Sims : 1HFY20 Results Presentation

Disclaimer The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities current at the date of the presentation, 18 February 2020. It is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release. This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. 2 Agenda Results Overview Alistair Field, Group CEO Financial Results Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO Summary & Outlook Alistair Field, Group CEO Static Sheer recently installed in Melbourne, Australia (ANZ Metals) 3 1H FY20 Themes Scrap price crash and historically low zorba prices produced 1H FY20 loss First half challenges but prices subsequently improved The rapid collapse in ferrous scrap prices in September 2019 combined with historically low zorba prices severely compressed margins

Very low ferrous scrap pricing ~US$220 to US$250 per tonne limited the attractiveness of material collection and sale across various supplier segments , which reduced volumes and margins

which reduced volumes and margins Some recovery evident in the market since December All financial measures negatively impacted Underlying EBIT 1 loss of $23.2 million, down $132.8 million over prior corresponding period

loss of $23.2 million, down $132.8 Underlying NPAT 1 loss of $34.7 million, down $111.4 million over prior corresponding period

loss of $34.7 million, down $111.4 million 1H FY20 interim dividend of 6.0 cents per share, fully franked

cents per share, fully franked Net cash of $151.2 million, down 56.5% on 30 June 2019 Progressing strategic growth plan Sims Resource Renewal tested Sims Auto Shred Residue (ASR) with two technologies which supported previous IRRs and demonstrated environmental outcomes better than regulatory requirements

Recycling the cloud volumes of 9k tonnes in 1H FY20, on track to reach FY20 target of 20k tonnes

Won additional municipal recycling contract in Florida with contract terms mitigating commodity risk

New regulation in China classifying high quality non-ferrous scrap as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste" from 1 July 2020 validates the strategic push into increasing retail non-ferrous volumes 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges. 4 Summary of Financial Outcomes Fully franked interim dividend sustained Sales Revenue $2,709.6 million 1H FY19 $3,334.1 million Underlying1 EBITDA $74.9 million 1H FY19 $173.8 million Underlying1 EBIT $(23.2) million 1H FY19 $109.6 million Underlying1 NPAT $(34.7) million 1H FY19 $76.7 million -18.7% -56.9% NMF NMF Sales Volumes 4.474 million tonnes 1H FY19 -9.6% 4.951 million tonnes Net Cash $151.2 million -56.5% 30 June 2019 $347.5 million Underlying Return on Capital2 -1.7% 1H FY19 NMF 7.6% Interim Dividend 6.0 cents per share (100% franked) 1H FY19 -73.9% 23.0 cents per share (100% franked) 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges. 5 2) Return on capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash). Employee Health & Safety Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1 Global commitment for zero harm today 3.0 2.8 2.5 2.2 2.0 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.2 1.5 1.2 1.0 0.5 0.0 Safety remains the most important priority for both our employees and the community

Focus and progress on Critical Risk awareness and management

Critical Risk Management training launched in December 2019 and assigned to employees and contractors Critical Control Verification Inspections undertaken monthly from January 2020 with a new Inspections standard

Global Perception Safety Survey and employee 1:1s completed, resulting in over 2,500 employee recommendations for improvement. 2020 initiatives incorporate key themes from these recommendations

Increased safety-related communications, including, a monthly CEO Safety Thought, quarterly EHS Newsletter and updated Global Safety Alerts 1) Defined as total recordable injuries x 200,000 divided by number of hours worked. 6 Sustainability Sims Sustainability Strategy aligned with overall purpose and growth strategy Sims Sustainability Strategy Sustainability Strategy aligned to our purpose "Create a world without waste to preserve our planet" and growth strategy

and growth strategy Long term sustainability goals under development and will be released in 2020

