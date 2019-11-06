Log in
Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

0
11/06/2019 | 09:30pm EST

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued

(1)

(a) Options exp 16/11/ 2019

or to be issued

(b) Ordinary shares

(2)

(a) Performance Rights

(b) Options exp 15/11/ 2020

(c) Options exp 13/11/ 2022

(d) Options exp 10/11/ 2023

(e) Options exp

9/11/ 2024

(f) Options exp

9/11/ 2025

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates

for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

`

  1. (a) (13,717)
    1. 13,717
  3. (a) (46,048)
    1. (6,271)
    2. 6,271
    3. (12,792)
    4. (15,440)
    5. (4,231)
  1. (a) N/A
    1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  3. N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

Do the +securities rank equally in

(1) (a) N/A

all respects from the +issue date

(b) Yes

with an existing +class of quoted

(2) N/A

+securities?

If the additional +securities do not

rank equally, please state:

• the date from which they do

• the extent to which they

participate

for

the

next

dividend, (in the case of a trust,

distribution) or interest payment

• the extent to which they do not

rank equally, other than in

relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

N/A

6

Purpose of the issue

(1)

Exercise of options under the

Sims Metal

(If issued as consideration for the

Management Long Term Incentive Plan

acquisition of

assets,

clearly

("SimsMM Plan") and the issue of ordinary

identify those assets)

shares as a consequence therof.

(2)

(a)(d)(e)(f)

Forfeiture

and

subsequent

cancellation of performance rights and options

under the SimsMM Plan.

  1. (b)(c) Correct allocation of previously issued options under the SimsMM Plan.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

N/A

has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

6c

Number of

+securities issued

without security holder

approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of

meeting)

6f

Number of +securities issued under

an exception in rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under rule

7.1A for non-cash consideration,

state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX

Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the

entity's

remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

7 November 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number

+Class

8

Number and +class of all +securities

202,909,566

Fully paid ordinary

quoted on ASX (including the

shares

+securities in section 2 if

applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 02:29:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 5 711 M
EBIT 2020 27,7 M
Net income 2020 13,3 M
Finance 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 150x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 1 960 M
