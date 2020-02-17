Sims : 1HFY20 Results Presentation

Log in
02/17/2020 | 05:27pm EST

Financial Results

Half year ended 31 December 2019

18 February 2020

Disclaimer

The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities current at the date of the presentation, 18 February 2020. It is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.

This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.

2

Agenda

Results Overview

Alistair Field, Group CEO

Financial Results

Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO

Summary & Outlook

Alistair Field, Group CEO

Static Sheer recently installed in Melbourne, Australia (ANZ Metals)

3

1H FY20 Themes

Scrap price crash and historically low zorba prices produced 1H FY20 loss

First half challenges but prices subsequently improved

  • The rapid collapse in ferrous scrap prices in September 2019 combined with historically low zorba prices severely compressed margins
  • Very low ferrous scrap pricing ~US$220 to US$250 per tonne limited the attractiveness of material collection and sale across various supplier segments, which reduced volumes and margins
  • Some recovery evident in the market since December

All financial measures negatively impacted

  • Underlying EBIT1 loss of $23.2 million, down $132.8 million over prior corresponding period
  • Underlying NPAT1 loss of $34.7 million, down $111.4 million over prior corresponding period
  • 1H FY20 interim dividend of 6.0 cents per share, fully franked
  • Net cash of $151.2 million, down 56.5% on 30 June 2019

Progressing strategic growth plan

  • Sims Resource Renewal tested Sims Auto Shred Residue (ASR) with two technologies which supported previous IRRs and demonstrated environmental outcomes better than regulatory requirements
  • Recycling the cloud volumes of 9k tonnes in 1H FY20, on track to reach FY20 target of 20k tonnes
  • Won additional municipal recycling contract in Florida with contract terms mitigating commodity risk
  • New regulation in China classifying high quality non-ferrous scrap as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste" from 1 July 2020 validates the strategic push into increasing retail non-ferrous volumes

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.

4

Summary of Financial Outcomes

Fully franked interim dividend sustained

Sales Revenue $2,709.6 million

1H FY19 $3,334.1 million

Underlying1 EBITDA $74.9 million

1H FY19 $173.8 million

Underlying1 EBIT $(23.2) million

1H FY19 $109.6 million

Underlying1 NPAT $(34.7) million

1H FY19 $76.7 million

-18.7%

-56.9%

NMF

NMF

Sales Volumes 4.474 million tonnes

1H FY19

-9.6%

4.951 million tonnes

Net Cash

$151.2 million

-56.5%

30 June 2019

$347.5 million

Underlying Return on Capital2

-1.7%

1H FY19

NMF

7.6%

Interim Dividend

6.0 cents per share (100% franked)

1H FY19

-73.9%

23.0 cents per share (100% franked)

1)

Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.

5

2)

Return on capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash).

Employee Health & Safety

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1

Global commitment for zero harm today

3.0 2.8

2.5 2.2

2.0

1.5

1.5

1.3

1.2

1.5

1.2

1.0

0.5

0.0

  • Safety remains the most important priority for both our employees and the community
  • Focus and progress on Critical Risk awareness and management
    • Critical Risk Management training launched in December 2019 and assigned to employees and contractors
    • Critical Control Verification Inspections undertaken monthly from January 2020 with a new Inspections standard
  • Global Perception Safety Survey and employee 1:1s completed, resulting in over 2,500 employee recommendations for improvement. 2020 initiatives incorporate key themes from these recommendations
  • Increased safety-related communications, including, a monthly CEO Safety Thought, quarterly EHS Newsletter and updated Global Safety Alerts

1) Defined as total recordable injuries x 200,000 divided by number of hours worked.

6

Sustainability

Sims Sustainability Strategy aligned with overall purpose and growth strategy

Sims Sustainability Strategy

  • Sustainability Strategy aligned to our purpose "Create a world without waste to preserve our planet" and growth strategy
  • Long term sustainability goals under development and will be released in 2020
  • Sims will host an ESG Briefing on 19 March 2020
  • To support the community during these devastating bush fires, we have offered the use of our equipment, paid leave for volunteers and an employee donation matching program

Close the loop:

The foundation of our business

Optimise:

Raising the bar

Value:

Amplifying our impact

We close resource loops by enabling society to restore, repair, refurbish, remanufacture and recycle materials. Across our business divisions, we collect, sort and pre-process valuable resources to keep them in the loop at their highest value.

We are investing in innovative technologies that allow us to extract more value from inputs, re-think waste and enable the circular economy. Optimising our processes can increase metal yields and differentiate our products. We're expanding into new business adjacencies, such as recovering energy from waste, and new markets, such as recycling the cloud and converting landfill gas to energy.

The shift to a circular economy will require innovative business models that either replace or improve existing ones, or spark new opportunities. We collaborate with our customers to challenge conventional models of product design, manufacturing, distribution and, ultimately, reuse and recycling. We see great potential to create shared value by partnering for change across the value chain.

