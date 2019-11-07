Sims Metal Management : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE (ASX: SGM) 8 November 2019

Sims Metal Management Continues On-Market Share Buy-Back

Sims Metal Management Limited (the "Company") today announced that it will continue an on-market share buy-back program for up to 10 per cent of the Company's issued capital, or approximately 20.3 million shares. This buy-back program is expected to commence from 22 November, and to remain in place for a period of up to 12 months.

Sims Metal Management's Group CEO, Alistair Field said "Sims is committed to efficient capital management and delivering improving returns to shareholders. The Company has a solid balance sheet and we will continue to deploy a disciplined, structured and accountable approach to capital, particularly in light of the turbulent times in the ferrous and non-ferrous markets."

The number and timing of shares purchased will depend on the Company's share price and market conditions. However, the Company will buy-back at least that number of shares sufficient to offset the dilution effect caused by the awarding of shares to employees under the Company's Employee Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan") over the Plan cycle from 1 July 2019 through to September 2020. All ordinary shares purchased pursuant to the share buy-back program will be cancelled. The Company reserves the right to vary, suspend or terminate the buy- back program at any time.

Particulars of the share buy-back program are set out in the Appendix 3C attached to this announcement.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management is one of the world's largest metal and electronics recyclers with over 250 facilities, including joint ventures operations, in 18 countries, and circa 5,000 employees globally. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY).

Please visit our website (www.simsmm.com) for more information on the Company and recent developments.