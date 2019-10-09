Sims Metal Management : Annual Report to shareholders
0
10/09/2019 | 06:16pm EDT
Create a world without waste to preserve our planet.
Annual Report 2019
Sims Metal Management Limited
simsmm.com
With 102 years of recycling experience, the future of Sims is as bright, safe and secure as at any time in our history.
Sims Metal Management is a global leader in metal and electronics recycling, and an emerging leader in the municipal recycling and renewable energy industries. With more than 250 facilities and operations in 18 countries, Sims plays an intrinsic role in the circular economy by making resources available for future use. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector.
With 102 years of recycling experience and around 5,000 highly-skilled employees, the future of Sims is as bright, safe and secure as at any time in our history.
102
250+
years of
facilities
Recycling Experience
Across 18 Countries
We continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector.
5,000
employees
Globally
1
CONTENTS
Financial Highlights
2
Board of Directors
28
Chairman's Review
4
Financial Review
30
CEO's Review
6
Corporate Governance Statement
32
Strategy and Target Measures
8
Directors' Report
33
Global Operations
10
Remuneration Report
36
North America Metals
12
Financial Report
58
Australia and New Zealand Metals
14
Directors' Declaration
103
UK Metals
16
Independent Auditor's Report
104
Global E-Recycling
18
Auditor's Independence Declaration
110
Spotlight - LMS Energy
20
Shareholder Information
111
Spotlight - Sims Municipal Recycling
21
Five-Year Trend Summary
112
Safety and Sustainability
22
Corporate Directory
113
Sustaining an Inclusive Environment
26
Annual Report 2019
Financial Highlights
SALES
UNDERLYING
UNDERLYING
REVENUE
EBIT¹
NPAT¹
m
230m
162
m
6640
$
$
,
$
( up 3.0%)
( 16.3%)
( 14.2%)
NET
UNDERLYING RETURN
FULL FISCAL YEAR
CASH
ON CAPITAL
DIVIDENDS
$348m
8.6%
42¢
( up 16.6%)
( 18.1%)
( 20.8%)
simsmm.com
SALES REVENUE (A$M)SALES REVENUE BY PRODUCT (A$M)
6,640
746.5
FY19
6,640
4,505.4
FY18
6,448
116.7
FY17
5,079
1,271.4
FY16
4,652
FY15
6,311
YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE (A$ MILLION)
2019
2018
Sales Revenue
6,640.0
6,448.0
Statutory EBITDA
358.1
395.8
Underlying EBITDA¹
363.4
392.3
Depreciation
(122.3)
(108.8)
Amortisation
(10.8)
(8.4)
Statutory EBIT
225.0
278.6
2
Underlying EBIT¹
230.3
275.1
Net Interest Expense
(6.7)
(8.9)
Underlying Income Tax Expense
(61.7)
(78.2)
Statutory NPAT
152.6
203.5
Underlying NPAT¹
161.9
188.6
Statutory EPS (Cents per share) - Diluted
74.2
98.7
Underlying EPS¹ (Cents per share) - Diluted
78.8
91.5
Full Fiscal Year Dividend (cents per share)
42.0
53.0
Total Assets
3,185.4
3,201.8
Total Liabilities
886.7
1,013.1
Net Assets
2,298.7
2,188.7
Net Cash
347.5
298.1
Total Capital
1,951.2
1,890.6
Underlying Return on Capital (%)
8.6
10.5
Net Tangible Assets
2,104.8
1,990.0
Net Tangible Assets per share (A$ per share)
10.38
9.82
Net Cash Inflow From Operating Activities
360.1
252.1
Capital Expenditures
197.1
176.1
Free Cash Flow After Capital Expenditures
163.0
76.0
Employees
4,995
4,752
TOTAL RECORDABLE INJURY FREQUENCY RATE²
SALES VOLUMES³
FY19
1.5
FY19
9,803
FY18
1.2
FY18
9,856
1.Underlying earnings excludes significant non-recurring items and the impact of non-qualifying hedges. 2.Defined as total recordable injuries x 200,000 divided by number of hours worked.
