Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1
2
+Class of +securities issued
(1) (a) Options exp 14/11/ 2021
or to be issued
(b) Options exp 13/11/ 2022
(c) Options exp 10/11/ 2023
(2) Ordinary shares
Number
of
+securities
(1)
(a) (1,490)
issued or
to be
issued
(if
(b) (14,107)
known)
or
maximum
(c) (27,762)
number
which
may
be
issued
(2)
43,359
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 1
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates
for payment; if
+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
`
N/A
Fully paid ordinary shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 2
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
4
5
Do the +securities rank equally in
(1)
N/A
all respects from the +issue date
(2)
Yes
with an existing +class of quoted
+securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
N/A
6
Purpose of the issue
Exercise of options under the Sims Metal
(If issued as consideration for the
Management Long Term Incentive Plan ("SimsMM
acquisition of assets, clearly
Plan") and the issue of ordinary shares as a
identify those assets)
consequence therof.
6a
Is the entity an +eligible entity that
N/A
has
obtained
security
holder
approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in
relation to
the
+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b
The
date
the
security
holder
resolution under rule 7.1A was
passed
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 3
6c
Number
of +securities
issued
without
security holder
approval
under rule 7.1
6d
6e
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f
6g
6h
6i
7
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
+Issue dates
13 September 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3B Page 4
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
202,812,080
Fully paid ordinary
shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
04/03/2013
Appendix 3B Page 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:41:06 UTC