Sims will host an ESG Briefing on 19 March 2020

To support the community during these devastating bush fires, we have offered the use of our equipment, paid leave for volunteers and an employee donation matching program Close the loop: The foundation of our business Optimise: Raising the bar Value: Amplifying our impact We close resource loops by enabling society to restore, repair, refurbish, remanufacture and recycle materials. Across our business divisions, we collect, sort and pre-process valuable resources to keep them in the loop at their highest value. We are investing in innovative technologies that allow us to extract more value from inputs, re-think waste and enable the circular economy. Optimising our processes can increase metal yields and differentiate our products. We're expanding into new business adjacencies, such as recovering energy from waste, and new markets, such as recycling the cloud and converting landfill gas to energy. The shift to a circular economy will require innovative business models that either replace or improve existing ones, or spark new opportunities. We collaborate with our customers to challenge conventional models of product design, manufacturing, distribution and, ultimately, reuse and recycling. We see great potential to create shared value by partnering for change across the value chain. 7 Group Financial Performance A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg  Lower ferrous prices resulted in lower Sales revenue 3,334.1 2,709.6 -18.7% collection rates Statutory EBITDA 173.1 30.5 -82.4%  Non ferrous volumes remained resilient Underlying EBITDA1 173.8 74.9 -56.9% Statutory EBIT 108.9 (95.2) NMF  Weak or negative margins throughout 1H FY20 due to: Underlying EBIT1 109.6 (23.2) NMF Statutory NPAT 76.5 (91.1) NMF  Intense competition for lower ferrous scrap Significant items 0.2 56.4 NMF inflow Underlying NPAT1 76.7 (34.7) NMF  Low zorba prices Statutory EPS (diluted) 37.1 (44.9) NMF  Unsold inventory leading into September Underlying EPS (diluted) 1 37.2 (17.1) NMF which was sold at a loss Dividend per share (cents) 23.0 6.0 -73.9%  Remain focused on lifting ROC above 10% Total Invested Capital2 2,103.5 2,015.5 -4.2% Underlying ROC3 7.6% (1.7)% NMF 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges. 2) Total Invested Capital = Net Assets - Net Cash. 8 3) Return on capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash). Markets Volatile market conditions with improved pricing in December and January 2020 Ferrous - Improved pricing since scrap market crash HMSTurkey80:20 Price 400 (US$/tonne) 350 300 250 200 Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19May-19Aug-19Nov-19Feb-20 China Non-ferrous Reclassification China has reclassified high grade non-ferrous metals as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste", enabling import of these materials from 1 July 2020 without quotas

non-ferrous metals as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste", enabling import of these materials from 1 July 2020 without quotas The regulation will enable ~90% of Sims' grades of scrap to be imported

of scrap to be imported 30-40% of non-ferrous volume is typically exported to China Non-ferrous - Zorba recovery since Oct 2019 lows Price 2,500 Ingot 2,000 A380andTwitch /tonne)(US$ 1,500 1,000 Zorba, 500 Jan-18May-18Sep-18 Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20 Zorba Twitch Ingot Source: Platts (top and bottom chart) Chinese non-ferrous quotas remain in place until 31 December 2020 Category 6 Total Quotas from 1 July ('000 tonnes) 2019 (at 6 February 2020) Copper 831 Aluminium 725 Source: Reuters 9 Financial Results Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO 10 Statutory EBIT Reconciliation Business restructuring to reduce costs and rationalise sites A$m 1H FY20 Statutory EBIT (95.2) Legacy Brand Write Off 14.6 Other Intangible Impairments 13.0 Environmental Provisions 11.0 Restructuring and 33.6 Redundancy Provisions Loss on Sale of European compliance scheme 3.2 operations Impact of Fires, Net of (5.3) Insurance Recoveries Non-qualified Hedges 1.9 Underlying EBIT1 (23.2) Restructuring in North America Metals and UK Metals includes :

Closing 11 sites in the UK Consolidating the volumes from the closed sites to four multi functional sites 185 redundant positions

Annualised savings and cost efficiencies are estimated at A$30 million per year 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges. 11 Business Segment Financial Performance EBIT margins more adversely impacted than sales volumes Underlying EBIT1 (A$m) 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % North America Metals 55.3 0.1 -99.8% ANZ Metals 51.8 22.3 -56.9% UK Metals 6.8 (28.4) NMF Sims Lifecycle Services 10.0 14.8 48.0% SA Recycling 16.8 - NMF Global Trading (7.3) (7.0) 4.1% Corporate & Other (23.8) (25.0) -5.0% Underlying EBIT 109.6 (23.2) NMF Sales volumes 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % ('000 tonnes) North America Metals2 2,517 2,275 -9.6% ANZ Metals2 875 806 -7.9% UK Metals2 792 662 -16.4% Global Trading 671 635 -5.4% Other Brokerage 96 96 - Total sales volumes 4,951 4,474 -9.6% Intake volumes 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % ('000 tonnes) North America Metals2 2,430 2,239 -7.9% ANZ Metals2 958 809 -15.6% UK Metals2 827 661 -20.1% Global Trading 671 635 -5.4% Other Brokerage 96 96 - Intake volumes 4,982 4,440 -10.9% 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 12 2) Proprietary volumes exclude ferrous and non-ferrous brokerage volumes. North America Metals Break-even result despite challenging market due to higher material recovery and cost reductions A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT1 55.3 0.1 -99.8% Proprietary Sales Volumes 2,517 2,275 -9.6% ('000 tonnes) Underlying EBIT / tonne 22.0 - NMF Underlying EBIT 55.3 (0.6) NMF (constant currency) Non-ferrous Retail volumes stable despite market 180 150 '000tonnes 120 60 90 30 0 FY18 FY19 FY20 1H 2H Sales volumes were down 9.6% over prior corresponding period

