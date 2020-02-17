Sims : 1HFY20 Results Presentation

The material contained in this document is a presentation of information about the Group's activities current at the date of the presentation, 18 February 2020. It is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting and other announcements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Group, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.
This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor.
Agenda
Results Overview
Alistair Field, Group CEO
Financial Results
Stephen Mikkelsen, Group CFO
Summary & Outlook
Alistair Field, Group CEO
Static Sheer recently installed in Melbourne, Australia (ANZ Metals)
1H FY20 Themes
Scrap price crash and historically low zorba prices produced 1H FY20 loss
First half challenges but prices subsequently improved
The rapid collapse in ferrous scrap prices in September 2019 combined with historically low zorba prices severely compressed margins
Very low ferrous scrap pricing ~US$220 to US$250 per tonne limited the attractiveness of material collection and sale across various supplier segments, which reduced volumes and margins
Some recovery evident in the market since December
All financial measures negatively impacted
Underlying EBIT1 loss of $23.2 million, down $132.8 million over prior corresponding period
Underlying NPAT1 loss of $34.7 million, down $111.4 million over prior corresponding period
1H FY20 interim dividend of6.0 cents per share, fully franked
Net cash of $151.2 million,down 56.5% on 30 June 2019
Progressing strategic growth plan
Sims Resource Renewal tested Sims Auto Shred Residue (ASR) with two technologies which supported previous IRRs and demonstrated environmental outcomes better than regulatory requirements
Recycling the cloud volumes of 9k tonnes in 1H FY20, on track to reach FY20 target of 20k tonnes
Won additional municipal recycling contract in Florida with contract terms mitigating commodity risk
New regulation in China classifying high quality non-ferrous scrap as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste" from 1 July 2020 validates the strategic push into increasing retail non-ferrous volumes
1) Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.
Summary of Financial Outcomes
Fully franked interim dividend sustained
Sales Revenue $2,709.6 million
1H FY19 $3,334.1 million
Underlying1 EBITDA $74.9 million
1H FY19 $173.8 million
Underlying1 EBIT $(23.2) million
1H FY19 $109.6 million
Underlying1 NPAT $(34.7) million
1H FY19 $76.7 million
-18.7%
-56.9%
NMF
NMF
Sales Volumes 4.474 million tonnes
1H FY19
-9.6%
4.951 million tonnes
Net Cash
$151.2 million
-56.5%
30 June 2019
$347.5 million
Underlying Return on Capital2
-1.7%
1H FY19
NMF
7.6%
Interim Dividend
6.0 cents per share (100% franked)
1H FY19
-73.9%
23.0 cents per share (100% franked)
1)
Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.
2)
Return on capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash).
Employee Health & Safety
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR)1
Global commitment for zero harm today
3.0 2.8
2.5 2.2
2.0
1.5
1.5
1.3
1.2
1.5
1.2
1.0
0.5
0.0
Safety remains the most important priority for both our employees and the community
Focus and progress on Critical Risk awareness and management
Critical Risk Management training launched in December 2019 and assigned to employees and contractors
Critical Control Verification Inspections undertaken monthly from January 2020 with a new Inspections standard
Global Perception Safety Survey and employee 1:1s completed, resulting in over 2,500 employee recommendations for improvement. 2020 initiatives incorporate key themes from these recommendations
Increased safety-related communications, including, a monthly CEO Safety Thought, quarterly EHS Newsletter and updated Global Safety Alerts
1) Defined as total recordable injuries x 200,000 divided by number of hours worked.
Sustainability
Sims Sustainability Strategy aligned with overall purpose and growth strategy
Sims Sustainability Strategy
Sustainability Strategy aligned to our purpose"Create a world without waste to preserve our planet" and growth strategy
Long term sustainability goals under development and will be released in 2020
Sims will host an ESG Briefing on 19 March 2020
To support the community during these devastating bush fires, we have offered the use of our equipment, paid leave for volunteers and an employee donation matching program
Close the loop:
The foundation of our business
Optimise:
Raising the bar
Value:
Amplifying our impact
We close resource loops by enabling society to restore, repair, refurbish, remanufacture and recycle materials. Across our business divisions, we collect, sort and pre-process valuable resources to keep them in the loop at their highest value.
We are investing in innovative technologies that allow us to extract more value from inputs, re-think waste and enable the circular economy. Optimising our processes can increase metal yields and differentiate our products. We're expanding into new business adjacencies, such as recovering energy from waste, and new markets, such as recycling the cloud and converting landfill gas to energy.
The shift to a circular economy will require innovative business models that either replace or improve existing ones, or spark new opportunities. We collaborate with our customers to challenge conventional models of product design, manufacturing, distribution and, ultimately, reuse and recycling. We see great potential to create shared value by partnering for change across the value chain.