7

Group Financial Performance

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Lower ferrous prices resulted in lower

Sales revenue

3,334.1

2,709.6

-18.7%

collection rates

Statutory EBITDA

173.1

30.5

-82.4%

Non ferrous volumes remained resilient

Underlying EBITDA1

173.8

74.9

-56.9%

Statutory EBIT

108.9

(95.2)

NMF

Weak or negative margins throughout 1H

FY20 due to:

Underlying EBIT1

109.6

(23.2)

NMF

Statutory NPAT

76.5

(91.1)

NMF

Intense competition for lower ferrous scrap

Significant items

0.2

56.4

NMF

inflow

Underlying NPAT1

76.7

(34.7)

NMF

Low zorba prices

Statutory EPS (diluted)

37.1

(44.9)

NMF

Unsold inventory leading into September

Underlying EPS (diluted) 1

37.2

(17.1)

NMF

which was sold at a loss

Dividend per share (cents)

23.0

6.0

-73.9%

Remain focused on lifting ROC above 10%

Total Invested Capital2

2,103.5

2,015.5

-4.2%

Underlying ROC3

7.6%

(1.7)%

NMF

1)

Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.

2)

Total Invested Capital = Net Assets - Net Cash.

8

3)

Return on capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash).

Markets

Volatile market conditions with improved pricing in December and January 2020

Ferrous - Improved pricing since scrap market crash

HMSTurkey80:20 Price

400

(US$/tonne)

350

300

250

200

Jan-18Apr-18Jul-18Oct-18Jan-19May-19Aug-19Nov-19Feb-20

China Non-ferrous Reclassification

  • China has reclassified high grade non-ferrous metals as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste", enabling import of these materials from 1 July 2020 without quotas
  • The regulation will enable ~90% of Sims' grades of scrap to be imported
  • 30-40%of non-ferrous volume is typically exported to China

Non-ferrous - Zorba recovery since Oct 2019 lows

Price

2,500

Ingot

2,000

A380andTwitch /tonne)(US$

1,500

1,000

Zorba,

500

Jan-18May-18Sep-18

Jan-19May-19Sep-19Jan-20

Zorba

Twitch

Ingot

Source: Platts (top and bottom chart)

  • Chinese non-ferrous quotas remain in place until 31 December 2020

Category 6

Total Quotas from 1 July

('000 tonnes)

2019 (at 6 February 2020)

Copper

831

Aluminium

725

Source: Reuters

9

Financial Results

Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO

10

Statutory EBIT Reconciliation

Business restructuring to reduce costs and rationalise sites

A$m

1H FY20

Statutory EBIT

(95.2)

Legacy Brand Write Off

14.6

Other Intangible Impairments

13.0

Environmental Provisions

11.0

Restructuring and

33.6

Redundancy Provisions

Loss on Sale of European

compliance scheme

3.2

operations

Impact of Fires, Net of

(5.3)

Insurance Recoveries

Non-qualified Hedges

1.9

Underlying EBIT1

(23.2)

  • Restructuring in North America Metals and UK Metals includes:
    • Closing 11 sites in the UK
    • Consolidating the volumes from the closed sites to four multi functional sites
    • 185 redundant positions
  • Annualised savings and cost efficiencies are estimated at A$30 million per year

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.

11

Business Segment Financial Performance

EBIT margins more adversely impacted than sales volumes

Underlying EBIT1 (A$m)

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

North America Metals

55.3

0.1

-99.8%

ANZ Metals

51.8

22.3

-56.9%

UK Metals

6.8

(28.4)

NMF

Sims Lifecycle Services

10.0

14.8

48.0%

SA Recycling

16.8

-

NMF

Global Trading

(7.3)

(7.0)

4.1%

Corporate & Other

(23.8)

(25.0)

-5.0%

Underlying EBIT

109.6

(23.2)

NMF

Sales volumes

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

('000 tonnes)

North America Metals2

2,517

2,275

-9.6%

ANZ Metals2

875

806

-7.9%

UK Metals2

792

662

-16.4%

Global Trading

671

635

-5.4%

Other Brokerage

96

96

-

Total sales volumes

4,951

4,474

-9.6%

Intake volumes

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

('000 tonnes)

North America Metals2

2,430

2,239

-7.9%

ANZ Metals2

958

809

-15.6%

UK Metals2

827

661

-20.1%

Global Trading

671

635

-5.4%

Other Brokerage

96

96

-

Intake volumes

4,982

4,440

-10.9%

1)

Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

12

2)

Proprietary volumes exclude ferrous and non-ferrous brokerage volumes.

