Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sims Metal Management Ltd    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

(SGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/01
11.2 AUD   -1.23%
05:14pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
02/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : to defend shareholder class action
PU
02/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 1HFY19 Results Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 05:14pm EST

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued (1) Restricted Stock Units

    or to be issued

    (2) Ordinary shares

  • 2 Number of +securities (1) (4,069)

    issued or to be issued (if

known) or maximum number which may be issued

(2) 4,069

3

Principal terms of the (1) N/A +securities (e.g. if options,

exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

(2) Fully paid ordinary shares

`

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in (1) N/A all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted

    +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    (2) YesN/AIssue of fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the vesting of Restricted Stock Units under the Sims Metal Management Long Term Incentive Plan ('SimsMM Plan').

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that N/A has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

  • 7 +Issue dates

    4 March 2019

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

    (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

    For example, the issue date for a pro rata

    entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

    timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

202,724,521

Fully sharespaidordinary

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 22:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
05:14pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
02/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : to defend shareholder class action
PU
02/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 1HFY19 Results Release
PU
02/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : 1HFY19 Results Presentation
PU
02/19SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Dividend/Distribution - SGM
PU
02/08SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/31SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
01/23SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/21SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Immersed In Volatile Market
AQ
01/20SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : SGM Earnings Update
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 759 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Finance 2019 221 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 13,70
P/E ratio 2020 12,17
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 2 299 M
Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Sims Metal Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target 3,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD11.55%1 627
ARCELORMITTAL12.02%23 480
POSCO--.--%20 362
NUCOR16.91%18 510
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP6.94%17 008
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%14 444
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.