Group Financial Performance
A$m
1H FY19
1H FY20
% Chg
Lower ferrous prices resulted in lower
Sales revenue
3,334.1
2,709.6
-18.7%
collection rates
Statutory EBITDA
173.1
30.5
-82.4%
Non ferrous volumes remained resilient
Underlying EBITDA1
173.8
74.9
-56.9%
Statutory EBIT
108.9
(95.2)
NMF
Weak or negative margins throughout 1H
FY20 due to:
Underlying EBIT1
109.6
(23.2)
NMF
Statutory NPAT
76.5
(91.1)
NMF
Intense competition for lower ferrous scrap
Significant items
0.2
56.4
NMF
inflow
Underlying NPAT1
76.7
(34.7)
NMF
Low zorba prices
Statutory EPS (diluted)
37.1
(44.9)
NMF
Unsold inventory leading into September
Underlying EPS (diluted) 1
37.2
(17.1)
NMF
which was sold at a loss
Dividend per share (cents)
23.0
6.0
-73.9%
Remain focused on lifting ROC above 10%
Total Invested Capital2
2,103.5
2,015.5
-4.2%
Underlying ROC3
7.6%
(1.7)%
NMF
1)
Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges.
2)
Total Invested Capital = Net Assets - Net Cash.
3)
Return on capital = (annualised underlying EBIT net of tax at tax rate of 27.5%) / (net assets - net cash).
Markets
Volatile market conditions with improved pricing in December and January 2020
Ferrous - Improved pricing since scrap market crash
Total proprietary sales volumes decreased by 10.5% in 1H FY20
Volume decline due to low pricing environment in 1H FY20 limited the attractiveness of collection and sale of scrap
Sales Volumes by Product
Ferrous trading volumes down 11.2% in 1H FY20
Non-ferrousvolumes were flat compared to 1H FY19
20
Net Cash Position
Returning value to shareholders through dividends and share buy back
A$m
1H FY20
Net Cash at 1 July 2019
347.5
Net profit
(91.1)
Depreciation & amortisation
98.1
Non-cash impairments
41.7
Change in working capital
(63.6)
Net interest and tax paid
(22.0)
Other non-cash items
(3.5)
Operating cash flow, net of operating recoveries
(40.4)
Capital expenditure, net of recoveries
(70.7)
Other cash flow from investing
0.3
Free cash flow
(110.8)
Dividends paid
(38.6)
Share buy-back
(22.4)
Lease payments
(31.1)
Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares
1.7
Other net cash flow from financing and FX
4.9
Change in net cash
(196.3)
Net Cash at 31 December 2019
151.2
Working capital decline of $63.6 million
$50 million seasonality similar to 1H FY19
Net Cash capex of $70.7 million
Key projects include Avonmouth shredder upgrade, 2nd zorba separation line at Claremont, and copper granulation upgrades in North America and UK
$38.6 million dividend
$22.4 million from share buy-back and payments for employee share purchase plans
Cash from sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations expected in 2H FY20 and not included in 31 December 2019 net cash
Capital Expenditure
Continued discipline in the capital expenditure program
Capital Expenditure
Capital expenditure reduction initiatives have
250reduced capex by $25 million compared to original FY20 forecast
$ million
200
150
100
50
0
FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20F
Sustaining Capex
Sustaining Forecast
Growth Capex
Growth Forecast
Net cash balance of $151.2 million as at 31 Decembercontinues to support strategic growth initiatives
Forecast total capex of $180 million in FY20 excluding potential bolt-on acquisitions
Resulting depreciation from existing assets and new capital expenditure expected to be approximately $220million for FY20, including $80 million of right of use (leased) assets
Strategic Progress & Outlook
Alistair Field, Group CEO
Strategic Growth
Sims Resource Renewal: To convert 1 million tonnes of ASR to quality products
ASR will be converted to vitrified product and a high quality syngas that can produce different products, including electricity, bio- fuels to full resource renewal (recycled plastic)
Manage risk of rising waste disposal costs and position Sims at the centre of the circular economy
Progress - Energy Recovery Plant
Detailed investigation of four short listed technologies
Laboratory testing of Sims ASR for chemical composition
Sims ASR tested with two technologies which supported previous IRRs and demonstrated environmental outcomes better than regulatory requirements
Preliminary engagement with Government and Regulators
Construction expected to commence in late 2021 (subject to regulatory approval)
Expect first plant to be operational in 2022
Strategic Growth
Sims Lifecycle Services: Setting the foundations to scale and grow the business profitably
Integrated
service
provider
Global
Enabling
compliance
sustainability
Sims
Lifecycle Services
Linked to the
More than
larger Sims
recycling
Group
secure partner
Active engagement with all major global cloud providers across multiple products and regions
Strong base to grow from:
Proven secure partner
Integrated circular services
Global compliance and strong sustainable brand
Setting the foundations to scale business through systems, processes and leverage of Sims material routing and infrastructure
On track to achieve target of 20,000 tonnes in FY20 and 200,000 tonnes by FY25
Conclusion & Outlook
Resilience shown despite challenging markets and an attractive long-term growth outlook remains
1H FY20
TheSeptember scrap price crash, combined with historically low zorba prices and aggressive competitor buying behaviour, severely impacted first half margins and ultimately resulted in an underlying EBIT loss of $23.2 million
Management has responded to the challenging first half conditions with an extensive restructuring and cost reduction programme that will achieve a full run rate of A$30 million in FY21
Good progress on implementation of strategic growth plan with recycling the cloud volumes on track for FY20 target, recent municipal recycling contract win and positive testing of Sims ASR
Outlook
2H FY20 underlying EBIT is still expected to be within the previously guided range of $40 million to $60 million1. Risks to this outcome include the:
Impact of the Coronavirus on both ferrous and non-ferrous demand and prices;
Continued aggressive competitor buy side pricing (that has recently indicated some softening); and
Change to initial signs of positive sentiment in gradual recovery of the Turkish economy
New regulation in China classifying high quality non-ferrous scrap as a "renewable metal" rather than "waste" from 1 July 2020 validates the strategic push into increasing non-ferrous volumes