Break-even underlying EBIT despite challenging market conditions

underlying EBIT despite challenging market conditions Earnings decline driven by:

Intense competition for lower ferrous scrap inflow following fall in ferrous prices Weak zorba prices Heavy flooding in some Southern states impacted movement of scrap during the period Partially off-set by higher material recovery rates and disciplined cost management

Disciplined approach to capital management with feeder yards on track in the medium term 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 13 Australia & New Zealand Metals Positive earnings supported by internal initiatives and cost reductions '000 tonnes A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT1 51.8 22.3 -56.9% Proprietary Sales Volumes 875 806 -7.9% ('000 tonnes) Underlying EBIT / tonne 59.2 27.7 -53.2% Crude Steel Production Australia 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 - 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Underlying EBIT was $22.3 million, down 56.9% over prior corresponding period

Decline in profitability driven by challenging market conditions, lower ferrous prices and sales volumes

Positive EBIT margins supported by internal initiatives and swift cost reduction response

Sales volume declined 7.9% over prior corresponding period:

Lower ferrous prices limited the attractiveness of material collection and sale across various supplier segments Non-ferrous volumes less impacted than ferrous Continued healthy demand for ferrous scrap metal from Australian steel mills

Source: World Steel Association 14 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. UK Metals Strategic restructure provides a lower operating cost base from 2H FY20 A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT1 6.8 (28.4) NMF Proprietary Sales Volumes 792 662 -16.4% ('000 tonnes) Underlying EBIT / tonne 8.6 (42.9) NMF Underlying EBIT 6.8 (27.7) NMF (constant currency) Fall in Ferrous Intake Volumes 150 tonnes 100 '000 50 - Jul-19 Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19 Underlying EBIT loss of $28.4 million, down compared to prior corresponding period

Sales volume decline of 16.4% mainly due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 reducing ferrous scrap inflow

Negative earnings driven by:

Unsold inventory leading into September which was sold at a loss Low ferrous and zorba pricing Intense competition for reduced volumes

Strategic restructure creates four larger sites that maintain FY19 volumes and closes 11 sites, providing a lower operating cost base from 2H FY20 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 15 Sims Lifecycle Services On track to achieve FY20 volume targets A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT1 10.0 14.8 48.0% Underlying EBIT 10.0 14.5 45.0% (constant currency) Sims Lifecycle Services Remaining Businesses2 Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations during 1H FY20 (subject to European Commission approval)

Strong 1H FY20 result driven by:

Improved volumes from recycling the cloud More selective purchasing and higher gold price

A$m FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Underlying EBIT1 3.7 0.1 0.8 Total Volumes (tonnes) 74,700 33,600 34,100 Cloud Volumes (tonnes) 15,200 7,000 8,900 Maximising profit opportunities prior to the sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations

Continued strength and growth in cloud volumes 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 16 2) Excludes the sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations. SA Recycling EBIT reduction primarily driven by falling zorba prices and ferrous scrap market crash A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT (50% share) 16.8 - NMF Sales Volumes ('000 tonnes) 840 800 -4.8% (50% of SA tonnes) Underlying EBIT / tonne 20.0 - NMF Underlying EBIT 16.8 - NMF (constant currency) SAR Operational Zorba Separation Technology Zorba Cleaning Technology: Zorba Separation Complete • Anaheim, CA Complete Technology: • Atlanta, GA • Anaheim, CA • Terminal Island, CA • Phoenix, AZ Underlying EBIT of nil due to:

Low pricing for zorba Volume and margin squeeze associated with ferrous scrap market crash and low ferrous pricing

Volume declined 4.8% on prior corresponding period due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 reducing ferrous scrap inflow

Zorba separation technology operational in Anaheim California, and zorba cleaning technology performing well across all four locations 17 Global Trading Lower costs reflect lower employee benefits expense and operation of one non-ferrous trading office A$m 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Brokerage Gross Margin 6.8 5.9 -13.2% Operating Costs (14.1) (12.9) 8.5% Underlying EBIT1 (7.3) (7.0) 4.1% Brokerage Volumes 671 635 -5.4% ('000 tonnes) Underlying EBIT (7.3) (6.0) 17.8% (constant currency) Underlying EBIT represents external and SA Recycling brokerage less the costs of running the global trading operations

