Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sims Limited    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/17
10.88 AUD   +1.21%
05:27pSIMS : 1HFY20 Results Release
PU
05:27pSIMS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
05:27pSIMS : 1HFY20 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sims : Dividend/Distribution - SGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:27pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SIMS LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SGM - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 18, 2020

Distribution Amount

$ 0.06000000

Ex Date

Monday March 9, 2020

Record Date

Tuesday March 10, 2020

Payment Date

Tuesday March 24, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SIMS LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

69114838630

1.3

ASX issuer code

SGM

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 18, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SGM

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday March 10, 2020

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday March 9, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday March 24, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.06000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.06000000

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.06000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 22:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIMS LIMITED
05:27pSIMS : 1HFY20 Results Release
PU
05:27pSIMS : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
05:27pSIMS : 1HFY20 Results Presentation
PU
05:27pSIMS : Dividend/Distribution - SGM
PU
02/12SIMS LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
02/11SIMS : Appendix 2A
PU
02/10SIMS : William Schmiedel to Retire
PU
01/02SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Form 484
PU
2019SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 2A
PU
2019SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 5 285 M
EBIT 2020 23,8 M
Net income 2020 11,5 M
Finance 2020 327 M
Yield 2020 1,03%
P/E ratio 2020 190x
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 2 203 M
Chart SIMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 10,19  AUD
Last Close Price 10,88  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS LIMITED0.75%1 462
ARCELORMITTAL2.44%17 583
POSCO--.--%14 857
NUCOR-16.22%14 230
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-8.63%12 479
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%8 029
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group