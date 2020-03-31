Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Sims Limited    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/31
6.11 AUD   -0.81%
06:21pSIMS : Finalised Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations
PU
03/19SIMS : Market update and withdrawal of earnings guidance
PU
03/18SIMS : Form 484
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sims : Finalised Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 06:21pm EDT

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE

(ASX: SGM, USOTC: SMSMY)

1 April 2020

Finalised Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations

Sims Limited (the "Company") today announced that it finalised the sale of its European compliance scheme operations to TSR Recycling, a subsidiary of REMONDIS Group. The operations were sold for 83.5 million (~A$149 million) and the cash has been received. The sale is effective as of 30 September 2019.

The sale does not comprise any assets that are part of the Sims Lifecycle Services business, which includes the re-use, redeployment and recycling of cloud infrastructure.

Commenting on the sale, Alistair Field, CEO and Managing Director, said, "We have a strong commitment to disciplined capital management. This includes not only ensuring that new capital investments fit with our strategy and meet minimum hurdle requirements, but also being satisfied that existing assets are integral to our strategy. We concluded that the European compliance scheme operations were not core to us executing our strategy of being the leader in the re-use, redeployment and recycling of cloud infrastructure.

Sims Lifecycle Services will focus on its strategy of recycling the cloud and it has the full financial and operating backing of the wider Sims group. Sims provides cloud service operators with a unique proposition to sustainably, securely, and safely, re-use,re-deploy and recycle the large volume of data centre material that must be removed every year during ongoing technology refresh cycles. Sims' size, balance sheet strength, data security leadership and expertise in the industry, position us well to be the leading provider of these services," Mr Field said.

Authorised for release by: The Company Secretary.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal and electronics recycling, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our nearly 4,500 employees operate from almost 250 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsmm.com.

Head Office: 555 Theodore Fremd Avenue, Suite C300, Rye, NY 10580, United States

Contacts:

Investors

Media

Angela Catt

Réal Hamilton-Romeo

Director, Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

angela.catt@simsmm.com

real.hamiltonromeo@simsmm.com

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 22:20:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SIMS LIMITED
06:21pSIMS : Finalised Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations
PU
03/19SIMS : Market update and withdrawal of earnings guidance
PU
03/18SIMS : Form 484
PU
03/13SIMS : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/09SIMS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03SIMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/24SIMS : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
02/23SIMS : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
02/20SIMS : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
02/17SIMS : 1HFY20 Results Release
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 5 484 M
EBIT 2020 4,78 M
Net income 2020 -45,9 M
Finance 2020 199 M
Yield 2020 2,09%
P/E ratio 2020 -27,0x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 1 230 M
Chart SIMS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,02  AUD
Last Close Price 6,11  AUD
Spread / Highest target 98,0%
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS LIMITED-45.55%764
NUCOR-37.95%10 516
POSCO2.24%10 470
ARCELORMITTAL-49.02%8 905
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION4.27%8 571
MAGNITOGORSKIY MTALLURGCHSKY KMBNTPAO--.--%5 056
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group