Brokerage export volumes decreased due to reduced volumes from SA Recycling

Operating costs decreased due to lower employee benefits expense and a higher 1H FY19 cost from running two offices while moving non-ferrous trading from Hong Kong to Singapore in 1H FY19 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 18 Corporate & Other Transparency of costs for growth businesses Corporate (A$m) 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT1 (29.1) (31.3) -7.6% Underlying EBIT (29.1) (30.3) -4.1% (constant currency) Sims Municipal Recycling 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg (A$m) Underlying EBIT1 (0.1) 1.0 NMF Underlying EBIT (0.1) 0.9 NMF (constant currency) LMS Energy (A$m) 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT (50% share) 5.4 6.4 18.5% Sims Energy (A$m) 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT - (0.5) NMF Sims Resource Renewal (A$m) 1H FY19 1H FY20 % Chg Underlying EBIT - (0.6) NMF Corporate Underlying EBIT of $(31.3) million, increased 4.1% over prior corresponding period at constant currency due to an increase in professional services Sims Municipal Recycling Underlying EBIT of $1.0 million due to pro- rata of paper price contract amendment partially off-set by increasing residue rates and disposal costs as well as lower paper and plastic pricing Sims Resource Renewal Implementing technology to convert 1 million tonnes of ASR into high quality reusable products 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 19 Product Segment Sales Volumes Stable non-ferrous volumes despite challenging market conditions Sales volumes ('000 tonnes) 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % North America Metals 2,517 2,275 -9.6% ANZ Metals 875 806 -7.9% UK Metals 792 662 -16.4% Total Proprietary Volumes 4,184 3,743 -10.5% Global Trading & Other Brokerage 767 731 -4.7% Sales volumes 4,951 4,474 -9.6% Sales volumes ('000 tonnes) 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Ferrous Trading 3,963 3,521 -11.2% Non-Ferrous Trading 221 222 0.5% Brokerage 767 731 -4.7% Sales volumes 4,951 4,474 -9.6% Sales Volumes by Region Total proprietary sales volumes decreased by 10.5% in 1H FY20

Volume decline due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 limited the attractiveness of collection and sale of scrap Sales Volumes by Product Ferrous trading volumes down 11.2% in 1H FY20

Non-ferrous volumes were flat compared to 1H FY19 20 Net Cash Position Returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buy back A$m 1H FY20 Net Cash at 1 July 2019 347.5 Net profit (91.1) Depreciation & amortisation 98.1 Non-cash impairments 41.7 Change in working capital (63.6) Net interest and tax paid (22.0) Other non-cash items (3.5) Operating cash flow, net of operating recoveries (40.4) Capital expenditure, net of recoveries (70.7) Other cash flow from investing 0.3 Free cash flow (110.8) Dividends paid (38.6) Share buy-back (22.4) Lease payments (31.1) Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares 1.7 Other net cash flow from financing and FX 4.9 Change in net cash (196.3) Net Cash at 31 December 2019 151.2 Working capital decline of $63.6 million

$50 million seasonality similar to 1H FY19

Net Cash capex of $70.7 million

Key projects include Avonmouth shredder upgrade, 2 nd zorba separation line at Claremont, and copper granulation upgrades in North America and UK

$38.6 million dividend

$22.4 million from share buy-back and payments for employee share purchase plans

buy-back and payments for employee share purchase plans Cash from sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations expected in 2H FY20 and not included in 31 December 2019 net cash 21 Capital Expenditure Continued discipline in the capital expenditure program Capital Expenditure  Capital expenditure reduction initiatives have 250reduced capex by $25 million compared to original FY20 forecast $ million 200 150 100 50 0 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20F Sustaining Capex Sustaining Forecast Growth Capex Growth Forecast Net cash balance of $151.2 million as at 31 December continues to support strategic growth initiatives

Forecast total capex of $ 180 million in FY20 excluding potential bolt-on acquisitions

in FY20 excluding potential bolt-on acquisitions Resulting depreciation from existing assets and new capital expenditure expected to be approximately $220 m illion for FY20, including $80 million of right of use (leased) assets 22 Strategic Progress & Outlook Alistair Field, Group CEO 23 Strategic Growth Sims Resource Renewal: To convert 1 million tonnes of ASR to quality products ASR will be converted to vitrified product and a high quality syngas that can produce different products, including electricity, bio- fuels to full resource renewal (recycled plastic)

Manage risk of rising waste disposal costs and position Sims at the centre of the circular economy Progress - Energy Recovery Plant Detailed investigation of four short listed technologies

Laboratory testing of Sims ASR for chemical composition

Sims ASR tested with two technologies which supported previous IRRs and demonstrated environmental outcomes better than regulatory requirements

Preliminary engagement with Government and Regulators

Construction expected to commence in late 2021 (subject to regulatory approval)

Expect first plant to be operational in 2022 24 Strategic Growth Sims Lifecycle Services: Setting the foundations to scale and grow the business profitably Integrated service provider Global Enabling compliance sustainability Sims Lifecycle Services Linked to the More than larger Sims recycling Group secure partner Active engagement with all major global cloud providers across multiple products and regions

Strong base to grow from:

Proven secure partner Integrated circular services Global compliance and strong sustainable brand