3.Tonnes thousands.
UNDERLYING EBITDA (A$M)
363
FY19363
FY18392
FY17292
FY16 190
FY15260
UNDERLYING EBIT (A$M)
230
FY19230
FY18275
FY17180
FY16 64
FY15 139
Ferrous Metals
4,505.4
Non-Ferrous Metals
1,271.4
3
Global E-Recycling
746.5
Secondary processing & other
116.7
SALES REVENUE BY BUSINESS (A$M)
777.3
746.5
2,725.6
1,186.9
1,203.7
North America Metals
2,725.6
Australia & New Zealand Metals
1,203.7
UK Metals
1,186.9
Global E-Recycling
746.5
Other
777.3
Annual Report 2019
Chairman's Review
As Chairman, I am proud of the resilience the Group demonstrated during fiscal year 2019, especially with the challenging market conditions. Trade tensions, concerns over Brexit, slowing economic growth in key markets and quotas resulted in volatile demand and falling commodity prices for ferrous and nonferrous materials.
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all Sims employees for their efforts during FY19, as well extend my gratitude to
simsmm.com
Sims' investments in non-ferrous secondary separation plants, cable granulators and upgrades to material recovery plants helped navigate the uncertain market. With smart execution and disciplined deployment of capital, the Group finished the year with strong cash flows and an underlying EBIT
of $230.3 million, down 16 percent
4
over the prior year. While Sims strives
for year-over-year growth, this
performance demonstrates its ability
As we said in April, Sims will innovate and invest in technologies that enable it to both achieve its purpose and generate strong financial returns. We are convinced that by so doing, the Group will continue to prosper for the benefit of its shareholders, employees, the communities in which we operate, our suppliers and our customers.
CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND DIVIDENDS
SUSTAINABILITY AND CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
The Group's announcement of its purpose and growth strategy is timely. Focus on sustainability and the 'circular economy' continues to grow. Sims, guided by its purpose, is uniquely placed to capitalise on the demand for recycling end-of-life materials. The Company's goal to recycle 200,000 tonnes of cloud material by the end of FY25 is an excellent example of Sims
our suppliers and customers for their support and trust.
5
to weather difficult market conditions
and deliver good returns through the
commodity cycle.
STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN
Despite the external market challenges,
FY19 was a transformative year for Sims.
In April, the Group shared its strategic
plan focused on opportunities for growth
within its core metal and e-recycling
businesses, as well as plans to reduce
waste, produce renewable energy and
grow some of our smaller businesses.
The Board is committed to this strategy
and to the Sims purpose: create a world
without waste to preserve our planet.
Sustainability is at the core of the
Group's business, and the purpose guides
the management team and the Board in
all that we do.
Communication with shareholders is
a priority, and the Company's purpose
and strategic plan provide a guide for
how Sims will operate over the next five
years. The strategy outlines significant
opportunity for growth. It also provides
that the Group will take a measured
approach to capital allocation and will
only invest in opportunities if there are
attractive financial returns.
Sims finished FY19 with a strong net cash position of $347.5 million as at 30 June 2019. The Board will continue to balance the need to invest adequate capital in the business to achieve its planned growth with an appropriate level of shareholder returns in the form of dividends and capital growth. The Company's strong cash position and its plan to fund its growth strategy without external debt gives it flexibility that many of its highly geared competitors do not have, especially in down commodity cycles.
Sims declared a final dividend for 2019 of
19.0 cents per share, fully franked. This takes the total dividend for FY19 to 42.0 cents per share, which represents a 53 percent underlying payout, near the top of our 45 percent to 55 percent target range. The final dividend will be paid on
18 October 2019 to shareholders on the Company's register at the record date of 4 October 2019.
opportunity to be a global leader in the circular economy. As a global company with a more than 100-year history, Sims is able to provide the innovative and secure recycling solutions that its customers require.
