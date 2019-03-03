Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

Appendix 3B

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued (1) Restricted Stock Units or to be issued (2) Ordinary shares

2 Number of +securities (1) (4,069) issued or to be issued (if

known) or maximum number which may be issued

(2) 4,069

3

Principal terms of the (1) N/A +securities (e.g. if options,

exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

(2) Fully paid ordinary shares

`

4 Do the +securities rank equally in (1) N/A all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) (2) YesN/AIssue of fully paid ordinary shares pursuant to the vesting of Restricted Stock Units under the Sims Metal Management Long Term Incentive Plan ('SimsMM Plan').

7 +Issue dates 4 March 2019 Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

