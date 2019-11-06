Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B
11/06/2019 | 09:30pm EST
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
ABN
69 114 838 630
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
+Class of +securities issued
(1)
(a) Options exp 16/11/ 2019
or to be issued
(b) Ordinary shares
(2)
(a) Performance Rights
(b) Options exp 15/11/ 2020
(c) Options exp 13/11/ 2022
(d) Options exp 10/11/ 2023
(e) Options exp
9/11/ 2024
(f) Options exp
9/11/ 2025
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
2 Number of
+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
3 Principal terms of the
+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates
for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
`
(a) (13,717)
13,717
(a) (46,048)
(6,271)
6,271
(12,792)
(15,440)
(4,231)
(a) N/A
Fully paid ordinary shares
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4
Do the
+securities rank equally in
(1) (a) N/A
all respects from the
+issue date
(b) Yes
with an existing
+class of quoted
(2) N/A
+securities?
If the additional
+securities do not
rank equally, please state:
• the date from which they do
• the extent to which they
participate
for
the
next
dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
• the extent to which they do not
rank equally, other than in
relation to the next dividend,
distribution or interest payment
5
Issue price or consideration
N/A
6
Purpose of the issue
(1)
Exercise of options under the
Sims Metal
(If issued as consideration for the
Management Long Term Incentive Plan
acquisition of
assets,
clearly
("SimsMM Plan") and the issue of ordinary
identify those assets)
shares as a consequence therof.
(2)
(a)(d)(e)(f)
Forfeiture
and
subsequent
cancellation of performance rights and options
under the SimsMM Plan.
(b)(c) Correct allocation of previously issued options under the SimsMM Plan.
6a
Is the entity an
+eligible entity that
N/A
has obtained security holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in
relation to the
+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B
, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The date the security holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
6c
Number of
+securities issued
without security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
6d
Number of
+securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.1A
6e
Number of
+securities issued with
security holder approval under rule
7.3, or another specific security
holder approval (specify date of
meeting)
6f
Number of
+securities issued under
an exception in rule 7.2
6g
If
+securities issued under rule
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
+issue date and both values.
Include the source of the VWAP
calculation.
6h
If
+securities were issued under rule
7.1A for non-cash consideration,
state date on which valuation of
consideration was released to ASX
Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the
entity's
remaining
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
7 November 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Number
+Class
8
Number and
+class of all +securities
202,909,566
Fully paid ordinary
quoted on ASX (
including the
shares
+securities in section 2 if
applicable)
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 02:29:05 UTC
Latest news on SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMI
Sales 2020
5 711 M
EBIT 2020
27,7 M
Net income 2020
13,3 M
Finance 2020
234 M
Yield 2020
2,80%
P/E ratio 2020
150x
P/E ratio 2021
15,0x
EV / Sales2020
0,30x
EV / Sales2021
0,27x
Capitalization
1 960 M
Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMI
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Average target price
9,37 AUD
Last Close Price
9,66 AUD
Spread / Highest target
9,73%
Spread / Average Target
-3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target
-16,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.