Setting the foundations to scale business through systems, processes and leverage of Sims material routing and infrastructure

On track to achieve target of 20,000 tonnes in FY20 and 200,000 tonnes by FY25 25 Conclusion & Outlook Resilience shown despite challenging markets and an attractive long-term growth outlook remains 1H FY20 The September scrap price crash, combined with historically low zorba prices and aggressive competitor buying behaviour, severely impacted first half margins and ultimately resulted in an underlying EBIT loss of $23.2 million

scrap price crash, combined with historically low zorba prices and aggressive competitor buying behaviour, severely impacted first half margins and ultimately resulted in an underlying EBIT loss of $23.2 million Management has responded to the challenging first half conditions with an extensive restructuring and cost reduction programme that will achieve a full run rate of A$30 million in FY21

Good progress on implementation of strategic growth plan with recycling the cloud volumes on track for FY20 target, recent municipal recycling contract win and positive testing of Sims ASR Outlook 2H FY20 underlying EBIT is still expected to be within the previously guided range of $40 million to $60 million 1 . Risks to this outcome include the:

. Risks to this outcome include the: Impact of the Coronavirus on both ferrous and non-ferrous demand and prices; Continued aggressive competitor buy side pricing (that has recently indicated some softening); and Change to initial signs of positive sentiment in gradual recovery of the Turkish economy

