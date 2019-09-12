Log in
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

(SGM)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/12
12.6 AUD   -1.95%
Sims Metal Management : Appendix 3B

09/12/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

+Class of +securities issued

(1) (a) Options exp 14/11/ 2021

or to be issued

(b) Options exp 13/11/ 2022

(c) Options exp 10/11/ 2023

(2) Ordinary shares

Number

of

+securities

(1)

(a) (1,490)

issued or

to be

issued

(if

(b) (14,107)

known)

or

maximum

(c) (27,762)

number

which

may

be

issued

(2)

43,359

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates

for payment; if

+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

`

  1. N/A
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

4

5

Do the +securities rank equally in

(1)

N/A

all respects from the +issue date

(2)

Yes

with an existing +class of quoted

+securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

N/A

6

Purpose of the issue

Exercise of options under the Sims Metal

(If issued as consideration for the

Management Long Term Incentive Plan ("SimsMM

acquisition of assets, clearly

Plan") and the issue of ordinary shares as a

identify those assets)

consequence therof.

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that

N/A

has

obtained

security

holder

approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in

relation to

the

+securities the

subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The

date

the

security

holder

resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

6c

Number

of +securities

issued

without

security holder

approval

under rule 7.1

6d

6e

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

13 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

202,812,080

Fully paid ordinary

shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 01:41:06 UTC