North America Metals

Break-even result despite challenging market due to higher material recovery and cost reductions

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT1

55.3

0.1

-99.8%

Proprietary Sales Volumes

2,517

2,275

-9.6%

('000 tonnes)

Underlying EBIT / tonne

22.0

-

NMF

Underlying EBIT

55.3

(0.6)

NMF

(constant currency)

Non-ferrous Retail volumes stable despite market

180

150

'000tonnes

120

60

90

30

0

FY18

FY19

FY20

1H

2H

  • Sales volumes were down 9.6% over prior corresponding period
  • Break-evenunderlying EBIT despite challenging market conditions
  • Earnings decline driven by:
    • Intense competition for lower ferrous scrap inflow following fall in ferrous prices
    • Weak zorba prices
    • Heavy flooding in some Southern states impacted movement of scrap during the period
    • Partially off-set by higher material recovery rates and disciplined cost management
  • Disciplined approach to capital management with feeder yards on track in the medium term

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

13

Australia & New Zealand Metals

Positive earnings supported by internal initiatives and cost reductions

'000 tonnes

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT1

51.8

22.3

-56.9%

Proprietary Sales Volumes

875

806

-7.9%

('000 tonnes)

Underlying EBIT / tonne

59.2

27.7

-53.2%

Crude Steel Production Australia

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

-

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

  • Underlying EBIT was $22.3 million, down 56.9% over prior corresponding period
  • Decline in profitability driven by challenging market conditions, lower ferrous prices and sales volumes
  • Positive EBIT margins supported by internal initiatives and swift cost reduction response
  • Sales volume declined 7.9% over prior corresponding period:
    • Lower ferrous prices limited the attractiveness of material collection and sale across various supplier segments
    • Non-ferrousvolumes less impacted than ferrous
    • Continued healthy demand for ferrous scrap metal from Australian steel mills

Source: World Steel Association

14

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

UK Metals

Strategic restructure provides a lower operating cost base from 2H FY20

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT1

6.8

(28.4)

NMF

Proprietary Sales Volumes

792

662

-16.4%

('000 tonnes)

Underlying EBIT / tonne

8.6

(42.9)

NMF

Underlying EBIT

6.8

(27.7)

NMF

(constant currency)

Fall in Ferrous Intake Volumes

150

tonnes

100

'000

50

-

Jul-19

Aug-19Sep-19Oct-19Nov-19Dec-19

  • Underlying EBIT loss of $28.4 million, down compared to prior corresponding period
  • Sales volume decline of 16.4% mainly due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 reducing ferrous scrap inflow
  • Negative earnings driven by:
    • Unsold inventory leading into September which was sold at a loss
    • Low ferrous and zorba pricing
    • Intense competition for reduced volumes
  • Strategic restructure creates four larger sites that maintain FY19 volumes and closes 11 sites, providing a lower operating cost base from 2H FY20

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

15

Sims Lifecycle Services

On track to achieve FY20 volume targets

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT1

10.0

14.8

48.0%

Underlying EBIT

10.0

14.5

45.0%

(constant currency)

Sims Lifecycle Services Remaining Businesses2

  • Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations during 1H FY20 (subject to European Commission approval)
  • Strong 1H FY20 result driven by:
    • Improved volumes from recycling the cloud
    • More selective purchasing and higher gold price

A$m

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Underlying EBIT1

3.7

0.1

0.8

Total Volumes (tonnes)

74,700

33,600

34,100

Cloud Volumes (tonnes)

15,200

7,000

8,900

    • Maximising profit opportunities prior to the sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations
  • Continued strength and growth in cloud volumes

1)

Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

16

2)

Excludes the sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations.

SA Recycling

EBIT reduction primarily driven by falling zorba prices and ferrous scrap market crash

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT (50% share)

16.8

-

NMF

Sales Volumes ('000 tonnes)

840

800

-4.8%

(50% of SA tonnes)

Underlying EBIT / tonne

20.0

-

NMF

Underlying EBIT

16.8

-

NMF

(constant currency)

SAR Operational Zorba Separation Technology

Zorba Cleaning

Technology:

Zorba Separation

Complete

Anaheim, CA

Complete

Technology:

Atlanta, GA

Anaheim, CA

Terminal Island, CA

Phoenix, AZ

  • Underlying EBIT of nil due to:
    • Low pricing for zorba
    • Volume and margin squeeze associated with ferrous scrap market crash and low ferrous pricing
  • Volume declined 4.8% on prior corresponding period due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 reducing ferrous scrap inflow
  • Zorba separation technology operational in Anaheim California, and zorba cleaning technology performing well across all four locations

17

Global Trading

Lower costs reflect lower employee benefits expense and operation of one non-ferrous trading office

A$m

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Brokerage Gross Margin

6.8

5.9

-13.2%

Operating Costs

(14.1)

(12.9)

8.5%

Underlying EBIT1

(7.3)

(7.0)

4.1%

Brokerage Volumes

671

635

-5.4%

('000 tonnes)

Underlying EBIT

(7.3)

(6.0)

17.8%

(constant currency)

  • Underlying EBIT represents external and SA Recycling brokerage less the costs of running the global trading operations
  • Brokerage export volumes decreased due to reduced volumes from SA Recycling
  • Operating costs decreased due to lower employee benefits expense and a higher 1H FY19 cost from running two offices while moving non-ferrous trading from Hong Kong to Singapore in 1H FY19

