Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

Name of entity
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
ABN
69 114 838 630
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
|
1
|
+Class of +securities issued
|
(1) (a) Options exp 16/11/ 2019
|
|
or to be issued
|
|
(b) Ordinary shares
|
|
|
(2)
|
Performance rights
|
|
|
(3)
|
Performance rights
|
|
|
(4)
|
Restricted stock units
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Number
|
of
|
+securities
|
(1)
|
(a) (5,747)
|
|
issued or
|
to be
|
issued
|
(if
|
|
(b) 5,747
|
|
known)
|
or
|
maximum
|
|
|
|
number
|
which
|
may
|
be
|
(2)
|
(818,685)
|
|
issued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
(646,391)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
(627,544)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Principal
|
terms
|
of the
|
(1) (a) N/A
|
|
+securities (e.g. if options,
|
(b) Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
exercise
|
price and
|
expiry
|
|
|
date;
|
if
|
partly
|
paid
|
(2) - (4) N/A
|
|
+securities,
|
the
|
amount
|
|
|
outstanding and due dates
|
|
|
for
|
payment;
|
if
|
|
|
+convertible securities, the
|
|
|
conversion price and dates
|
|
|
for conversion)
|
|
|
`
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Exercise of options under the Sims Metal Management Long Term Incentive Plan ("SimsMM Plan") and the issue of ordinary shares as a consequence therof.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
|
4
|
Do the +securities rank equally in
|
(1)
|
(a) N/A
|
|
all respects from the +issue date
|
|
(b) Yes
|
|
with an existing +class of quoted
|
|
|
|
+securities?
|
(2)
|
- (4) N/A
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
-
Vesting and subsequent cancellation of performance rights under the SimsMM Plan.
-
Forfeiture and subsequent cancellation of performance rights under the SimsMM Plan.
-
Vesting and subsequent cancellation of restricted stock units under the SimsMM Plan.
|
6a
|
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
|
N/A
|
|
has obtained security holder
|
|
|
approval under rule 7.1A?
|
|
|
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
|
|
|
in relation to the +securities the
|
|
|
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
|
|
|
comply with section 6i
|
|
|
|
6b
|
The date the security holder
|
|
|
resolution under rule 7.1A was
|
|
|
passed
|
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
consideration, state date on which
|
|
valuation
|
of
|
consideration was
|
|
released
|
|
to
|
ASX
|
Market
|
|
Announcements
|
|
6i
|
Calculate
|
the
|
entity's
|
remaining
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
Announcements
|
|
7
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
|
|
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12).
|
|
For example, the issue date for a pro rata
|
|
entitlement issue must comply with the applicable
|
|
timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
-
4 September 2019
-
- (4) N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
New issue announcement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
|
|
and +class
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Number
|
of
|
all
|
202,736,624
|
Fully paid ordinary
|
|
|
+securities
|
quoted
|
on
|
ASX
|
|
shares
|
|
|
(including the +securities in section
|
|
|
|
|
2 if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