Sims is committed to being a leading innovator in the global circular economy. The Company joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development in FY18, and recently joined the Steering Committee for the Invest NYC SDG Initiative, a two-year project led by NYU Stern Center for Sustainable Business with the goal of creating a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient New York City. The Company will work with other sustainability leaders to develop new ways to contribute toward a safe and sustainable future.
DIVERSITY AND CULTURE
The Board values diversity of background and experience, and it is focused on increasing the diversity within the Group's workforce. Given its global footprint with operations in 18 countries, the workforce is geographically diverse. While we made strides to improve gender diversity in our workforce during 2019, it is still not where we want it to be.
This past fiscal year, Sims added two women to its leadership team, increasing the percentage of female executives from 9 to 25 percent. However, we still need to increase the percentage of women throughout the workforce. We will continue to work hard to ensure that our workplaces are appealing not just for women, but also for anyone who works at Sims. Our approach to hiring is fair, our policies and working environment result in all employees feeling welcome, and our remuneration is equal.
SAFETY
Safety is our first priority and the foundation of everything we do, and it is with immense sadness I report the loss of two Sims employees as a result of workplace incidents during the course of FY19. On behalf of my fellow directors,
I send condolences to their families, friends and Sims colleagues.
No workplace injury is acceptable, and the Board and executive leadership team are committed to conducting a full review of our safety culture and policies in order to design and implement a safety improvement plan.
THANK YOU
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all Sims employees for their efforts during FY19, as well extend my gratitude to our suppliers and customers for their support and trust.
I would also like to thank you for your continued support as shareholders in the Company and invite you to attend our AGM, which will be held in Melbourne on Thursday, 14 November 2019.
Geoff Brunsdon
Chairman
Annual Report 2019
CEO's Review
Fiscal year 2019 marked 102 years of operations for Sims Metal Management.
simsmm.com
It was a pivotal year for the Group; we introduced our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, and we announced key business growth strategies. However, FY19 was also a difficult year due to the challenging market conditions we experienced. Everything frommacro-economicchallenges and international trade wars to Brexit, quotas and new regulations affected our business. We saw low and volatile demand for scrap from Turkey, zorba prices fell from an average of $1,350 in FY18, down to an average closer to $1,000 for this year. At times, volatile prices contracted our margin as the gap between our sell price and buy price narrowed.
These geopolitical tensions created a
To show how serious we are about addressing these concerns, we are working on a large-scale, global safety continuous improvement plan to determine the root cause of these incidents so that we can get back to the strong focus on safety that we are accustomed to.
Despite the market challenges, Sims has a strong cash flow with an underlying EBIT of $230.3 million, which was down
16.3 percent over the prior year. We saw improvements from our business units in the second half of the year - namely Australia and New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global E-Recycling and
SA Recycling.
We made a number of investments, specifically in technology, to support our strategic growth plan for the long-term.
Create a world
without waste
to preserve our
planet.
My team and I used the Sims purpose as a lens for developing a long-term growth strategy, and we looked far into the future to ensure that we are driving sustainability throughout our organization for the next four or five decades. With this as our focus and the executive leadership team firmly in place, Sims is on course to become a global leader in the circular
We have accomplished a great deal during FY19, and that is largely due to the hard work and dedication of our 5,000 employees whom I sincerely thank for their efforts.
6 great deal of uncertainty, which impacted our customers and made for an overall challenging year for the Group. While it is disappointing to present results where underlying EBIT and profit are both down between 14 and 16 percent, I believe that in the context of a challenging market it shows that our business is resilient.
I would be remiss if I did not mention the safety issues we also experienced this past fiscal year. I take every safety incident very seriously, and it pains me to share that we lost two employees in FY19: David Luther and Daniel Dyeming. My deepest condolences go out to their families, friends and loved ones.
We have operated for almost a decade without a fatality, and excellent safety records like that require a continued focus in identifying and managing risks. We place a great deal of importance on safety, and each employee at Sims is committed to ensuring that we continue to provide a safe working environment for all of our employees and visitors.
In our core values, we state that the safety of all employees is our first priority - and we mean it. The loss of our employees has galvanized the executive leadership team to improve our safety performance every day.