New regulation in China classifying high quality non-ferrous scrap as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste" from 1 July 2020 validates the strategic push into increasing non-ferrous volumes 1. Adjusted for the sale of E-Recycling's European Compliance Scheme Operations. 26 Questions & Answers 27 Appendix 28 Group Profit & Loss A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales revenue 6,310.9 4,651.7 5,079.4 6,448.0 6,640.0 3,334.1 2,709.6 -18.7% Statutory EBITDA 265.6 83.0 313.5 395.8 358.1 173.1 30.5 -82.4% Underlying EBITDA 260.0 190.4 292.4 392.3 363.4 173.8 74.9 -56.9% Statutory EBIT 144.8 (215.5) 201.2 278.6 225.0 108.9 (95.2) NMF Underlying EBIT 139.2 64.0 180.1 275.1 230.3 109.6 (23.2) NMF Net Interest (expense)/income 7.8 (9.7) (10.2) (8.9) (6.7) (2.9) (7.5) -158.6% Statutory tax (expense)/benefit (27.2) 8.7 12.6 (66.2) (65.7) (29.5) 11.6 NMF Underlying tax (expense)/benefit (32.8) (9.2) (52.6) (78.2) (61.7) (30.0) (4.0) -86.7% Statutory NPAT 109.8 (216.5) 203.6 203.5 152.6 76.5 (91.1) NMF Significant items (10.4) 259.4 (85.3) (14.9) 9.3 0.2 56.4 NMF Underlying NPAT 99.4 42.9 118.3 188.6 161.9 76.7 (34.7) NMF Statutory EPS (diluted) 53.3 (106.8) 101.6 98.7 74.2 37.1 (44.9) NMF Underlying EPS (diluted) 48.2 21.2 59.0 91.5 78.8 37.2 (17.1) NMF Dividend per share (cents) 29.0 22.0 50.01 53.0 42.0 23.0 6.0 -73.9% 1) Includes 10.0 cents per share 2017 Special Dividend. 29 North America Metals A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales Revenue 2,916.4 1,942.5 1,984.0 2,607.1 2,725.6 1,401.0 1,133.0 -19.1% Statutory EBITDA 66.2 35.2 106.0 121.0 124.8 60.9 12.4 -79.6% Underlying EBITDA 88.4 84.8 124.4 159.5 162.6 84.4 43.4 -48.6% Depreciation 47.4 51.9 45.0 46.9 53.2 25.1 41.4 -64.9% Amortisation 13.0 11.7 8.9 7.9 9.7 4.0 1.9 52.5% Statutory EBIT 5.8 (35.1) 52.1 66.2 61.9 31.8 (45.5) NMF Underlying EBIT 28.0 21.2 70.5 104.7 99.7 55.3 0.1 -99.8% Assets 970.6 910.7 904.4 1,070.4 1,065.4 1,112.4 1,135.3 2.1% Intake Volumes (000's) 5,664 4,625 4,312 5,044 4,827 2,451 2,300 -6.2% Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's) 5,499 4,517 4,344 4,865 4,887 2,517 2,275 -9.6% Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's) 312 118 87 47 56 21 61 190.5% Total Sales Volumes (000's) 5,811 4,635 4,431 4,912 4,943 2,538 2,336 -8.0% Employees1 1,905 1,656 1,490 1,578 1,577 1,587 1,475 -7.1% 1) FY18 employee count has been amended to exclude 156 contingent workers as these workers are non-permanent workers and are excluded 30 from the FY19 employee count. Investment in SA Recycling A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Statutory EBIT 0.5 (120.6) 26.3 67.8 41.0 21.9 - NMF Underlying EBIT 0.5 (1.5) 26.3 68.5 35.9 16.8 - NMF Assets 243.1 126.8 131.9 180.7 211.1 197.3 207.4 5.1% Intake Volumes (000's) 1 2,156 2,005 2,557 3,477 3,473 1,697 1,640 -3.4% Sales Volumes (000's) 1 2,135 2,049 2,548 3,342 3,531 1,679 1,600 -4.7% 1) Volumes represent total volumes recorded for SA Recycling, LLC and includes the portion sold through Sims Group Global Trade Corporation. 31 Australia & New Zealand Metals A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales Revenue 1,053.3 743.6 981.4 1,071.0 1,203.7 617.0 503.5 -18.4% Statutory EBITDA 85.0 58.0 90.9 121.6 125.6 53.4 42.3 -20.8% Underlying EBITDA 98.5 75.6 102.4 126.2 137.9 67.4 47.8 -29.1% Depreciation 26.6 26.0 28.2 29.1 31.2 15.6 25.4 -62.8% Amortisation 1.1 0.9 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.0 0.1 NMF Statutory EBIT 57.3 31.1 62.3 92.3 94.2 37.8 16.8 -55.6% Underlying EBIT 70.8 48.7 73.8 96.9 106.5 51.8 22.3 -56.9% Assets 463.3 481.7 542.5 625.2 614.1 595.4 654.0 9.8% Intake Volumes (000's) 1,848 1,485 1,616 1,669 1,836 1,031 843 -18.2% Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's) 1,782 1,377 1,530 1,585 1,763 875 806 -7.9% Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's) 92 41 126 111 119 73 34 -53.4% Total Sales Volumes (000's) 1,874 1,418 1,656 1,696 1,882 948 840 -11.4% Employees1 813 712 709 715 921 904 932 3.1% 1) FY18 employee count excludes Sims Pacific Metals employees. 