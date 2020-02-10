Sims : William Schmiedel to Retire

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE (ASX: SGM) 11 February 2020

BILL SCHMIEDEL TO RETIRE FROM

SIMS LIMITED

Sims Limited (Sims), a global leader in metal and electronics recycling and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and the renewable energy industries, today announced that William "Bill" Schmiedel will retire from Sims on 30 June 2020.

Bill Schmiedel, President Global Trade, joined Sims in 2005 when the company acquired the recycling business of Hugo Neu where he held several leadership roles. Mr. Schmiedel has worked in the metal recycling industry for more than 50 years.

Group CEO & Managing Director, Alistair Field, said "I sincerely thank Bill for his service and dedication to serving our customers, helping to grow shareholder value, shaping the careers of several members of our Global Trade Team, and for his loyalty and leadership. I wish him the best in retirement."

Over the next few months, Michael Movsas, President, North America Metals, will work closely with Mr. Schmiedel, as he has for the last 2 years, to assume responsibility for the Global Trade business. Mr. Movsas joined Sims in 2017, and he currently leads the company's North American metal recycling operations. An industry veteran with 30 years of experience, Mr. Movsas has held senior trading positions in the metal recycling and steel industries in Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, New York, Sydney and Tokyo.

"I am pleased that we have the depth and breadth of talent at Sims to continue Bill's strong trading legacy, and I have no doubt that Michael will successfully guide Sims through market challenges and opportunities over the coming years," Mr. Field said.