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

18

Corporate & Other

Transparency of costs for growth businesses

Corporate (A$m)

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT1

(29.1)

(31.3)

-7.6%

Underlying EBIT

(29.1)

(30.3)

-4.1%

(constant currency)

Sims Municipal Recycling

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

(A$m)

Underlying EBIT1

(0.1)

1.0

NMF

Underlying EBIT

(0.1)

0.9

NMF

(constant currency)

LMS Energy (A$m)

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT (50% share)

5.4

6.4

18.5%

Sims Energy (A$m)

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT

-

(0.5)

NMF

Sims Resource Renewal (A$m)

1H FY19

1H FY20

% Chg

Underlying EBIT

-

(0.6)

NMF

Corporate

  • Underlying EBIT of $(31.3) million, increased 4.1% over prior corresponding period at constant currency due to an increase in professional services

Sims Municipal Recycling

  • Underlying EBIT of $1.0 million due to pro- rata of paper price contract amendment partially off-set by increasing residue rates and disposal costs as well as lower paper and plastic pricing

Sims Resource Renewal

  • Implementing technology to convert 1 million tonnes of ASR into high quality reusable products

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

19

Product Segment Sales Volumes

Stable non-ferrous volumes despite challenging market conditions

Sales volumes ('000 tonnes)

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

North America Metals

2,517

2,275

-9.6%

ANZ Metals

875

806

-7.9%

UK Metals

792

662

-16.4%

Total Proprietary Volumes

4,184

3,743

-10.5%

Global Trading & Other Brokerage

767

731

-4.7%

Sales volumes

4,951

4,474

-9.6%

Sales volumes ('000 tonnes)

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Ferrous Trading

3,963

3,521

-11.2%

Non-Ferrous Trading

221

222

0.5%

Brokerage

767

731

-4.7%

Sales volumes

4,951

4,474

-9.6%

Sales Volumes by Region

  • Total proprietary sales volumes decreased by 10.5% in 1H FY20
  • Volume decline due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 limited the attractiveness of collection and sale of scrap

Sales Volumes by Product

  • Ferrous trading volumes down 11.2% in 1H FY20
  • Non-ferrousvolumes were flat compared to 1H FY19

20

Net Cash Position

Returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buy back

A$m

1H FY20

Net Cash at 1 July 2019

347.5

Net profit

(91.1)

Depreciation & amortisation

98.1

Non-cash impairments

41.7

Change in working capital

(63.6)

Net interest and tax paid

(22.0)

Other non-cash items

(3.5)

Operating cash flow, net of operating recoveries

(40.4)

Capital expenditure, net of recoveries

(70.7)

Other cash flow from investing

0.3

Free cash flow

(110.8)

Dividends paid

(38.6)

Share buy-back

(22.4)

Lease payments

(31.1)

Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares

1.7

Other net cash flow from financing and FX

4.9

Change in net cash

(196.3)

Net Cash at 31 December 2019

151.2

  • Working capital decline of $63.6 million
    • $50 million seasonality similar to 1H FY19
  • Net Cash capex of $70.7 million
    • Key projects include Avonmouth shredder upgrade, 2nd zorba separation line at Claremont, and copper granulation upgrades in North America and UK
  • $38.6 million dividend
  • $22.4 million from share buy-back and payments for employee share purchase plans
  • Cash from sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations expected in 2H FY20 and not included in 31 December 2019 net cash

21

Capital Expenditure

Continued discipline in the capital expenditure program

Capital Expenditure

Capital expenditure reduction initiatives have

250reduced capex by $25 million compared to original FY20 forecast

$ million

200

150

100

50

0

FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20F

Sustaining Capex

Sustaining Forecast

Growth Capex

Growth Forecast

  • Net cash balance of $151.2 million as at 31 December continues to support strategic growth initiatives
  • Forecast total capex of $180 million in FY20 excluding potential bolt-on acquisitions
  • Resulting depreciation from existing assets and new capital expenditure expected to be approximately $220 million for FY20, including $80 million of right of use (leased) assets

22

Strategic Progress & Outlook

Alistair Field, Group CEO

23

Strategic Growth

Sims Resource Renewal: To convert 1 million tonnes of ASR to quality products

  • ASR will be converted to vitrified product and a high quality syngas that can produce different products, including electricity, bio- fuels to full resource renewal (recycled plastic)
  • Manage risk of rising waste disposal costs and position Sims at the centre of the circular economy

Progress - Energy Recovery Plant

  • Detailed investigation of four short listed technologies
  • Laboratory testing of Sims ASR for chemical composition
  • Sims ASR tested with two technologies which supported previous IRRs and demonstrated environmental outcomes better than regulatory requirements
  • Preliminary engagement with Government and Regulators
  • Construction expected to commence in late 2021 (subject to regulatory approval)
  • Expect first plant to be operational in 2022

24

Strategic Growth

Sims Lifecycle Services: Setting the foundations to scale and grow the business profitably

