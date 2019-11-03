Sims Metal Management : Director Appointment/Resignation

ASX & MEDIA RELEASE (ASX: SGM) 4 November 2019

Sims Metal Management Board Changes

Sims Metal Management Limited (the "Company") today announced that given concerns expressed by some investors about his role as a sitting Chief Executive Officer, Mike Kane has decided that he will not stand for election at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company and will retire from the Board on 4 November 2019.

Geoff Brunsdon, Chairman, thanked Mr Kane for his service to the Company and said, "Mike brought a strong set of skills and international experience to the Board. He made valuable contributions to the Company, including as a member of the Safety, Health, Environment, Community & Sustainability Committee. I wish Mike the very best for the future."

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management is one of the world's largest metal and electronics recyclers with over 250 facilities, including joint ventures operations, in 18 countries, and circa 5,000 employees globally. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the- Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY).

Please visit our website (www.simsmm.com) for more information on the Company and recent developments.