Simpson Manufacturing : Issues Statement Regarding Stockton Facility Strike by Union Representing Hourly Plant Employees

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Stockton Facility Strike

by Union Representing Hourly Plant Employees

PLEASANTON, California (September 6, 2019) - Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE: SSD) announced a strike was initiated yesterday by one of the two unions representing a majority of its hourly plant employees in its Stockton, California facility. All non- union employees are working regular business hours and the company is moving forward with its contingency plan to process orders at the Stockton facility. Currently, the company expects a minimal impact on operations and production costs resulting from the strike.

"We have been in good faith negotiations with the union since early August with the goal of reaching a negotiated agreement that is fair and representative of the labor market that exists in the Central Valley where the plant is located. While a quick end to the strike would be preferable, we have contingency plans in place that allow us to continue operating the Stockton facility for the foreseeable future," said Karen Colonias, Simpson's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have invested to ensure the longevity of the Stockton facility's operations for decades to come and to ensure quality employment opportunities for our current workers and the next generation. In addition, we are active supporters of the Stockton community through charitable contributions and partnerships with local organizations. We strongly believe our proposed offer will provide many more years of economic growth for the Stockton facility and community."

