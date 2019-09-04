Log in
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

(SGM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/03
11.51 AUD   -0.43%
Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

09/04/2019 | 12:37am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued

(1) (a) Options exp 16/11/ 2019

or to be issued

(b) Ordinary shares

(2)

Performance rights

(3)

Performance rights

(4)

Restricted stock units

2

Number

of

+securities

(1)

(a) (5,747)

issued or

to be

issued

(if

(b) 5,747

known)

or

maximum

number

which

may

be

(2)

(818,685)

issued

(3)

(646,391)

(4)

(627,544)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

3

Principal

terms

of the

(1) (a) N/A

+securities (e.g. if options,

(b) Fully paid ordinary shares

exercise

price and

expiry

date;

if

partly

paid

(2) - (4) N/A

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding and due dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible securities, the

conversion price and dates

for conversion)

`

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

N/A
(1) Exercise of options under the Sims Metal Management Long Term Incentive Plan ("SimsMM Plan") and the issue of ordinary shares as a consequence therof.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4

Do the +securities rank equally in

(1)

(a) N/A

all respects from the +issue date

(b) Yes

with an existing +class of quoted

+securities?

(2)

- (4) N/A

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
    distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  1. Vesting and subsequent cancellation of performance rights under the SimsMM Plan.
  2. Forfeiture and subsequent cancellation of performance rights under the SimsMM Plan.
  3. Vesting and subsequent cancellation of restricted stock units under the SimsMM Plan.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

N/A

has obtained security holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state date on which

valuation

of

consideration was

released

to

ASX

Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate

the

entity's

remaining

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).

For example, the issue date for a pro rata

entitlement issue must comply with the applicable

timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. 4 September 2019
  2. - (4) N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number

+Class

and +class

8

Number

of

all

202,736,624

Fully paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in section

2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 04:36:02 UTC