Integrated

service

provider

Global

Enabling

compliance

sustainability

Sims

Lifecycle Services

Linked to the

More than

larger Sims

recycling

Group

  1. secure partner
  • Active engagement with all major global cloud providers across multiple products and regions
  • Strong base to grow from:
    • Proven secure partner
    • Integrated circular services
    • Global compliance and strong sustainable brand
  • Setting the foundations to scale business through systems, processes and leverage of Sims material routing and infrastructure
  • On track to achieve target of 20,000 tonnes in FY20 and 200,000 tonnes by FY25

25

Conclusion & Outlook

Resilience shown despite challenging markets and an attractive long-term growth outlook remains

1H FY20

  • The September scrap price crash, combined with historically low zorba prices and aggressive competitor buying behaviour, severely impacted first half margins and ultimately resulted in an underlying EBIT loss of $23.2 million
  • Management has responded to the challenging first half conditions with an extensive restructuring and cost reduction programme that will achieve a full run rate of A$30 million in FY21
  • Good progress on implementation of strategic growth plan with recycling the cloud volumes on track for FY20 target, recent municipal recycling contract win and positive testing of Sims ASR

Outlook

  • 2H FY20 underlying EBIT is still expected to be within the previously guided range of $40 million to $60 million1. Risks to this outcome include the:
    • Impact of the Coronavirus on both ferrous and non-ferrous demand and prices;
    • Continued aggressive competitor buy side pricing (that has recently indicated some softening); and
    • Change to initial signs of positive sentiment in gradual recovery of the Turkish economy
  • New regulation in China classifying high quality non-ferrous scrap as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste" from 1 July 2020 validates the strategic push into increasing non-ferrous volumes

1. Adjusted for the sale of E-Recycling's European Compliance Scheme Operations.

26

Questions & Answers

27

Appendix

28

Group Profit & Loss

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales revenue

6,310.9

4,651.7

5,079.4

6,448.0

6,640.0

3,334.1

2,709.6

-18.7%

Statutory EBITDA

265.6

83.0

313.5

395.8

358.1

173.1

30.5

-82.4%

Underlying EBITDA

260.0

190.4

292.4

392.3

363.4

173.8

74.9

-56.9%

Statutory EBIT

144.8

(215.5)

201.2

278.6

225.0

108.9

(95.2)

NMF

Underlying EBIT

139.2

64.0

180.1

275.1

230.3

109.6

(23.2)

NMF

Net Interest (expense)/income

7.8

(9.7)

(10.2)

(8.9)

(6.7)

(2.9)

(7.5)

-158.6%

Statutory tax (expense)/benefit

(27.2)

8.7

12.6

(66.2)

(65.7)

(29.5)

11.6

NMF

Underlying tax (expense)/benefit

(32.8)

(9.2)

(52.6)

(78.2)

(61.7)

(30.0)

(4.0)

-86.7%

Statutory NPAT

109.8

(216.5)

203.6

203.5

152.6

76.5

(91.1)

NMF

Significant items

(10.4)

259.4

(85.3)

(14.9)

9.3

0.2

56.4

NMF

Underlying NPAT

99.4

42.9

118.3

188.6

161.9

76.7

(34.7)

NMF

Statutory EPS (diluted)

53.3

(106.8)

101.6

98.7

74.2

37.1

(44.9)

NMF

Underlying EPS (diluted)

48.2

21.2

59.0

91.5

78.8

37.2

(17.1)

NMF

Dividend per share (cents)

29.0

22.0

50.01

53.0

42.0

23.0

6.0

-73.9%

1) Includes 10.0 cents per share 2017 Special Dividend.

29

North America Metals

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales Revenue

2,916.4

1,942.5

1,984.0

2,607.1

2,725.6

1,401.0

1,133.0

-19.1%

Statutory EBITDA

66.2

35.2

106.0

121.0

124.8

60.9

12.4

-79.6%

Underlying EBITDA

88.4

84.8

124.4

159.5

162.6

84.4

43.4

-48.6%

Depreciation

47.4

51.9

45.0

46.9

53.2

25.1

41.4

-64.9%

Amortisation

13.0

11.7

8.9

7.9

9.7

4.0

1.9

52.5%

Statutory EBIT

5.8

(35.1)

52.1

66.2

61.9

31.8

(45.5)

NMF

Underlying EBIT

28.0

21.2

70.5

104.7

99.7

55.3

0.1

-99.8%

Assets

970.6

910.7

904.4

1,070.4

1,065.4

1,112.4

1,135.3

2.1%

Intake Volumes (000's)

5,664

4,625

4,312

5,044

4,827

2,451

2,300

-6.2%

Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's)

5,499

4,517

4,344

4,865

4,887

2,517

2,275

-9.6%

Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's)

312

118

87

47

56

21

61

190.5%

Total Sales Volumes (000's)

5,811

4,635

4,431

4,912

4,943

2,538

2,336

-8.0%

Employees1

1,905

1,656

1,490

1,578

1,577

1,587

1,475

-7.1%

1) FY18 employee count has been amended to exclude 156 contingent workers as these workers are non-permanent workers and are excluded

30

from the FY19 employee count.

