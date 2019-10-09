Sims Metal Management : Annual Report to shareholders 0 10/09/2019 | 06:16pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Create a world without waste to preserve our planet. Annual Report 2019 Sims Metal Management Limited Prev Page Next Page Annual Report 2019 Create a world without waste to preserve our planet. simsmm.com With 102 years of recycling experience, the future of Sims is as bright, safe and secure as at any time in our history. Sims Metal Management is a global leader in metal and electronics recycling, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and renewable energy industries. With more than 250 facilities and operations in 18 countries, Sims plays an intrinsic role in the circular economy by making resources available for future use. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. CONTENTS Financial Highlights 2 Board of Directors 28 Chairman's Review 4 Financial Review 30 CEO's Review 6 Corporate Governance Statement 32 Strategy and Target Measures 8 Directors' Report 33 Global Operations 10 Remuneration Report 36 North America Metals 12 Financial Report 58 Australia and New Zealand Metals 14 Directors' Declaration 103 UK Metals 16 Independent Auditor's Report 104 Global E-Recycling 18 Auditor's Independence Declaration 110 Spotlight - LMS Energy 20 Shareholder Information 111 Spotlight - Sims Municipal Recycling 21 Five-Year Trend Summary 112 Safety and Sustainability 22 Corporate Directory 113 Sustaining an Inclusive Environment 26 Financial Highlights Chairman's Review CEO's Review Operational & Financial Review Directors' Report Financial Statements Other Information Sims Metal Management Limited Prev Page Next Page Annual Report 2019 To Contents Financial Highlights SALES UNDERLYING UNDERLYING REVENUE EBIT¹ NPAT¹ m 230m 162 m 6640 $ $ , $ ( up 3.0%) ( 16.3%) ( 14.2%) NET UNDERLYING RETURN FULL FISCAL YEAR CASH ON CAPITAL DIVIDENDS $348m 8.6% 42¢ ( up 16.6%) ( 18.1%) ( 20.8%) simsmm.com SALES REVENUE (A$M)SALES REVENUE BY PRODUCT (A$M) 6,640 746.5 FY19 6,640 4,505.4 FY18 6,448 116.7 FY17 5,079 1,271.4 FY16 4,652 FY15 6,311 YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE (A$ MILLION) 2019 2018 Sales Revenue 6,640.0 6,448.0 Statutory EBITDA 358.1 395.8 Underlying EBITDA¹ 363.4 392.3 Depreciation (122.3) (108.8) Amortisation (10.8) (8.4) Statutory EBIT 225.0 278.6 2 Underlying EBIT¹ 230.3 275.1 Net Interest Expense (6.7) (8.9) Underlying Income Tax Expense (61.7) (78.2) Statutory NPAT 152.6 203.5 Underlying NPAT¹ 161.9 188.6 Statutory EPS (Cents per share) - Diluted 74.2 98.7 Underlying EPS¹ (Cents per share) - Diluted 78.8 91.5 Full Fiscal Year Dividend (cents per share) 42.0 53.0 Total Assets 3,185.4 3,201.8 Total Liabilities 886.7 1,013.1 Net Assets 2,298.7 2,188.7 Net Cash 347.5 298.1 Total Capital 1,951.2 1,890.6 Underlying Return on Capital (%) 8.6 10.5 Net Tangible Assets 2,104.8 1,990.0 Net Tangible Assets per share (A$ per share) 10.38 9.82 Net Cash Inflow From Operating Activities 360.1 252.1 Capital Expenditures 197.1 176.1 Free Cash Flow After Capital Expenditures 163.0 76.0 Employees 4,995 4,752 TOTAL RECORDABLE INJURY FREQUENCY RATE² SALES VOLUMES³ FY19 1.5 FY19 9,803 FY18 1.2 FY18 9,856 1.Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges. 2.Defined as total recordable injuries x 200,000 divided by number of hours worked. 3.Tonnes thousands. UNDERLYING EBITDA (A$M) 363 FY19363 FY18392 FY17292 FY16 190 FY15260 UNDERLYING EBIT (A$M) 230 FY19230 FY18275 FY17180 FY16 64 FY15 139 Ferrous Metals 4,505.4 Non-Ferrous Metals 1,271.4 3 Global E-Recycling 746.5 Secondary processing & other 116.7 SALES REVENUE BY BUSINESS (A$M) 777.3 746.5 2,725.6 1,186.9 1,203.7 North America Metals 2,725.6 Australia & New Zealand Metals 1,203.7 UK Metals 1,186.9 Global E-Recycling 746.5 Other 777.3 Financial Highlights Chairman's Review CEO's Review Operational & Financial Review Directors' Report Financial Statements Other Information Sims Metal Management Limited Prev Page Next Page Annual Report 2019 To Contents Chairman's Review As Chairman, I am proud of the resilience the Group demonstrated during fiscal year 2019, especially with the challenging market conditions. Trade tensions, concerns over Brexit, slowing economic growth in key markets and quotas resulted in volatile demand and falling commodity prices for ferrous and nonferrous materials. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all Sims employees for their efforts during FY19, as well extend my gratitude to simsmm.com Sims' investments in non-ferrous secondary separation plants, cable granulators and upgrades to material recovery plants helped navigate the uncertain market. With smart execution and disciplined deployment of capital, the Group finished the year with strong cash flows and an underlying EBIT of $230.3 million, down 16 percent 4 over the prior year. While Sims strives for year-over-year growth, this performance demonstrates its ability As we said in April, Sims will innovate and invest in technologies that enable it to both achieve its purpose and generate strong financial returns. We are convinced that by so doing, the Group will continue to prosper for the benefit of its shareholders, employees, the communities in which we operate, our suppliers and our customers. CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND DIVIDENDS SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY The Group's announcement of its purpose and growth strategy is timely. Focus on sustainability and the 'circular economy' continues to grow. Sims, guided by its purpose, is uniquely placed to capitalise on the demand for recycling end-of-life materials. The Company's goal to recycle 200,000 tonnes of cloud material by the end of FY25 is an excellent example of Sims our suppliers and customers for their support and trust. 