Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sims Metal Management Limited    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(SGM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/22
10.82 AUD   +1.12%
04:28pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations
PU
11/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/13SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sims Metal Management : Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 04:28pm EST

Access to this site

Your access to the site constitutes your agreement to be bound by the General Conditions which are available at http://www.asx.com.au/legal/general_conditions.htm.

Real time company announcements are freely available on our site for investors' private and personal use. A distinction is drawn however where use is for a 'commercial' as opposed to 'private or personal' purpose. Should you wish to access and use this information for a commercial purpose, the express written authority of ASX is required.

Professional or commercial use would include use by any person that falls into the following categories:

  • You are seeking to access and use the information other than for private or personal investment purposes.
  • You are seeking to access and use the information in connection with any trade or business.
  • You are engaged in the business of accessing or aggregating information and redistributing or otherwise furnishing that information to third parties.
  • You are a member or participating organisation of an exchange or an approved representative or other employee of such an organisation accessing and using the information in connection with your employment, or any associated person of the foregoing.
  • You are employed by a bank, insurance company, fund or asset manager or other organisation to perform functions related to trading or investment in financial products and you are accessing and using the information in connection with your employment.

If you are unsure as to whether you come within one of the above categories, please email your query to info@asx.com.au.

ASX provides ASX ComNews and ASX ComNews Direct with additional features to support professional investors and other commercial activities. Further information on these products can be obtained by emailing info@asx.com.au.

Company announcements and related materials made available through this site may contain embedded hyperlinks to external websites operated by third parties or their licensees or contractors ('Third Party Websites'). Third Party Websites are not under the control of ASX, and ASX is not responsible for the content of any Third Party Website. ASX does not endorse, sponsor or approve of any of the products or services provided through the Third Party Websites, or the owners or operators of such Third Party Websites. ASX does not represent or warrant the quality, reliability, accuracy or completeness of any content of the Third Party Websites, nor does ASX represent or warrant that any Third Party Website will be free of computer viruses or other conditions which could damage or interfere with your computer system, data or software. Neither ASX nor its directors, officers, agents, employees or contractors will be liable for any loss or damage arising in any way (including negligence) from or in connection with your access to and use of a Third Party Website and any such access or use is done solely at your own risk.

I confirm that any content I access will not be used for any commercial purpose in the context as explained above, without the express written authority of ASX.

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2019 21:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMI
04:28pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Sale of European Compliance Scheme Operations
PU
11/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/13SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
11/07SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Announcement of buy-back - Appendix 3C
PU
11/07SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Releases 2019 Sustainability Report
AQ
11/06SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
11/05SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
11/03SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
11/03SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
10/27SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 1H FY20 Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 5 644 M
EBIT 2020 29,0 M
Net income 2020 16,2 M
Finance 2020 234 M
Yield 2020 2,19%
P/E ratio 2020 137x
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
EV / Sales2021 0,31x
Capitalization 2 196 M
Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sims Metal Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 9,74  AUD
Last Close Price 10,82  AUD
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED6.57%1 490
ARCELORMITTAL-15.10%17 187
NUCOR6.62%16 750
POSCO--.--%14 940
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-13.68%13 550
THYSSENKRUPP AG-20.26%8 200
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group