Investment in SA Recycling

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Statutory EBIT

0.5

(120.6)

26.3

67.8

41.0

21.9

-

NMF

Underlying EBIT

0.5

(1.5)

26.3

68.5

35.9

16.8

-

NMF

Assets

243.1

126.8

131.9

180.7

211.1

197.3

207.4

5.1%

Intake Volumes (000's) 1

2,156

2,005

2,557

3,477

3,473

1,697

1,640

-3.4%

Sales Volumes (000's) 1

2,135

2,049

2,548

3,342

3,531

1,679

1,600

-4.7%

1) Volumes represent total volumes recorded for SA Recycling, LLC and includes the portion sold through Sims Group Global Trade Corporation.

31

Australia & New Zealand Metals

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales Revenue

1,053.3

743.6

981.4

1,071.0

1,203.7

617.0

503.5

-18.4%

Statutory EBITDA

85.0

58.0

90.9

121.6

125.6

53.4

42.3

-20.8%

Underlying EBITDA

98.5

75.6

102.4

126.2

137.9

67.4

47.8

-29.1%

Depreciation

26.6

26.0

28.2

29.1

31.2

15.6

25.4

-62.8%

Amortisation

1.1

0.9

0.4

0.2

0.2

0.0

0.1

NMF

Statutory EBIT

57.3

31.1

62.3

92.3

94.2

37.8

16.8

-55.6%

Underlying EBIT

70.8

48.7

73.8

96.9

106.5

51.8

22.3

-56.9%

Assets

463.3

481.7

542.5

625.2

614.1

595.4

654.0

9.8%

Intake Volumes (000's)

1,848

1,485

1,616

1,669

1,836

1,031

843

-18.2%

Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's)

1,782

1,377

1,530

1,585

1,763

875

806

-7.9%

Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's)

92

41

126

111

119

73

34

-53.4%

Total Sales Volumes (000's)

1,874

1,418

1,656

1,696

1,882

948

840

-11.4%

Employees1

813

712

709

715

921

904

932

3.1%

1) FY18 employee count excludes Sims Pacific Metals employees.

32

UK Metals

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales Revenue

1,036.6

759.1

924.3

1,203.0

1,186.9

586.2

487.6

-16.8%

Statutory EBITDA

38.0

(15.7)

50.5

42.0

19.7

10.7

(46.6)

NMF

Underlying EBITDA

44.3

43.8

54.2

50.5

39.5

16.5

(13.5)

NMF

Depreciation

12.5

13.8

12.0

14.9

18.3

9.1

14.5

-59.3%

Amortisation

-

-

-

0.3

0.9

0.6

0.4

33.3%

Statutory EBIT

25.5

(29.7)

38.5

26.8

0.5

1.0

(61.5)

NMF

Underlying EBIT

31.8

30.0

42.2

35.3

20.3

6.8

(28.4)

NMF

Assets

258.3

245.2

329.2

431.4

389.9

402.5

459.6

14.2%

Intake Volumes (000's)

1,598

1,420

1,570

1,696

1,635

829

662

-20.1%

Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's)

1,583

1,350

1,589

1,691

1,602

792

662

-16.4%

Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's)

6

11

1

3

2

2

1

-50.0%

Total Sales Volumes (000's)

1,589

1,361

1,590

1,694

1,604

794

663

-16.5%

Employees1

704

612

660

690

761

785

704

-10.3%

1) FY18 employee count excludes Morley and Barnsley employees.

33

Global Trading

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales Revenue

455.2

352.6

386.6

733.5

690.9

342.4

293.2

-14.4%

Statutory EBITDA

14.1

3.2

3.1

19.0

23.3

10.6

3.0

-71.7%

Underlying EBITDA

(8.2)

(10.5)

(15.3)

(12.3)

(14.9)

(7.2)

(6.4)

11.1%

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.1

0.6

-500.0%

Amortisation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NMF

Statutory EBIT

14.1

3.1

3.0

18.8

23.1

10.5

2.4

-77.1%

Underlying EBIT

(8.3)

(10.6)

(15.4)

(12.4)

(15.1)

(7.3)

(7.0)

4.1%

Assets

90.4

77.6

108.0

95.6

67.2

73.7

36.5

-50.5%

Intake Volumes (000's)

1,221

1,135

1,028

1,558

1,384

671

635

-5.4%

Sales Volumes (000's)

1,207

1,137

1,023

1,554

1,374

671

635

-5.4%

Employees

45

45

46

69

75

78

74

-5.1%

34

Sims Lifecycle Services

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales Revenue

795.0

792.7

726.9

758.4

746.5

349.6

247.9

-29.1%

Statutory EBITDA

53.0

(2.6)

30.6

34.5

26.4

11.6

13.8

19.0%

Underlying EBITDA

57.1

23.3

36.3

39.7

34.5

14.3

21.1

47.6%

Depreciation

10.6

11.2

8.2

8.4

8.5

4.3

6.3

-46.5%

Amortisation

0.6

0.4

-

-

-

-

-

NMF

Statutory EBIT

41.8

(60.2)

22.4

26.1

17.9

7.3

(5.5)

NMF

Underlying EBIT

45.9

11.7

28.1

31.3

26.0

10.0

14.8

48.0%

Assets

473.3

447.9

382.1

397.3

340.6

400.7

274.7

-31.4%

Employees1

1,703

1,471

1,417

1,420

1,350

1,445

971

-32.8%

1) 1H FY20 employee count excludes European compliance scheme operation employees.

