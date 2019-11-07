Sims Metal Management : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

|
ASX & MEDIA RELEASE
(ASX: SGM)
8 November 2019
Sims Metal Management Continues On-Market Share Buy-Back
Sims Metal Management Limited (the "Company") today announced that it will continue an on-market share buy-back program for up to 10 per cent of the Company's issued capital, or approximately 20.3 million shares. This buy-back program is expected to commence from 22 November, and to remain in place for a period of up to 12 months.
Sims Metal Management's Group CEO, Alistair Field said "Sims is committed to efficient capital management and delivering improving returns to shareholders. The Company has a solid balance sheet and we will continue to deploy a disciplined, structured and accountable approach to capital, particularly in light of the turbulent times in the ferrous and non-ferrous markets."
The number and timing of shares purchased will depend on the Company's share price and market conditions. However, the Company will buy-back at least that number of shares sufficient to offset the dilution effect caused by the awarding of shares to employees under the Company's Employee Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") over the Plan cycle from 1 July 2019 through to September 2020. All ordinary shares purchased pursuant to the share buy-back program will be cancelled. The Company reserves the right to vary, suspend or terminate the buy- back program at any time.
Particulars of the share buy-back program are set out in the Appendix 3C attached to this announcement.
About Sims Metal Management
Sims Metal Management is one of the world's largest metal and electronics recyclers with over 250 facilities, including joint ventures operations, in 18 countries, and circa 5,000 employees globally. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY).
Please visit our website (www.simsmm.com) for more information on the Company and recent developments.
Sims Metal Management Contacts:
Investors
Media
Angela Catt
Réal Hamilton-Romeo
Director, Investor Relations
Director, Corporate Communications
angela.catt@simsmm.com
real.hamiltonromeo@simsmm.com
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
69 114 838 630
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
Type of buy-back
+Class of shares/units which is the subject of the buy-back(eg, ordinary/preference)
Voting rights (eg, one for one)
-
Fully paid/partly paid (and if partly paid, details of how much has been paid and how much is outstanding)
On-market share buy-back
Ordinary Shares
One for One
Fully Paid
Number of shares/units in the 202,290,956 +class on issue
Whether shareholder/unitholder No approval is required for buy-back
7
Reason for buy-back
Capital management initiative including, as a
minimum, the buying back of shares sufficient to
offset the dilution effect caused by the awarding of
shares to employees under the Company's
Employee Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan")
over the Plan cycle from 1 July 2019 through to
September 2020
8 Any other information material Nil to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
On-marketbuy-back
9 Name of broker who will act on To be advised the company's behalf
Deleted 30/9/2001.
If the company/trust intends to
buy back a maximum number of shares - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage.
On-marketbuy-back of up to 10% of its issued capital (being 20,290,956 shares) over a 12 month period
If the company/trust intends to 12 months from 22 November 2019 buy back shares/units within a
period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy-back be of unlimited duration - that intention
If the company/trust intends to N/A buy back shares/units if conditions are met - those conditions
Employee share scheme buy-back
14
Number of shares proposed to be
N/A
bought back
|
15 Price to be offered for shares
Appendix 3C
Announcement of buy-back
Selective buy-back
16 Name of person or description of N/A class of person whose shares are proposed to be bought back
Number of shares proposed to be bought back
Price to be offered for shares
Equal access scheme
19 Percentage of shares proposed to N/A be bought back
-
Total number of shares proposed to be bought back if all offers are accepted
-
Price to be offered for shares
+Record date for participation in offer
Cross reference: Appendix 7A, clause 9.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 8/11/2019
(Company secretary)
Print name:
Gretchen Johanns
Disclaimer
Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 23:04:02 UTC