Sims Metal Management : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

If you are unable to attend the Meeting, you are encouraged to complete the enclosed proxy form. The proxy form should be returned in the envelope provided so that it is received no later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Alternatively, you may vote online at www.linkmarketservices.com.au. Corporate shareholders will be required to complete a "Certificate of Appointment of Representative" to enable a person to attend on their behalf. A form of this certificate may be obtained from the Company's share registry. A copy of the address to be given by each of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at the Meeting will be available for viewing and downloading from the Company's website at www.simsmm.com, following the Meeting. You may also request a copy from the Company. I look forward to your attendance at the Meeting. Yours sincerely Gretchen Johanns Company Secretary AGENDA ITEMS ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS To receive and consider the financial statements of the Company and its controlled entities for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the related Directors' Report, Directors' Declaration and Auditor's Report. RE-ELECTION AND ELECTION OF DIRECTORS MS DEBORAH O'TOOLE RESOLUTION 1 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Ms Deborah O'Toole, who retires by rotation at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules and having offered herself for re election and being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company." MR MIKE KANE RESOLUTION 2 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Mike Kane, who having been appointed as an additional Director since the last Annual General Meeting retires at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules and having offered himself for election and being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company." MR HIROYUKI KATO RESOLUTION 3 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Hiroyuki Kato, who having been appointed as an additional Director since the last Annual General Meeting retires at the Annual General Meeting in accordance with the Company's Constitution and the ASX Listing Rules and having offered himself for election and being eligible, be elected as a Director of the Company." REINSERTION OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS IN CONSTITUTION RESOLUTION 4 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That the proportional takeover provisions in the form of clause 13 of the Constitution of the Company (as last approved by shareholders) be reinserted in the Constitution for a period of three years from the date of this Meeting." REMUNERATION REPORT RESOLUTION 5 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a non-binding ordinary resolution: "That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (as set out in the Directors' Report) is adopted." A voting exclusion applies to this resolution. PARTICIPATION IN THE COMPANY'S LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN BY MR FIELD RESOLUTION 6 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That approval is given for the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and for all other purposes, for the Company to issue to Mr Alistair Field, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company, 237,952 Performance Rights (representing 102,348 TSR Performance Rights and 135,604 Strategic Performance Rights) under the terms of the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan, as more particularly described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this notice of meeting." A voting exclusion applies to this resolution. CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME RESOLUTION 7 To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That the name of the Company be changed to Sims Limited and all references in the Company's Constitution be updated accordingly." By order of the Board Gretchen Johanns Company Secretary 10 October 2019 2 INFORMATION FOR STAKEHOLDERS VOTING ENTITLEMENTS For the Meeting, shares will be taken to be held by persons who are registered as Shareholders as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining Shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting. PROXIES A Shareholder who is entitled to attend and cast a vote at the Meeting has the right to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on behalf of the Shareholder. The proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company and may be an individual or a body corporate. If a Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes they may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. If the proxy appointments do not specify a proportion or number, each proxy may exercise half of the Shareholder's votes. A personalised proxy form (Proxy Form) accompanies this Notice of Meeting (Notice). The Proxy Form must be signed by you or your attorney. Proxies given by corporations must be executed either in accordance with section 127 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) or under the hand of a duly authorised officer or attorney. Where to lodge a proxy The Proxy Form and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed (if any), or a certified copy of the power of attorney or authority, must be: deposited at the share registry of the Company, Link Market Services Limited (Link), located at Level 12, 680 George Street,

Sydney NSW 2000 or 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138 (or by mail to Locked Bag A14, Sydney South NSW 1235);

Sydney NSW 2000 or 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138 (or by mail to Locked Bag A14, Sydney South NSW 1235); deposited at the Company's Registered Office, Suite 2, Level 9, 189 O'Riordan Street, Mascot, NSW 2020;

