Sims : Change in substantial holding

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ABN
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN(if applicable)
Sims Metal Management Limited
114 838 630
Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A
112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia)
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
11
March 2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
23
July 2019
The previous notice was dated
23
July 2019
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares
35,561,690
17.54%
37,794,755
18.67%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest changed
change (6)
given in relation
securities affected
affected
to change (7)
See Annexure A, Tables 2
and 3
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and number
Person's
securities
registered as holder (8)
interest (6)
of securities
votes
See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
The Group
C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Elizabeth Lee
Company Secretary
sign here
date 13 March 2020
Sims Metal Management Limited
THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 2 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604
Print name
Elizabeth Lee
Company Secretary
Sign here
Date: 13 March 2020
Table 1 - Related bodies corporate
The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.
Orbis Allan Gray Limited
Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd
Orbis Holdings Limited
Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI)
Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML)
Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited
Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML)
Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd
Orbis Administration Limited
Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited
Orbis Investment Research Limited
Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited
Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited
Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited
Triple Blue Holdings Limited
Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP
Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA
Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A
Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)
EmCap Limited (Guernsey)
Table 2 - Funds
An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.
No
Fund name
Manager
Code
Registered holder
Persons entitled to be registered
holder
1.
Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund
AGA
SMEF
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as
Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's
SMEF's custodian
responsible entity
2.
Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund
AGA
SMBF
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch
Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's
as SMBF's custodian
responsible entity
3.
Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund
AGA
SMSF
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as
Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's
SMSF's custodian
responsible entity
4.
AMP Capital Specialist Australian
AGA
SMAP
BNP Paribas Fund Services
AMP Capital Funds Management
Share Fund
Australasia Pty Ltd as SMAP's
Limited as SMAP's responsible entity
custodian
5.
Warakirri Endeavour Fund
AGA
SMWD
RBC Investor Services Trust as
Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd
SMWK's custodian
SMWK's trustee
6.
Morningstar Australian Shares High
AGA
SMIA
JP Morgan Nominees Australia
Morningstar Investment Management
Alpha Fund
Ltd as SMIA's custodian
Australia Limited SMIA's trustee
7.
Construction and Building Unions
AGA
SMCB
JP Morgan Nominees Australia
United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee
Superannuation Fund
Ltd as SMCB's custodian
8.
HESTA Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMHT
JP Morgan Nominees Australia
H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee
Ltd as SMHT's custodian
9.
Hostplus Pooled Superannuation
AGA
SMHP
Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as
Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee
Trust
SMHP's custodian
10.
Russell Australian Opportunities Fund
AGA
SMRI
State Street Australia Ltd as
Russell Investment Management Ltd as
SMRI's custodian
SMRI's responsible entity
11.
MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation
AGA
SMCS
NAB Custodial Services as
CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee
Fund
custodian for SMCS
12.
Maritime Super
AGA
SMMS
NAB Custodial Services as
Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's
custodian for SMMS
trustee
13.
Non-Government Schools
AGA
SMNG
State Street Australia Ltd as
Non-Government Schools
Superannuation Fund
SMNG's custodian
Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as
SMNG's trustee
14.
Non-Government Schools
AGA
SMNP
State Street Australia Ltd as
Non-Government Schools
Superannuation Fund
SMNP's custodian
Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as
SMNP's trustee
15.
REST Superannuation Fund
AGA
SMRT
State Street Australia Ltd as
Retail Employees Superannuation Pty
SMRT's custodian
Ltd as SMRT's trustee
16.
Government Employees
AGA
SMGB
Northern Trust Corporation as
Government Employees Superannuation
Superannuation Board
SMGB's custodian
Board
17.
Statewide Superannuation Trust
AGA
SMSW
NAB Custodial Services as
Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as
custodian for SMSW
SMSW's trustee
No
Fund name
Manager
Code
Registered holder
Persons entitled to be registered
holder
18.