35

Corporate & Other

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Chg %

Sales Revenue

54.4

61.2

76.2

75.0

86.4

37.9

44.4

17.2%

Statutory EBITDA

8.8

6.4

6.1

(10.1)

(2.7)

4.0

5.6

40.0%

Underlying EBITDA

(20.6)

(25.1)

(35.9)

(39.8)

(32.1)

(18.4)

(17.5)

4.9%

Depreciation

8.9

10.4

9.5

9.4

10.9

5.4

7.5

-38.9%

Amortisation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

NMF

Statutory EBIT

(0.2)

(4.1)

(3.4)

(19.4)

(13.6)

(1.4)

(1.9)

35.7%

Underlying EBIT

(29.5)

(35.5)

(45.4)

(49.2)

(43.0)

(23.8)

(25.0)

-5.0%

Assets

382.8

281.0

344.9

401.2

497.1

346.8

574.6

65.7%

Employees

259

260

239

280

311

301

363

20.6%

36

Financial Summary - Group

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Group Results

Sales Revenue

6,310.9

4,651.7

5,079.4

6,448.0

6,640.0

3,334.1

2,709.6

Underlying EBITDA

260.0

190.4

292.4

392.3

363.4

173.8

74.9

Underlying EBIT

139.2

64.0

180.1

275.1

230.3

109.6

(23.2)

Underlying NPAT

99.4

42.9

118.3

188.6

161.9

76.7

(34.7)

37.2

(17.1)

Underlying EPS (cents per share)

48.2

21.2

59.0

91.5

78.8

Dividend (cents per share)

29.0

22.0

50.03

53.0

42.0

23.0

6.0

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

2,881.8

2,570.9

2,743.0

3,201.8

3,185.4

3,128.8

3,342.1

Total Liabilities

769.0

738.4

775.4

1,013.1

886.7

871.7

1,175.4

Total Equity

2,112.8

1,832.5

1,967.6

2,188.7

2,298.7

2,257.1

2,166.7

Net Cash

313.9

242.1

373.0

298.1

347.5

153.6

151.2

Cash Flows

Operating Cash Flow

298.1

131.3

266.4

252.1

360.1

20.0

(34.1)

Capital Expenditure

(95.3)

(108.9)

(126.5)

(176.1)

(197.1)

(84.5)

(80.0)

Free Cash Flow1

202.8

22.4

139.9

76.0

163.0

(64.5)

(114.1)

(16.8)

NOPAT

100.9

46.4

130.6

199.4

167.0

79.5

Total Capital

1,798.9

1,590.4

1,594.6

1,890.6

1,951.2

2,103.5

2,015.5

ROC2 (%)

5.6%

2.9%

8.2%

10.5%

8.6%

7.6%

-1.7%

1)

Free cash flow = operating cash flow - capex

37

2)

Return on Capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at effective tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash)

3)

Includes 10.0 cents per share 2017 Special Dividend

Financial Summary - Segment

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

Sales Revenue

North America Metals

2,916.4

1,942.5

1,984.0

2,607.1

2,725.6

ANZ Metals

1,053.3

743.6

981.4

1,071.0

1,203.7

UK Metals

1,036.6

759.1

924.3

1,203.0

1,186.9

Sims Lifecycle Services

795.0

792.7

726.9

758.4

746.5

Global Trading

455.2

352.6

386.6

733.5

690.9

Corporate & Other

54.4

61.2

76.2

75.0

86.4

Total

6,310.9

4,651.7

5,079.4

6,448.0

6,640.0

Underlying EBIT

North America Metals

28.0

21.2

70.5

104.7

99.7

ANZ Metals

70.8

48.7

73.8

96.9

106.5

UK Metals

31.8

30.0

42.2

35.3

20.3

Sims Lifecycle Services

45.9

11.7

28.1

31.3

26.0

Investment in SA Recycling

0.5

(1.5)

26.3

68.5

35.9

Global Trading

(8.3)

(10.6)

(15.4)

(12.4)

(15.1)

Corporate & Other

(29.5)

(35.5)

(45.4)

(49.2)

(43.0)

Total

139.2

64.0

180.1

275.1

230.3

Underlying EBIT Margin (%)