1. Adjusted for the sale of E-Recycling's European Compliance Scheme Operations.
Questions & Answers
Appendix
Group Profit & Loss
A$m
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H FY19
1H FY20
Chg %
Sales revenue
6,310.9
4,651.7
5,079.4
6,448.0
6,640.0
3,334.1
2,709.6
-18.7%
Statutory EBITDA
265.6
83.0
313.5
395.8
358.1
173.1
30.5
-82.4%
Underlying EBITDA
260.0
190.4
292.4
392.3
363.4
173.8
74.9
-56.9%
Statutory EBIT
144.8
(215.5)
201.2
278.6
225.0
108.9
(95.2)
NMF
Underlying EBIT
139.2
64.0
180.1
275.1
230.3
109.6
(23.2)
NMF
Net Interest (expense)/income
7.8
(9.7)
(10.2)
(8.9)
(6.7)
(2.9)
(7.5)
-158.6%
Statutory tax (expense)/benefit
(27.2)
8.7
12.6
(66.2)
(65.7)
(29.5)
11.6
NMF
Underlying tax (expense)/benefit
(32.8)
(9.2)
(52.6)
(78.2)
(61.7)
(30.0)
(4.0)
-86.7%
Statutory NPAT
109.8
(216.5)
203.6
203.5
152.6
76.5
(91.1)
NMF
Significant items
(10.4)
259.4
(85.3)
(14.9)
9.3
0.2
56.4
NMF
Underlying NPAT
99.4
42.9
118.3
188.6
161.9
76.7
(34.7)
NMF
Statutory EPS (diluted)
53.3
(106.8)
101.6
98.7
74.2
37.1
(44.9)
NMF
Underlying EPS (diluted)
48.2
21.2
59.0
91.5
78.8
37.2
(17.1)
NMF
Dividend per share (cents)
29.0
22.0
50.01
53.0
42.0
23.0
6.0
-73.9%
1) Includes 10.0 cents per share 2017 Special Dividend.
North America Metals
A$m
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H FY19
1H FY20
Chg %
Sales Revenue
2,916.4
1,942.5
1,984.0
2,607.1
2,725.6
1,401.0
1,133.0
-19.1%
Statutory EBITDA
66.2
35.2
106.0
121.0
124.8
60.9
12.4
-79.6%
Underlying EBITDA
88.4
84.8
124.4
159.5
162.6
84.4
43.4
-48.6%
Depreciation
47.4
51.9
45.0
46.9
53.2
25.1
41.4
-64.9%
Amortisation
13.0
11.7
8.9
7.9
9.7
4.0
1.9
52.5%
Statutory EBIT
5.8
(35.1)
52.1
66.2
61.9
31.8
(45.5)
NMF
Underlying EBIT
28.0
21.2
70.5
104.7
99.7
55.3
0.1
-99.8%
Assets
970.6
910.7
904.4
1,070.4
1,065.4
1,112.4
1,135.3
2.1%
Intake Volumes (000's)
5,664
4,625
4,312
5,044
4,827
2,451
2,300
-6.2%
Proprietary Sales Volumes (000's)
5,499
4,517
4,344
4,865
4,887
2,517
2,275
-9.6%
Brokerage Sales Volumes (000's)
312
118
87
47
56
21
61
190.5%
Total Sales Volumes (000's)
5,811
4,635
4,431
4,912
4,943
2,538
2,336
-8.0%
Employees1
1,905
1,656
1,490
1,578
1,577
1,587
1,475
-7.1%
1) FY18 employee count has been amended to exclude 156 contingent workers as these workers are non-permanent workers and are excluded
from the FY19 employee count.
Investment in SA Recycling
A$m
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
1H FY19
1H FY20
Chg %
Statutory EBIT
0.5
(120.6)
26.3
67.8
41.0
21.9
-
NMF
Underlying EBIT
0.5
(1.5)
26.3
68.5
35.9
16.8
-
NMF
Assets
243.1
126.8
131.9
180.7
211.1
197.3
207.4
5.1%
Intake Volumes (000's) 1
2,156
2,005
2,557
3,477
3,473
1,697
1,640
-3.4%
Sales Volumes (000's) 1
2,135
2,049
2,548
3,342
3,531
1,679
1,600
-4.7%
1) Volumes represent total volumes recorded for SA Recycling, LLC and includes the portion sold through Sims Group Global Trade Corporation.
Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:26:02 UTC