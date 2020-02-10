Sims : William Schmiedel to Retire

Log in
02/10/2020 | 09:28pm EST

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE

(ASX: SGM)

11 February 2020

BILL SCHMIEDEL TO RETIRE FROM

SIMS LIMITED

Sims Limited (Sims), a global leader in metal and electronics recycling and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries, today announced that William "Bill" Schmiedel will retire from Sims on 30 June 2020.

Bill Schmiedel, President Global Trade, joined Sims in 2005 when the company acquired the recycling business of Hugo Neu where he held several leadership roles. Mr. Schmiedel has worked in the metal recycling industry for more than 50 years.

Group CEO & Managing Director, Alistair Field, said "I sincerely thank Bill for his service and dedication to serving our customers, helping to grow shareholder value, shaping the careers of several members of our Global Trade Team, and for his loyalty and leadership. I wish him the best in retirement."

Over the next few months, Michael Movsas, President, North America Metals, will work closely with Mr. Schmiedel, as he has for the last 2 years, to assume responsibility for the Global Trade business. Mr. Movsas joined Sims in 2017, and he currently leads the company's North American metal recycling operations. An industry veteran with 30 years of experience, Mr. Movsas has held senior trading positions in the metal recycling and steel industries in Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, New York, Sydney and Tokyo.

"I am pleased that we have the depth and breadth of talent at Sims to continue Bill's strong trading legacy, and I have no doubt that Michael will successfully guide Sims through market challenges and opportunities over the coming years," Mr. Field said.

Authorised for release by: Sims Company Secretary, Gretchen Johanns.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims is a global leader in metal and electronics recycling, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries. Our 4,500 employees operate from almost 250 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit simsmm.com.

Head Office: 555 Theodore Fremd Avenue, Suite C300, Rye, NY 10580, United States

###

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Angela Catt

Réal Hamilton-Romeo

Director, Investor Relations

Director, Corporate Communications

angela.catt@simsmm.com

real.hamiltonromeo@simsmm.com

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 02:27:01 UTC