North America Metals

1.0%

1.1%

3.6%

4.0%

3.7%

ANZ Metals

6.7%

6.5%

7.5%

9.0%

8.8%

UK Metals

3.1%

4.0%

4.6%

2.9%

1.7%

Sims Lifecycle Services

5.8%

1.5%

3.9%

4.1%

3.5%

Total

2.2%

1.4%

3.5%

4.3%

3.5%

1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

1H FY19

1H FY20

1,401.0

1,133.0

617.0

503.5

586.2

487.6

349.6

247.9

342.4

293.2

37.9

44.4

3,334.1

2,709.6

55.3

0.1

51.8

22.3

6.8

(28.4)

10.0

14.8

16.8

-

(7.3)

(7.0)

(23.8)

(25.0)

109.6

(23.2)

3.9%

0.0%

8.4%

4.4%

1.2%

-5.8%

2.9%

6.0%

3.3%

-0.9%

38

Financial Summary - Segment (cont.)

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Proprietary sales tonnes ('000)1

2,275

North America Metals

5,499

4,517

4,344

4,865

4,887

2,517

ANZ Metals

1,782

1,377

1,530

1,585

1,763

875

806

UK Metals

1,583

1,350

1,589

1,691

1,602

792

662

Total

8,864

7,244

7,463

8,141

8,252

4,184

3,743

Underlying EBIT2

55.3

0.1

North America Metals

28.0

21.2

70.5

104.7

99.7

ANZ Metals

70.8

48.7

73.8

96.9

106.5

51.8

22.3

UK Metals

31.8

30.0

42.2

35.3

20.3

6.8

(28.4)

Total

130.6

99.9

186.5

236.9

226.5

113.9

(6.0)

EBIT / tonne (A$/t)

North America Metals

5.09

4.69

16.23

21.52

20.40

21.97

0.04

ANZ Metals

39.73

35.37

48.24

61.14

60.41

59.20

27.67

UK Metals

20.09

22.22

26.56

20.88

12.67

8.59

(42.90)

Total

14.73

13.79

24.99

29.10

27.45

27.22

(1.60)

1)

Proprietary sales volumes exclude ferrous and non-ferrous brokerage sales volumes.

39

2)

Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items, the impact of non-qualifying hedges and internal recharges.

Financial Summary - Product

A$m

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H FY19

1H FY20

Sales tonnes ('000)

Ferrous Trading

8,325

6,768

7,009

7,709

7,817

3,963

3,521

Non Ferrous

539

476

454

432

435

221

222

Brokerage

1,617

1,307

1,237

1,715

1,551

767

731

Total

10,481

8,551

8,700

9,856

9,803

4,951

4,474

Sales Revenue

Ferrous Metals

4,067.7

2,703.0

3,136.1

4,381.6

4,505.4

2,307.1

1,783.6

Non Ferrous Metals

1,341.7

1,055.3

1,123.7

1,215.6

1,271.4

628.8

624.0

Sims Lifecycle Services

795.0

792.7

726.9

758.4

746.5

349.6

247.9

Secondary processing &

other

106.5

100.7

92.7

92.4

116.7

48.6

54.1

Total

6,310.9

4,651.7

5,079.4

6,448.0

6,640.0

3,334.1

2,709.6

40

Income Tax Expense - 1H FY20

A$m

Loss Before Tax

Income Tax Benefit

Effective Tax %

/(Expense)

Statutory Result

(102.7)

11.6

-11.3

Significant Items

72.0

(15.6)

21.7

Normalised Results

(30.7)

(4.0)

13.0

41

Lease Standard Impact - 1H FY20

A$m

EBIT

EBITDA

Underlying Result

(23.2)

74.9

Lease Depreciation

N/A

31.2

Lease Interest Expense

2.3

2.3

Underlying Result Excluding Lease Standard Impact

(25.5)

41.4

42

Significant items

A$m

1H FY19 Pre-Tax

1H FY19 After-Tax

1H FY20 Pre-Tax

1H FY20 After-Tax

Total

Total

Total

Total

Legacy brand write offs

-

-

14.6

11.0

Other intangible asset impairments

-

-

13.0

9.4

Restructuring and redundancies

0.1

0.1

33.6

26.9

Loss on sale of European compliance scheme operations, net

-

-

3.2

2.9

of associated professional fees

Environmental provisions

-

-

11.0

8.2

Non-qualified hedges

(0.5)

(0.4)

1.9

1.9

Impact of fires, net of insurance recoveries to date

6.2

4.3

(5.3)

(3.9)

Non-recurring gain on asset disposition by joint venture

(5.1)

(3.8)

-

-

Significant Items for HY

0.7

0.2

72.0

56.4

A$m

1H FY20

A$m

1H FY20

Statutory EBIT

(95.2)

Statutory NPAT

(91.1)

Significant Items

70.1

Significant Items

54.5

Non qualifying hedges

1.9

Non qualifying hedges

1.9

Underlying EBIT

(23.2)

Underlying NPAT

(34.7)

43

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:26:02 UTC