Legal Super
AGA
SMLS
BNP Paribas Fund Services
Legal Super Pty Ltd as trustee of
Australasia Pty Ltd as SMLS's
legalsuper
custodian
19.
Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia
OIML
GAPL
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch,
Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's
Registered)
as GAPL's custodian
responsible entity
20.
Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund
OIML
EMAF
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch,
Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's
(Australia Registered)
as EMAF's custodian
responsible entity
21.
Orbis Global Equity LE Fund
AGA
GALE
Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch,
Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's
(Australia Registered)
as GALE's custodian
responsible entity
22.
Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited
OIML
OGEF
Citigroup Fund Services Canada,
OGEF
Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's
custodian
23.
Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited
OIML
OSAP
Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian
OSAP
24.
Institutional Global Equity Fund
OIML
IGEF
Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian
IGEF
25.
Orbis Optimal LP
OIML
OOLP
Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian
OOLP
26.
Orbis International Equity LP
OIML
IELP
Citi Canada as IELP's custodian
IELP
27.
Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP
OIML
OGLP
Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian
OGLP
28.
Orbis Institutional International Equity
OIML
ONLP
Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian
ONLP
LP
29.
Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP
OIML
USLP
Citi Canada as USLP's custodian
USLP
30.
Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets
OIML
EMLP
Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian
EMLP
Equity LP
31.
Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund
OIML
SGPL
Citibank International plc
SGPL
(Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux)
as SGPL's custodian
32.
Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund
OIML
XJPL
Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian
XJPL
33.
Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund
OIML
GBSA
Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian
GBSA
34.
Orbis SICAV - International Equity
OIML
SNPL
Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian
SNPL
35.
Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund
OIML
UKGE
Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian
UKGE
36.
Orbis Institutional Global Equity
OIML
OGEO
Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian
OGEO
(OFO)
37.
OEIC Global Cautious Fund
OIML
OCS4
Citi Lux as OCS4's custodian
OCS4
38.
Orbis SICAV Global Cautious Fund
OIML
OCSU
Citi Lux as OCSU's custodian
OCSU
Table 3 - Change in relevant interest
Trade Date
Reference Code
Action
No of security
Consideration
10
Dec 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMAP
Buy and Sell
654,177
$ 6,908,256
31
Jul 19 to 10 Mar 20
SMBF
Buy and Sell
6,285
$ 9,675
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMCB
Buy and Sell
-114,994
-$ 2,209,779
06
Aug 19 to 11 Mar 20
SMCS
Buy and Sell
236,978
$ 1,409,408
24
Jul 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMEF
Buy and Sell
220,402
$ 432,421
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMGB
Buy and Sell
-169,055
-$ 2,503,415
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMHP
Buy and Sell
-56,977
-$ 1,272,282
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMHT
Buy and Sell
1,222,388
$ 12,796,470
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMIA
Buy and Sell
-1,381
-$ 87,056
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMLS
Buy and Sell
-21,414
-$ 409,137
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMMS
Buy and Sell
-149,765
-$ 1,776,434
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMNG
Buy and Sell
-266,994
-$ 2,857,428
08
Nov 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMNP
Buy and Sell
248,479
$ 2,393,820
06
Aug 19 to 11 Mar 20
SMRI
Buy and Sell
246,220
$ 2,190,914
06
Aug 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMRT
Buy and Sell
-93,820
-$ 2,012,649
30
Jul 19 to 11 Mar 20
SMSF
Buy and Sell
-39,041
-$ 1,003,818
06
Aug 19 to 11 Mar 20
SMSW
Buy and Sell
318,107
$ 3,131,363
31
Jul 19 to 01 Nov 19
SMWA
Buy and Sell
-87,124
-$ 838,393
01
Nov 19 to 09 Mar 20
SMWD
Buy and Sell
80,594
$
746,791
Total
2,233,065
$
15,048,728
All trades occur on market, under a dividend reinvestment plan, or pursuant to a capital raising (as applicable).