sent to the Company by mail to Locked Bag 5016, Alexandria NSW 2015; or

sent by facsimile to Link on (02) 9287 0309 or to the Company on (02) 8113 1622. ELECTRONIC PROXY You may lodge an electronic proxy online at www.linkmarket- services.com.au. You will be required to enter your Shareholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN) and a postcode. You will be taken to have signed the Proxy Form if you lodge an electronic proxy online in accordance with the online instructions. To be effective, proxies must be lodged by 10.00am (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Proxies lodged or received after that time will be invalid. CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES A body corporate which is a Shareholder, or which has been appointed as a proxy, is entitled to appoint any person to act as its representative at the Meeting. The appointment of the representative must comply with the requirements under section 250D of the Corporations Act. The representative should bring to the Meeting a properly executed letter or other document confirming their authority to act as the Shareholder's representative. SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS If you would like a question to be put to the Chairman of the Meeting or the Auditor and you are not able to attend the Meeting, please email your question to the Company Secretary at gretchen. johanns@simsmm.com. To allow time to collate questions and prepare answers, questions are to be received by the Company Secretary by 5.00pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 7 November 2019. Please note that individual responses will not be sent to shareholders. Shareholders should read the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying, and forming part of, this Notice for more details on the resolutions to be voted on at the Meeting. VOTING The Board has resolved that each voting item on the agenda for the Meeting will be decided by a poll. The poll will be taken after the other business of the Meeting has been concluded. Link will then collect all polling cards and calculate the results, which will in line with market practice, be subsequently announced to the ASX. The Chairman of the Meeting intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of all items on the agenda. SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 3 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM FOR THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (MEETING) BUSINESS OF THE MEETING ACCOUNTS AND REPORTS The Financial Report, Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (FY2019) will be laid before the Meeting. Together, the Financial Report, Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report constitute the Company's FY2019 Annual Report. Unless Link has been notified otherwise, Shareholders will not be sent a hard copy of the Annual Report. All Shareholders can view the FY2019 Annual Report on the Company's website at www.simsmm.com. Following the consideration of the Reports, the Chairman will give Shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about or comment on the management of the Company. The Chairman will also give Shareholders a reasonable opportunity to ask the Auditor questions relevant to: the conduct of the audit;

the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report;

the accounting policies adopted by the Company in relation to the preparation of the financial statements; and

the independence of the Auditor in relation to the conduct of the audit. The Chairman will also give the Auditor a reasonable opportunity to answer written questions submitted by Shareholders that are relevant to the content of the Auditor's Report or the conduct of the audit. A list of written questions, if any, submitted by Shareholders will be made available at the start of the Meeting and any written answers tabled by the Auditor at the Meeting will be made available as soon as practicable after the Meeting. RESOLUTION 1 - RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - DEBORAH O'TOOLE LLB, MAICD (AGE 62) INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The ASX Listing Rules require that the Company hold an election of Directors at least once per year. The Company's Constitution requires that at least one Director, excluding the Managing Director, must retire each year. The retiring Director is then eligible to offer themself for re-election by Shareholders. Ms O'Toole retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers herself for re-election as a Director. Ms O'Toole was appointed as a Director in November 2014. She was appointed Chairperson of the Audit Committee in December 2018, and is a member of the Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Ms O'Toole has extensive executive experience across a number of sectors including over 20 years in the mining industry and, more recently, in transport and logistics, which included managerial, operational and financial roles. She has served as Chief Financial Officer in three ASX listed companies: M.I.M Holdings Limited, Queensland Cotton Holdings Limited and Aurizon Holdings Limited. Ms O'Toole's board experience includes directorships of the CSIRO, Norfolk Group, various companies in the MIM and Aurizon Groups, and Government and private sector advisory boards. Ms O'Toole currently serves as an independent director of the Asciano Rail Group of Companies operating as Pacific National Rail (Chairperson of the Audit & Risk Committee), Credit Union Australia (Chairperson of the Risk Committee) and Alumina Limited (Chairperson of the Audit & Risk Committee). Ms O'Toole brings a skillset comprising strategic, financial, commercial and operational expertise, as well as substantial knowledge and understanding of global metals markets and supply chains. She has also been at the frontline of business transformation and organisational change and has extensive experience leading ASX listed companies. The Board considers Ms O'Toole to be an Independent Director. Prior to submitting herself for re-election, Ms O'Toole acknowledged to the Company that she would have sufficient time to properly fulfil her duties to the Company. Board's recommendation The Board, with Ms O'Toole absent and not voting, unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the re-election of Ms O'Toole for the reasons summarised above. RESOLUTION 2 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - MIKE KANE BA, JD, MS (AGE 68) INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr Kane was appointed as a director of the Company with effect from 20 March 2019. In accordance with the Company's Constitution, the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules, Mr Kane offers himself for election at this Meeting. Mr Kane is a member of the Safety, Health, Environment, Community Sustainability (SHECS) Committee. He has served as Chief

Executive Officer & Managing Director of Boral Limited, an international building and construction materials company, since

October 2012. Prior to that, Mr Kane was President of Boral USA from February 2010. He has extensive experience in the building and construction industry, including 24 years in senior executive roles with US Gypsum, Pioneer/Hanson Building Materials,