5 to weather difficult market conditions and deliver good returns through the commodity cycle. STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN Despite the external market challenges, FY19 was a transformative year for Sims. In April, the Group shared its strategic plan focused on opportunities for growth within its core metal and e-recycling businesses, as well as plans to reduce waste, produce renewable energy and grow some of our smaller businesses. The Board is committed to this strategy and to the Sims purpose: create a world without waste to preserve our planet. Sustainability is at the core of the Group's business, and the purpose guides the management team and the Board in all that we do. Communication with shareholders is a priority, and the Company's purpose and strategic plan provide a guide for how Sims will operate over the next five years. The strategy outlines significant opportunity for growth. It also provides that the Group will take a measured approach to capital allocation and will only invest in opportunities if there are attractive financial returns. Sims finished FY19 with a strong net cash position of $347.5 million as at 30 June 2019. The Board will continue to balance the need to invest adequate capital in the business to achieve its planned growth with an appropriate level of shareholder returns in the form of dividends and capital growth. The Company's strong cash position and its plan to fund its growth strategy without external debt gives it flexibility that many of its highly geared competitors do not have, especially in down commodity cycles. Sims declared a final dividend for 2019 of 19.0 cents per share, fully franked. This takes the total dividend for FY19 to 42.0 cents per share, which represents a 53 percent underlying payout, near the top of our 45 percent to 55 percent target range. The final dividend will be paid on 18 October 2019 to shareholders on the Company's register at the record date of 4 October 2019. opportunity to be a global leader in the circular economy. As a global company with a more than 100-year history, Sims is able to provide the innovative and secure recycling solutions that its customers require. Sims is committed to being a leading innovator in the global circular economy. The Company joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development in FY18, and recently joined the Steering Committee for the Invest NYC SDG Initiative, a two-year project led by NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business with the goal of creating a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient New York City. The Company will work with other sustainability leaders to develop new ways to contribute toward a safe and sustainable future. DIVERSITY AND CULTURE The Board values diversity of background and experience, and it is focused on increasing the diversity within the Group's workforce. Given its global footprint with operations in 18 countries, the workforce is geographically diverse. While we made strides to improve gender diversity in our workforce during 2019, it is still not where we want it to be. This past fiscal year, Sims added two women to its leadership team, increasing the percentage of female executives from 9 to 25 percent. However, we still need to increase the percentage of women throughout the workforce. We will continue to work hard to ensure that our workplaces are appealing not just for women, but also for anyone who works at Sims. Our approach to hiring is fair, our policies and working environment result in all employees feeling welcome, and our remuneration is equal. SAFETY Safety is our first priority and the foundation of everything we do, and it is with immense sadness I report the loss of two Sims employees as a result of workplace incidents during the course of FY19. On behalf of my fellow directors, I send condolences to their families, friends and Sims colleagues. No workplace injury is acceptable, and the Board and executive leadership team are committed to conducting a full review of our safety culture and policies in order to design and implement a safety improvement plan. THANK YOU On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all Sims employees for their efforts during FY19, as well extend my gratitude to our suppliers and customers for their support and trust. I would also like to thank you for your continued support as shareholders in the Company and invite you to attend our AGM, which will be held in Melbourne on Thursday, 14 November 2019. Geoff Brunsdon