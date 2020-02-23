Sims : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity SIMS LIMITED
ABN 69 114 838 630
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
GEOFFREY NORMAN BRUNSDON
Date of last notice
6 September 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect Interest
Nature of indirect interest
Shares acquired by
Jesena
Pty
Ltd
(including registered holder)
Super
A/C>,
an
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
associate of the Director.
interest.
Date of change
21 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
22,057 ordinary shares (direct); and
11,000 ordinary shares (indirect)
Class
(1) Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
3,000
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$32,438.89
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
22,057 ordinary shares (direct); and
14,000 ordinary shares (indirect)
Nature of change
On market trade
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