Johns-Manville Corp and Holcim. Mr Kane holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Southern Illinois University, a Juris Doctorate from DePaul University's School of Law in Illinois and a Masters in Science from Creighton University, School of Law in Nebraska. Mr Kane has broad experience in leading global businesses, including companies with significant Australian and North American operations. Mr Kane's experience has prepared him to contribute to the Board's deliberations and decisions, particularly in relation to the Company's focus on health and safety, disciplined capital allocation and executing on its growth strategy. The Board considers Mr Kane to be an Independent Director. Prior to submitting himself for election, Mr Kane acknowledged to the Company that he would have sufficient time to properly fulfil his duties to the Company. Appropriate background checks were completed before Mr Kane was appointed to the Board. Board's recommendation The Board, with Mr Kane absent and not voting, unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the election of Mr Kane for the reasons summarised above. 4 EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM FOR THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (MEETING) RESOLUTION 3 - ELECTION OF DIRECTOR - HIROYOTO KATO (AGE 63) NON-INDEPENDENTNON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Mr Kato was appointed as a Non-IndependentNon-Executive director of the Company with effect from 8 November 2018. In accordance with the Company's Constitution, the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX Listing Rules, Mr Kato offers himself for election at this Meeting. Mr Kato is Mitsui & Co., Ltd's designated director. He is a member of the Audit Committee and the Safety, Health, Environment & Community (SHECS) Committee. Mr Kato started his business career in the iron ore division of Mitsui, where he gained considerable experience relating to the mining industry, which became the backbone of his long career at Mitsui. After completing two assignments in New York, and attending MIT Sloan School of Management, Mr Kato held various positions in Mitsui's oil and gas divisions. Since June 2018, he has been a Counsellor to Mitsui. Mr Kato has a strong understanding of the steel industry and commodity value chains. His deep industry knowledge positions him well to contribute to effective Board decisions and advise the Company on execution of its growth strategy. Prior to submitting himself for re-election, Mr Kato acknowledged to the Company that he would have sufficient time to properly fulfil his duties to the Company. Appropriate background checks were completed before Mr Kato was appointed to the Board. Board's recommendation The Board, with Mr Kato absent and not voting, unanimously recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of the election of Mr Kato for the reasons summarised above. RESOLUTION 4 - RENEWAL OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS IN CONSTITUTION RENEWAL OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS The Company's Constitution currently contains proportional takeover provisions in clause 13. The provisions are designed to assist shareholders to receive proper value for their shares if a proportional takeover bid is made for the Company. Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), these provisions must be reinserted every 3 years by a special resolution of shareholders or they cease to have effect. The provisions in clause 13 were last reinserted by shareholders of the Company at the 2016 Annual General Meeting and will automatically cease to have effect after 8 November 2019. It is proposed that the proportional takeover provisions in clause 13 of the Company's Constitution be reinserted for 3 years from the date of this Meeting, unless earlier reviewed. WHAT IS A PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER BID? A proportional takeover bid is an off-market bid made to all shareholders for the acquisition of their shares; however, the offer made to each shareholder is only for a specified proportion of that shareholder's shares (and that proportion is the same for all shareholders). Accordingly, if a shareholder accepts in full the offer under a proportional takeover bid, the shareholder will dispose of the specified portion of their shares in the Company and retain the balance of the shares. EFFECT OF PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS If the proportional takeover provisions are reinserted and a proportional takeover bid is made for shares in the Company, the proportional takeover provisions require the Board to call a meeting of Shareholders to vote on a resolution to approve the proportional takeover bid. Under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the approving resolution must be passed at least 14 days before the offer under the proportional takeover bid closes. The resolution will be passed if more than 50% of the votes cast on the resolution are in favour of the resolution. The bidder, and any associate of the bidder, will be excluded from voting. However, the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) also provides that, if no resolution to approve the bid has been voted on in accordance with the time required by relevant provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), then a resolution to approve the proportional takeover bid will be deemed to have been passed. If a resolution to approve the proportional takeover bid is voted on and rejected, all unaccepted offers under the takeover bid are taken to be withdrawn and each binding takeover contract for the takeover bid must be rescinded by the bidder. The proportional takeover provisions do not apply to full takeover bids (that is, a takeover bid for all of the securities in the class that the takeover bid relates to). REASONS FOR PROPORTIONAL TAKEOVER PROVISIONS The Board considers that Shareholders should have the opportunity to vote on any proportional takeover bid for the Company. A proportional takeover bid may enable control of the Company to pass without Shareholders having an opportunity to sell all of their shares to the bidder. Shareholders, therefore, may be exposed to the risk of being left as a minority shareholder in the Company and of the bidder being able to acquire control of the Company without payment of an adequate premium for all of their shares. The proportional takeover provisions lessen these risks as they allow Shareholders to decide whether a proportional takeover bid is acceptable and should be allowed to proceed. NO AWARENESS OF ANY ACQUISITION PROPOSALS As at the date of this Notice, no Director of the Company is aware of any proposal by any person to acquire, or increase the extent of, a substantial interest in the Company. The Board considers that the proportional takeover provisions have not had (while they were effective), and if renewed will not have, any potential advantages or potential disadvantages for the Directors, as the Directors are free to make whatever recommendations they consider appropriate on any proportional takeover bid that may be made.

