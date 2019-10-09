Log in
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(SGM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
9.85 AUD   -0.20%
Sims Metal Management : Appendix 4G/Corporate Governance Statement

10/09/2019 | 06:11pm EDT

Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31

Appendix 4G

Key to Disclosures

Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations

Name of entity:

Sims Metal Management Limited

ABN / ARBN:

Financial year ended:

69 114 838 630

30 June 2019

Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3

  • These pages of our annual report:

This URL on our website:

http://www.simsmm.com/Investors/Governance

The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 10 October 2019 and has been approved by the board.

The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.

Date:

10 October 2019

Name of Director or Secretary authorising

Gretchen Johanns, Company Secretary

lodgement:

1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX.

Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period.

Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3.

  1. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period.
  2. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable.

Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection.

Page 1

ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1

A listed entity should disclose:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a)

the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

management; and

… and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our board and management (including those

(b)

those matters expressly reserved to the board and those

matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management):

delegated to management.

in our Corporate Governance Statement. Refer also to the Sims MM Board Charter and Committee Charters

available at: http://www.simsmm.com/Investors/Governance

1.2

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

(a)

undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or

in our Corporate Governance Statement

putting forward to security holders a candidate for election,

as a director; and

(b)

provide security holders with all material information in its

possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect

or re-elect a director.

1.3

A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

1.4

The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

proper functioning of the board.

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

1.5

A listed entity should:

… the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):

(a)

have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

board or a relevant committee of the board to set

… and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it:

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to

assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress

at http://www.simsmm.com/Investors/Governance

in achieving them;

… and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board

(b)

disclose that policy or a summary of it; and

in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:

(c)

disclose as at the end of each reporting period the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by

the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance

with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards

achieving them and either:

(1) the respective proportions of men and women on the

board, in senior executive positions and across the

whole organisation (including how the entity has defined

"senior executive" for these purposes); or

(2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace

Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender

Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under

that Act.

1.6

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

performance of the board, its committees and individual

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

directors; and

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

in our Corporate Governance Statement

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

1.7

A listed entity should:

… the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a):

(a)

have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

performance of its senior executives; and

… and the information referred to in paragraph (b):

(b)

disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a

in our Corporate Governance Statement

performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting

period in accordance with that process.

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1

The board of a listed entity should:

Sims Metal Management Limited complies with paragraph (a):

(a)

have a nomination committee which:

… the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with paragraphs (1) and (2):

(1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are

in our Corporate Governance Statement

independent directors; and

… and a copy of the charter of the committee:

(2) is chaired by an independent director,

http://www.simsmm.com/Investors/Governance

and disclose:

(3) the charter of the committee;

… and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5):

(4) the members of the committee; and

in our Corporate Governance Statement

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of

times the committee met throughout the period and

the individual attendances of the members at those

meetings; or

(b)

if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that

fact and the processes it employs to address board

succession issues and to ensure that the board has the

appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience,

independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its

duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2

A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix

… our board skills matrix:

setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently

in our Corporate Governance Statement

has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

2.3

A listed entity should disclose:

… the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors:

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be

in our Corporate Governance Statement

independent directors;

… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or

in our Corporate Governance Statement

relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board

is of the opinion that it does not compromise the

… and the length of service of each director:

independence of the director, the nature of the interest,

in our Corporate Governance Statement

position, association or relationship in question and an

explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and

and in our 2019 Annual Report

(c)

the length of service of each director.

Corporate Governance Council recommendation

We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …

2.4

A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

directors.

in our Corporate Governance Statement

2.5

The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the

in our Corporate Governance Statement

CEO of the entity.

2.6

A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors

… the fact that we follow this recommendation:

and provide appropriate professional development opportunities

in our Corporate Governance Statement

for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge

needed to perform their role as directors effectively.

PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY

3.1

A listed entity should:

… our code of conduct or a summary of it:

(a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives

in our Corporate Governance Statement

and employees; and

(b) disclose that code or a summary of it.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
