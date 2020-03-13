Log in
SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/13
7.6 AUD   +4.68%
Sims : Change in substantial holding

03/13/2020

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ABN

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN(if applicable)

Sims Metal Management Limited

114 838 630

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A

112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

11

March 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

23

July 2019

The previous notice was dated

23

July 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

35,561,690

17.54%

37,794,755

18.67%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest changed

change (6)

given in relation

securities affected

affected

to change (7)

See Annexure A, Tables 2

and 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and number

Person's

securities

registered as holder (8)

interest (6)

of securities

votes

See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

The Group

C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Elizabeth Lee

Company Secretary

sign here

date 13 March 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write
    "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Sims Metal Management Limited

THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 2 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604

Print name

Elizabeth Lee

Company Secretary

Sign here

Date: 13 March 2020

Table 1 - Related bodies corporate

The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.

Orbis Allan Gray Limited

Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd

Orbis Holdings Limited

Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI)

Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML)

Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited

Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML)

Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd

Orbis Administration Limited

Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Orbis Investment Research Limited

Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited

Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited

Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited

Triple Blue Holdings Limited

Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP

Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA

Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A

Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)

EmCap Limited (Guernsey)

Table 2 - Funds

An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.

No

Fund name

Manager

Code

Registered holder

Persons entitled to be registered

holder

1.

Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund

AGA

SMEF

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as

Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's

SMEF's custodian

responsible entity

2.

Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund

AGA

SMBF

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch

Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's

as SMBF's custodian

responsible entity

3.

Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund

AGA

SMSF

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as

Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's

SMSF's custodian

responsible entity

4.

AMP Capital Specialist Australian

AGA

SMAP

BNP Paribas Fund Services

AMP Capital Funds Management

Share Fund

Australasia Pty Ltd as SMAP's

Limited as SMAP's responsible entity

custodian

5.

Warakirri Endeavour Fund

AGA

SMWD

RBC Investor Services Trust as

Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd

SMWK's custodian

SMWK's trustee

6.

Morningstar Australian Shares High

AGA

SMIA

JP Morgan Nominees Australia

Morningstar Investment Management

Alpha Fund

Ltd as SMIA's custodian

Australia Limited SMIA's trustee

7.

Construction and Building Unions

AGA

SMCB

JP Morgan Nominees Australia

United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee

Superannuation Fund

Ltd as SMCB's custodian

8.

HESTA Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMHT

JP Morgan Nominees Australia

H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee

Ltd as SMHT's custodian

9.

Hostplus Pooled Superannuation

AGA

SMHP

Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as

Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee

Trust

SMHP's custodian

10.

Russell Australian Opportunities Fund

AGA

SMRI

State Street Australia Ltd as

Russell Investment Management Ltd as

SMRI's custodian

SMRI's responsible entity

11.

MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation

AGA

SMCS

NAB Custodial Services as

CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee

Fund

custodian for SMCS

12.

Maritime Super

AGA

SMMS

NAB Custodial Services as

Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's

custodian for SMMS

trustee

13.

Non-Government Schools

AGA

SMNG

State Street Australia Ltd as

Non-Government Schools

Superannuation Fund

SMNG's custodian

Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as

SMNG's trustee

14.

Non-Government Schools

AGA

SMNP

State Street Australia Ltd as

Non-Government Schools

Superannuation Fund

SMNP's custodian

Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as

SMNP's trustee

15.

REST Superannuation Fund

AGA

SMRT

State Street Australia Ltd as

Retail Employees Superannuation Pty

SMRT's custodian

Ltd as SMRT's trustee

16.

Government Employees

AGA

SMGB

Northern Trust Corporation as

Government Employees Superannuation

Superannuation Board

SMGB's custodian

Board

17.

Statewide Superannuation Trust

AGA

SMSW

NAB Custodial Services as

Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as

custodian for SMSW

SMSW's trustee

No

Fund name

Manager

Code

Registered holder

Persons entitled to be registered

holder

18.

Legal Super

AGA

SMLS

BNP Paribas Fund Services

Legal Super Pty Ltd as trustee of

Australasia Pty Ltd as SMLS's

legalsuper

custodian

19.

Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia

OIML

GAPL

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch,

Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's

Registered)

as GAPL's custodian

responsible entity

20.

Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund

OIML

EMAF

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch,

Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's

(Australia Registered)

as EMAF's custodian

responsible entity

21.

Orbis Global Equity LE Fund

AGA

GALE

Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch,

Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's

(Australia Registered)

as GALE's custodian

responsible entity

22.

Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited

OIML

OGEF

Citigroup Fund Services Canada,

OGEF

Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's

custodian

23.

Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited

OIML

OSAP

Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian

OSAP

24.

Institutional Global Equity Fund

OIML

IGEF

Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian

IGEF

25.

Orbis Optimal LP

OIML

OOLP

Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian

OOLP

26.

Orbis International Equity LP

OIML

IELP

Citi Canada as IELP's custodian

IELP

27.

Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP

OIML

OGLP

Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian

OGLP

28.

Orbis Institutional International Equity

OIML

ONLP

Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian

ONLP

LP

29.

Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP

OIML

USLP

Citi Canada as USLP's custodian

USLP

30.

Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets

OIML

EMLP

Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian

EMLP

Equity LP

31.

Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund

OIML

SGPL

Citibank International plc

SGPL

(Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux)

as SGPL's custodian

32.

Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund

OIML

XJPL

Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian

XJPL

33.

Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund

OIML

GBSA

Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian

GBSA

34.

Orbis SICAV - International Equity

OIML

SNPL

Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian

SNPL

35.

Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund

OIML

UKGE

Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian

UKGE

36.

Orbis Institutional Global Equity

OIML

OGEO

Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian

OGEO

(OFO)

37.

OEIC Global Cautious Fund

OIML

OCS4

Citi Lux as OCS4's custodian

OCS4

38.

Orbis SICAV Global Cautious Fund

OIML

OCSU

Citi Lux as OCSU's custodian

OCSU

Table 3 - Change in relevant interest

Trade Date

Reference Code

Action

No of security

Consideration

10

Dec 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMAP

Buy and Sell

654,177

$ 6,908,256

31

Jul 19 to 10 Mar 20

SMBF

Buy and Sell

6,285

$ 9,675

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMCB

Buy and Sell

-114,994

-$ 2,209,779

06

Aug 19 to 11 Mar 20

SMCS

Buy and Sell

236,978

$ 1,409,408

24

Jul 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMEF

Buy and Sell

220,402

$ 432,421

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMGB

Buy and Sell

-169,055

-$ 2,503,415

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMHP

Buy and Sell

-56,977

-$ 1,272,282

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMHT

Buy and Sell

1,222,388

$ 12,796,470

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMIA

Buy and Sell

-1,381

-$ 87,056

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMLS

Buy and Sell

-21,414

-$ 409,137

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMMS

Buy and Sell

-149,765

-$ 1,776,434

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMNG

Buy and Sell

-266,994

-$ 2,857,428

08

Nov 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMNP

Buy and Sell

248,479

$ 2,393,820

06

Aug 19 to 11 Mar 20

SMRI

Buy and Sell

246,220

$ 2,190,914

06

Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMRT

Buy and Sell

-93,820

-$ 2,012,649

30

Jul 19 to 11 Mar 20

SMSF

Buy and Sell

-39,041

-$ 1,003,818

06

Aug 19 to 11 Mar 20

SMSW

Buy and Sell

318,107

$ 3,131,363

31

Jul 19 to 01 Nov 19

SMWA

Buy and Sell

-87,124

-$ 838,393

01

Nov 19 to 09 Mar 20

SMWD

Buy and Sell

80,594

$

746,791

Total

2,233,065

$

15,048,728

All trades occur on market, under a dividend reinvestment plan, or pursuant to a capital raising (as applicable).

Table 4 - Present relevant interest

Reference Code

Total no of securities

SMAP

654,177

SMBF

190,502

SMCB

4,746,885

SMCS

2,150,176

SMEF

9,847,657

SMGB

2,623,548

SMHP

3,266,878

SMHT

3,320,623

SMIA

339,479

SMLS

805,906

SMMS

717,455

SMNG

1,086,405

SMNP

248,479

SMRI

1,209,455

SMRT

5,000,958

SMSF

611,914

SMSW

893,664

SMWD

80,594

Total

37,794,755

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 13 March 2020