These investments contributed $27 million EBIT to the full year's earnings. Most of the quality initiatives will have a full year of operations in the coming year, and I am confident that they will show at least the expected engineering and volume outcomes, as well as any anticipated value add to the raw commodity.
This past April, we announced Sims' long-term strategic growth plan at an investor strategy day and participated in a number of press briefings. Members of the executive leadership team and I shared our plans to drive growth through FY25, as well as addressed how investing in the latest technology can deliver environmental objectives and also make financial sense.
As part of our strategy, we shared our purpose as a way to demonstrate the alignment of our business units with our operating philosophy and shared social value. Our purpose is the foundation of our organizational identity, and it reflects our commitment to sustainability; it also highlights the connection of where Sims is today and with where we would like to be in the future. I've seen our employees embrace this direction, demonstrate
an interest in further transforming our corporate culture, and also share ideas on how we can use innovation to fuel growth and drive continuous improvement in our core business and new adjacencies.
economy as responsible stewards for the environment.
EXISTING BUSINESS GOALS
Metals: Continue to lead metal recycling by nearly doubling the non-ferrous business and growing the ferrous business by 40 percent in the United States within the next six years. To this end, we are opening new feeder yard locations and continuing our investments in technology to upgrade our metal output streams.
E-Recycling: Increase e-recycling services and become the leading e-recycler of data storage centers ("the cloud"). We are aggressively developing our cloud recycling capabilities, and we have secured additional contracts with all of the global leading data center providers.
Municipal Recycling:Lead change in municipal recycling by instituting new systems for better solutions. We have expanded our recycling capabilities in New York through our partnership with Nespresso to recycle their aluminum coffee pods and compost the coffee grinds. We have also secured a new contract to operate a municipal recycling facility in another part of the U.S.
NEW BUSINESS GOALS
Waste-to-Energy:Expand intowaste-to-energyby recycling the non- metallic residue from the shredding process (ASR) to generate electricity. We have added additional technical and project management resources to our management team and final technology decisions will be made by the end of 2019. Detailed project planning for our first facility will commence in January 2020.
Energy: Leverage the expertise and best practices from our joint venture partner, LMS Energy, the leading landfill energy company in Australia, to expand that business model into other parts of the world. We have evaluated numerous landfill gas to energy investment opportunities in the U.S. and the UK, and we plan to make our initial investment in new properties in the first half of 2020.
We are now working toward implementing our growth and capital management strategies so that we can establish our blueprint for the future: build long-term value, operate sustainably and grow profitably. Sustainability is not just a buzzword; it is a path to achieve our purpose.
As such, we are developing a set of clear, actionable, outcome-driven sustainability goals that align with our purpose.
As a key enabler of the circular economy, we are looking to deliver value to our stakeholders by doing what is good for our planet, as well as what is good for our business. Having a purpose is only meaningful if it is integrated into how you operate on a day-to-day basis, and it can only be achieved if employees understand and believe in what you're aiming for.
I am already impressed with the small changes I have seen around the company since we launched our purpose. This journey to sustainability is not a sprint; it is a marathon, and my team and I
will continue to drive this philosophy throughout our organization.
We understand our role in achieving circularity, and we continue to look for complimentary technologies that will allow us to extract more value from resources. To amplify our positive impact, we are looking to collaborate with our extended value chain to advance the skills and capabilities needed to address this global challenge.
7
As members of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, we are fortunate to be able to connect with other businesses that are also on a journey to sustainability and circularity.
Even with the current macro-economic conditions facing our organization, and those that we will encounter in the future, I am confident that Sims has the ability to meet these challenges for the long-term.
We have accomplished a great deal during FY19, and that is largely due to the hard work and dedication of our 5,000 employees whom I sincerely thank for all of their efforts. We are extremely focused on the coming year, and we will need to place an even greater amount of focus on our goals and objectives as we work to further embed, live and accomplish our purpose.
Alistair Field
Group CEO & Managing Director