32 UK Metals A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales Revenue 1,036.6 759.1 924.3 1,203.0 1,186.9 586.2 487.6 -16.8% Statutory EBITDA 38.0 (15.7) 50.5 42.0 19.7 10.7 (46.6) NMF Underlying EBITDA 44.3 43.8 54.2 50.5 39.5 16.5 (13.5) NMF Depreciation 12.5 13.8 12.0 14.9 18.3 9.1 14.5 -59.3% Amortisation - - - 0.3 0.9 0.6 0.4 33.3% Statutory EBIT 25.5 (29.7) 38.5 26.8 0.5 1.0 (61.5) NMF Underlying EBIT 31.8 30.0 42.2 35.3 20.3 6.8 (28.4) NMF Assets 258.3 245.2 329.2 431.4 389.9 402.5 459.6 14.2% Intake Volumes (000's) 1,598 1,420 1,570 1,696 1,635 829 662 -20.1% Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's) 1,583 1,350 1,589 1,691 1,602 792 662 -16.4% Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's) 6 11 1 3 2 2 1 -50.0% Total Sales Volumes (000's) 1,589 1,361 1,590 1,694 1,604 794 663 -16.5% Employees1 704 612 660 690 761 785 704 -10.3% 1) FY18 employee count excludes Morley and Barnsley employees. 33 Global Trading A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales Revenue 455.2 352.6 386.6 733.5 690.9 342.4 293.2 -14.4% Statutory EBITDA 14.1 3.2 3.1 19.0 23.3 10.6 3.0 -71.7% Underlying EBITDA (8.2) (10.5) (15.3) (12.3) (14.9) (7.2) (6.4) 11.1% Depreciation 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.6 -500.0% Amortisation - - - - - - - NMF Statutory EBIT 14.1 3.1 3.0 18.8 23.1 10.5 2.4 -77.1% Underlying EBIT (8.3) (10.6) (15.4) (12.4) (15.1) (7.3) (7.0) 4.1% Assets 90.4 77.6 108.0 95.6 67.2 73.7 36.5 -50.5% Intake Volumes (000's) 1,221 1,135 1,028 1,558 1,384 671 635 -5.4% Sales Volumes (000's) 1,207 1,137 1,023 1,554 1,374 671 635 -5.4% Employees 45 45 46 69 75 78 74 -5.1% 34 Sims Lifecycle Services A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales Revenue 795.0 792.7 726.9 758.4 746.5 349.6 247.9 -29.1% Statutory EBITDA 53.0 (2.6) 30.6 34.5 26.4 11.6 13.8 19.0% Underlying EBITDA 57.1 23.3 36.3 39.7 34.5 14.3 21.1 47.6% Depreciation 10.6 11.2 8.2 8.4 8.5 4.3 6.3 -46.5% Amortisation 0.6 0.4 - - - - - NMF Statutory EBIT 41.8 (60.2) 22.4 26.1 17.9 7.3 (5.5) NMF Underlying EBIT 45.9 11.7 28.1 31.3 26.0 10.0 14.8 48.0% Assets 473.3 447.9 382.1 397.3 340.6 400.7 274.7 -31.4% Employees1 1,703 1,471 1,417 1,420 1,350 1,445 971 -32.8% 1) 1H FY20 employee count excludes European compliance scheme operation employees. 35 Corporate & Other A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Chg % Sales Revenue 54.4 61.2 76.2 75.0 86.4 37.9 44.4 17.2% Statutory EBITDA 8.8 6.4 6.1 (10.1) (2.7) 4.0 5.6 40.0% Underlying EBITDA (20.6) (25.1) (35.9) (39.8) (32.1) (18.4) (17.5) 4.9% Depreciation 8.9 10.4 9.5 9.4 10.9 5.4 7.5 -38.9% Amortisation - - - - - - - NMF Statutory EBIT (0.2) (4.1) (3.4) (19.4) (13.6) (1.4) (1.9) 35.7% Underlying EBIT (29.5) (35.5) (45.4) (49.2) (43.0) (23.8) (25.0) -5.0% Assets 382.8 281.0 344.9 401.2 497.1 346.8 574.6 65.7% Employees 259 260 239 280 311 301 363 20.6% 36 Financial Summary - Group A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Group Results Sales Revenue 6,310.9 4,651.7 5,079.4 6,448.0 6,640.0 3,334.1 2,709.6 Underlying EBITDA 260.0 190.4 292.4 392.3 363.4 173.8 74.9 Underlying EBIT 139.2 64.0 180.1 275.1 230.3 109.6 (23.2) Underlying NPAT 99.4 42.9 118.3 188.6 161.9 76.7 (34.7) 37.2 (17.1) Underlying EPS (cents per share) 48.2 21.2 59.0 91.5 78.8 Dividend (cents per share) 29.0 22.0 50.03 53.0 42.0 23.0 6.0 Balance Sheet Total Assets 2,881.8 2,570.9 2,743.0 3,201.8 3,185.4 3,128.8 3,342.1 Total Liabilities 769.0 738.4 775.4 1,013.1 886.7 871.7 1,175.4 Total Equity 2,112.8 1,832.5 1,967.6 2,188.7 2,298.7 2,257.1 2,166.7 Net Cash 313.9 242.1 373.0 298.1 347.5 153.6 151.2 Cash Flows Operating Cash Flow 298.1 131.3 266.4 252.1 360.1 20.0 (34.1) Capital Expenditure (95.3) (108.9) (126.5) (176.1) (197.1) (84.5) (80.0) Free Cash Flow1 202.8 22.4 139.9 76.0 163.0 (64.5) (114.1) (16.8) NOPAT 100.9 46.4 130.6 199.4 167.0 79.5 Total Capital 1,798.9 1,590.4 1,594.6 1,890.6 1,951.2 2,103.5 2,015.5 ROC2 (%) 5.6% 2.9% 8.2% 10.5% 8.6% 7.6% -1.7% 1) Free cash flow = operating cash flow - capex 37 2) Return on Capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at effective tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash) 3) Includes 10.0 cents per share 2017 Special Dividend Financial Summary - Segment