt Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jennifer A. Chatman Independent Director
Robin Greenway MacGillivray Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.3.00%3 666
ASSA ABLOY-5.34%24 626
SAINT-GOBAIN-13.67%19 342
MASCO CORPORATION-12.27%11 693
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC-7.53%8 457
BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.49%7 051
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group