Chairman Financial Highlights Chairman's Review CEO's Review Operational & Financial Review Directors' Report Financial Statements Other Information Sims Metal Management Limited Prev Page Next Page Annual Report 2019 To Contents CEO's Review Fiscal year 2019 marked 102 years of operations for Sims Metal Management. simsmm.com It was a pivotal year for the Group; we introduced our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, and we announced key business growth strategies. However, FY19 was also a difficult year due to the challenging market conditions we experienced. Everything from macro-economicchallenges and international trade wars to Brexit, quotas and new regulations affected our business. We saw low and volatile demand for scrap from Turkey, zorba prices fell from an average of $1,350 in FY18, down to an average closer to $1,000 for this year. At times, volatile prices contracted our margin as the gap between our sell price and buy price narrowed. These geopolitical tensions created a To show how serious we are about addressing these concerns, we are working on a large-scale, global safety continuous improvement plan to determine the root cause of these incidents so that we can get back to the strong focus on safety that we are accustomed to. Despite the market challenges, Sims has a strong cash flow with an underlying EBIT of $230.3 million, which was down 16.3 percent over the prior year. We saw improvements from our business units in the second half of the year - namely Australia and New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global E-Recycling and SA Recycling. We made a number of investments, specifically in technology, to support our strategic growth plan for the long-term. Create a world without waste to preserve our planet. My team and I used the Sims purpose as a lens for developing a long-term growth strategy, and we looked far into the future to ensure that we are driving sustainability throughout our organization for the next four or five decades. With this as our focus and the executive leadership team firmly in place, Sims is on course to become a global leader in the circular We have accomplished a great deal during FY19, and that is largely due to the hard work and dedication of our 5,000 employees whom I sincerely thank for their efforts. 6 great deal of uncertainty, which impacted our customers and made for an overall challenging year for the Group. While it is disappointing to present results where underlying EBIT and profit are both down between 14 and 16 percent, I believe that in the context of a challenging market it shows that our business is resilient. I would be remiss if I did not mention the safety issues we also experienced this past fiscal year. I take every safety incident very seriously, and it pains me to share that we lost two employees in FY19: David Luther and Daniel Dyeming. My deepest condolences go out to their families, friends and loved ones. We have operated for almost a decade without a fatality, and excellent safety records like that require a continued focus in identifying and managing risks. We place a great deal of importance on safety, and each employee at Sims is committed to ensuring that we continue to provide a safe working environment for all of our employees and visitors. In our core values, we state that the safety of all employees is our first priority - and we mean it. The loss of our employees has galvanized the executive leadership team to improve our safety performance every day. These investments contributed $27 million EBIT to the full year's earnings. Most of the quality initiatives will have a full year of operations in the coming year, and I am confident that they will show at least the expected engineering and volume outcomes, as well as any anticipated value add to the raw commodity. This past April, we announced Sims' long-term strategic growth plan at an investor strategy day and participated in a number of press briefings. Members of the executive leadership team and I shared our plans to drive growth through FY25, as well as addressed how investing in the latest technology can deliver environmental objectives and also make financial sense. As part of our strategy, we shared our purpose as a way to demonstrate the alignment of our business units with our operating philosophy and shared social value. Our purpose is the foundation of our organizational identity, and it reflects our commitment to sustainability; it also highlights the connection of where Sims is today and with where we would like to be in the future. I've seen our employees embrace this direction, demonstrate an interest in further transforming our corporate culture, and also share ideas on how we can use innovation to fuel growth and drive continuous improvement in our core business and new adjacencies. economy as responsible stewards for the environment. EXISTING BUSINESS GOALS Metals: Continue to lead metal recycling by nearly doubling the non-ferrous business and growing the ferrous business by 40 percent in the United States within the next six years. To this end, we are opening new feeder yard locations and continuing our investments in technology to upgrade our metal output streams.

