Sims Metal Management : Amended Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director ALISTAIR FIELD Date of last notice 10 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities





Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. The ordinary shares acquired are held by the registered holder HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited - A/C 2 on behalf of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, which company provides services in connection with the entity's global employee share plan. Date of change 31 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change Direct interest 367,430 Performance Rights 109,537 Options @$9.38 exp 13/11/2022 112,109 Options @$10.51 exp 10/11/2023 230,076 Options @$13.43 exp 9/11/2024 92,183 Restricted Stock Units Indirect interest 51,994 ordinary shares (held by the registered holder - Samantha Field) Class (1) Performance Rights

(2) Ordinary shares Number acquired 83,646 ordinary shares Number disposed (1) 83,646 Performance Rights (vested)

(2) 4,661 Performance Rights (forfeited and cancelled) Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation N/A

No. of securities held after change Direct interest 279,123 Performance Rights 109,537 Options @$9.38 exp 13/11/2022 112,109 Options @$10.51 exp 10/11/2023 230,076 Options @$13.43 exp 9/11/2024 92,183 Restricted Stock Units Indirect interest 51,994 ordinary shares (held by the registered holder - Samantha Field) 83,646 ordinary shares (held by the registered holder - HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited - A/C 2) Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of 83,646 ordinary shares following the vesting of 83,646 Performance Rights under the Sims Metal Management Long Term Incentive Plan ("SimsMM Plan"). Forfeiture and subsequent cancellation, due to non-vesting, of 4,661 Performance Rights under the SimsMM Plan.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts



Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