A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 Sales Revenue North America Metals 2,916.4 1,942.5 1,984.0 2,607.1 2,725.6 ANZ Metals 1,053.3 743.6 981.4 1,071.0 1,203.7 UK Metals 1,036.6 759.1 924.3 1,203.0 1,186.9 Sims Lifecycle Services 795.0 792.7 726.9 758.4 746.5 Global Trading 455.2 352.6 386.6 733.5 690.9 Corporate & Other 54.4 61.2 76.2 75.0 86.4 Total 6,310.9 4,651.7 5,079.4 6,448.0 6,640.0 Underlying EBIT North America Metals 28.0 21.2 70.5 104.7 99.7 ANZ Metals 70.8 48.7 73.8 96.9 106.5 UK Metals 31.8 30.0 42.2 35.3 20.3 Sims Lifecycle Services 45.9 11.7 28.1 31.3 26.0 Investment in SA Recycling 0.5 (1.5) 26.3 68.5 35.9 Global Trading (8.3) (10.6) (15.4) (12.4) (15.1) Corporate & Other (29.5) (35.5) (45.4) (49.2) (43.0) Total 139.2 64.0 180.1 275.1 230.3 Underlying EBIT Margin (%) North America Metals 1.0% 1.1% 3.6% 4.0% 3.7% ANZ Metals 6.7% 6.5% 7.5% 9.0% 8.8% UK Metals 3.1% 4.0% 4.6% 2.9% 1.7% Sims Lifecycle Services 5.8% 1.5% 3.9% 4.1% 3.5% Total 2.2% 1.4% 3.5% 4.3% 3.5% 1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. 1H FY19 1H FY20 1,401.0 1,133.0 617.0 503.5 586.2 487.6 349.6 247.9 342.4 293.2 37.9 44.4 3,334.1 2,709.6 55.3 0.1 51.8 22.3 6.8 (28.4) 10.0 14.8 16.8 - (7.3) (7.0) (23.8) (25.0) 109.6 (23.2) 3.9% 0.0% 8.4% 4.4% 1.2% -5.8% 2.9% 6.0% 3.3% -0.9% 38 Financial Summary - Segment (cont.) A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Proprietary sales tonnes ('000)1 2,275 North America Metals 5,499 4,517 4,344 4,865 4,887 2,517 ANZ Metals 1,782 1,377 1,530 1,585 1,763 875 806 UK Metals 1,583 1,350 1,589 1,691 1,602 792 662 Total 8,864 7,244 7,463 8,141 8,252 4,184 3,743 Underlying EBIT2 55.3 0.1 North America Metals 28.0 21.2 70.5 104.7 99.7 ANZ Metals 70.8 48.7 73.8 96.9 106.5 51.8 22.3 UK Metals 31.8 30.0 42.2 35.3 20.3 6.8 (28.4) Total 130.6 99.9 186.5 236.9 226.5 113.9 (6.0) EBIT / tonne (A$/t) North America Metals 5.09 4.69 16.23 21.52 20.40 21.97 0.04 ANZ Metals 39.73 35.37 48.24 61.14 60.41 59.20 27.67 UK Metals 20.09 22.22 26.56 20.88 12.67 8.59 (42.90) Total 14.73 13.79 24.99 29.10 27.45 27.22 (1.60) 1) Proprietary sales volumes exclude ferrous and non-ferrous brokerage sales volumes. 39 2) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges. Financial Summary - Product A$m FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H FY19 1H FY20 Sales tonnes ('000) Ferrous Trading 8,325 6,768 7,009 7,709 7,817 3,963 3,521 Non Ferrous 539 476 454 432 435 221 222 Brokerage 1,617 1,307 1,237 1,715 1,551 767 731 Total 10,481 8,551 8,700 9,856 9,803 4,951 4,474 Sales Revenue Ferrous Metals 4,067.7 2,703.0 3,136.1 4,381.6 4,505.4 2,307.1 1,783.6 Non Ferrous Metals 1,341.7 1,055.3 1,123.7 1,215.6 1,271.4 628.8 624.0 Sims Lifecycle Services 795.0 792.7 726.9 758.4 746.5 349.6 247.9 Secondary processing & other 106.5 100.7 92.7 92.4 116.7 48.6 54.1 Total 6,310.9 4,651.7 5,079.4 6,448.0 6,640.0 3,334.1 2,709.6 40 Income Tax Expense - 1H FY20 A$m Loss Before Tax Income Tax Benefit Effective Tax % /(Expense) Statutory Result (102.7) 11.6 -11.3 Significant Items 72.0 (15.6) 21.7 Normalised Results (30.7) (4.0) 13.0 41 Lease Standard Impact - 1H FY20 A$m EBIT EBITDA Underlying Result (23.2) 74.9 Lease Depreciation N/A 31.2 Lease Interest Expense 2.3 2.3 Underlying Result Excluding Lease Standard Impact (25.5) 41.4 42 Significant items A$m 1H FY19 Pre-Tax 1H FY19 After-Tax 1H FY20 Pre-Tax 1H FY20 After-Tax Total Total Total Total Legacy brand write offs - - 14.6 11.0 Other intangible asset impairments - - 13.0 9.4 Restructuring and redundancies 0.1 0.1 33.6 26.9 Loss on sale of European compliance scheme operations, net - - 3.2 2.9 of associated professional fees Environmental provisions - - 11.0 8.2 Non-qualified hedges (0.5) (0.4) 1.9 1.9 Impact of fires, net of insurance recoveries to date 6.2 4.3 (5.3) (3.9) Non-recurring gain on asset disposition by joint venture (5.1) (3.8) - - Significant Items for HY 0.7 0.2 72.0 56.4 A$m 1H FY20 A$m 1H FY20 Statutory EBIT (95.2) Statutory NPAT (91.1) Significant Items 70.1 Significant Items 54.5 Non qualifying hedges 1.9 Non qualifying hedges 1.9 Underlying EBIT (23.2) Underlying NPAT (34.7) 43 Attachments Original document