Continue to lead metal recycling by nearly doubling the non-ferrous business and growing the ferrous business by 40 percent in the United States within the next six years. To this end, we are opening new feeder yard locations and continuing our investments in technology to upgrade our metal output streams. E-Recycling: Increase e-recycling services and become the leading e-recycler of data storage centers ("the cloud"). We are aggressively developing our cloud recycling capabilities, and we have secured additional contracts with all of the global leading data center providers.

Increase e-recycling services and become the leading e-recycler of data storage centers ("the cloud"). We are aggressively developing our cloud recycling capabilities, and we have secured additional contracts with all of the global leading data center providers. Municipal Recycling: Lead change in municipal recycling by instituting new systems for better solutions. We have expanded our recycling capabilities in New York through our partnership with Nespresso to recycle their aluminum coffee pods and compost the coffee grinds. We have also secured a new contract to operate a municipal recycling facility in another part of the U.S. NEW BUSINESS GOALS Waste-to-Energy: Expand into waste-to-energy by recycling the non- metallic residue from the shredding process (ASR) to generate electricity. We have added additional technical and project management resources to our management team and final technology decisions will be made by the end of 2019. Detailed project planning for our first facility will commence in January 2020.

Energy: Leverage the expertise and best practices from our joint venture partner, LMS Energy, the leading landfill energy company in Australia, to expand that business model into other parts of the world. We have evaluated numerous landfill gas to energy investment opportunities in the U.S. and the UK, and we plan to make our initial investment in new properties in the first half of 2020. We are now working toward implementing our growth and capital management strategies so that we can establish our blueprint for the future: build long-term value, operate sustainably and grow profitably. Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a path to achieve our purpose. As such, we are developing a set of clear, actionable, outcome-driven sustainability goals that align with our purpose. As a key enabler of the circular economy, we are looking to deliver value to our stakeholders by doing what is good for our planet, as well as what is good for our business. Having a purpose is only meaningful if it is integrated into how you operate on a day-to-day basis, and it can only be achieved if employees understand and believe in what you're aiming for. I am already impressed with the small changes I have seen around the company since we launched our purpose. This journey to sustainability is not a sprint; it is a marathon, and my team and I will continue to drive this philosophy throughout our organization. We understand our role in achieving circularity, and we continue to look for complimentary technologies that will allow us to extract more value from resources. To amplify our positive impact, we are looking to collaborate with our extended value chain to advance the skills and capabilities needed to address this global challenge. 7 As members of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, we are fortunate to be able to connect with other businesses that are also on a journey to sustainability and circularity. Even with the current macro-economic conditions facing our organization, and those that we will encounter in the future, I am confident that Sims has the ability to meet these challenges for the long-term. We have accomplished a great deal during FY19, and that is largely due to the hard work and dedication of our 5,000 employees whom I sincerely thank for all of their efforts. We are extremely focused on the coming year, and we will need to place an even greater amount of focus on our goals and objectives as we work to further embed, live and accomplish our purpose. Alistair Field Group CEO & Managing Director Financial Highlights Chairman's Review CEO's Review Operational & Financial Review Directors' Report Financial Statements Other Information This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:15:07 UTC

