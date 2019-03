Sims Metal Management : Becoming a substantial holder from MQG 0 03/08/2019 | 01:19am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 603 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of initial substantial holder To: Company Name/Scheme ABN/ACN/ARSN Sims Metal Management Ltd 69 114 838 630 SGM.AX 1. Details of substantial holder Name Macquarie Group Limited ('MQG'); and its controlled bodies corporate listed in Annexure A ('Macquarie Group Entities') ABN/ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 122 169 279 The holder became a substantial holder on: 5 March 2019 2. Details of voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Class of securities Number of securities Person's votes Voting power 'FPO' 10,961,843 10,961,843 5.40% 3. Details of relevant interests The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest Number of securities Class MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 9,522,099 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 62,981 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 111,229 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Pursuant to section 608 of the Corporations Act 1,265,534 FPO 4. Details of present registered holders The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as Number of securities Class MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED 9,522,099 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Bond Street Custodians Limited Bond Street Custodians Limited 62,981 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) 111,229 FPO MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) Northern Trust Corporation (Singapore Branch) 1,056,833 FPO Citibank Hong Kong Citibank Hong Kong 197,610 FPO National Nominees Limited National Nominees Limited 11,091 FPO 5. Consideration The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows: Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration Number of securities Class See Annexure B 6. Associates The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association Macquarie Group Limited & Macquarie Group Entities Controlled Bodies Corporate 7. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address MACQUARIE BANK LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GLOBAL LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MQ SPECIALIST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AUSTRALIA LTD Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Macquarie Group Limited Level 6, 50 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Signature Print name Ida Lawrance Capacity Company Secretary Sign here Date 8 March 2019 ANNEXURE 'A' This is the annexure marked 'A' of 18 pages referred to in the Notice of initial substantial holder. Ida Lawrance Company Secretary, Macquarie Group Limited 8 March 2019 Controlled Bodies Corporate ACN / Company No Entity Name Incorp Country A.C.N. 136 024 970 PTY LTD Australia A.C.N. 153 275 677 Pty Ltd Australia A.C.N. 154 402 927 Pty Ltd Australia ACACIA RENEWABLES K.K. Japan ACHIM SOLAR POWER CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of Adagia B.V. Netherlands Aerospace Finance 6771 UK Limited United Kingdom Aerospace Finance 6816 UK Limited United Kingdom Aerospace Finance 6818 UK Limited United Kingdom AIF Business Solutions GmbH Germany Alchemy Telco Solutions Limited Ireland 3936270 Alster & Thames Partners (USA) LLC United States ARAN SOLAR COMPANY LIMITED Korea, Republic of 3336426 AVENAL POWER CENTER, LLC United States 7298118 Battery Storage Holdings 2, LLC United States 6326160 Battery Storage Holdings, LLC United States BELIKE NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED Australia 5602619 Bella Holdings LLC United States 5602615 Bella Property Owner LLC United States Bing TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom Bing TK Limited United Kingdom Bing TK Topco Limited Jersey 7295534 Black Spade ParentCo, LLC United States 0800500681 Blue Grass Abstract LLC United States 0886119 Blueshine, LLC United States Bluestone Equity Release Series 1 Warehouse Trust Australia 5182626 Boketo LLC United States BOND STREET CUSTODIANS LIMITED Australia BOND STREET INVESTMENTS PTY. LIMITED Australia BOSTON AUSTRALIA PTY LIMITED Australia BOSTON LEASING PTY. LIMITED Australia Bunhill Investments Unlimited Jersey BUTTONWOOD NOMINEES PTY LIMITED Australia 6664308 Canadian Breaks Holdings, LLC United States 6435362 Canadian Breaks II LLC United States 4644364 CANADIAN BREAKS LLC United States 6664307 Canadian Breaks SponsorCo, LLC United States 7008915 Candela Renewables Hamel DevCo, LLC United States Capital Meters Holdings Limited United Kingdom Capital Meters Limited United Kingdom 6600262 CBP Holdings LLC United States Chablis TK Holdings Limited United Kingdom CHAPTRE GreenCo Holdings Limited United Kingdom Cheeryble Developments Limited United Kingdom CHINA PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LIMITED Mauritius 6978311 CityPark I, LLC United States 6978314 CityPark II, LLC United States 6978309 CityPark III, LLC United States 6978318 CityPark IV, LLC United States 800500679 Closing Documentation Services, LLC United States 4822590 CMC Holdco Inc. United States 7159492 CMC Railroad Holdco LLC United States 0130000200 CMC Railroad, LLC United States 20131390812 Colorado - PTH, LLC United States Comercializadora Energia de la Reforma S. de R.L. de C.V. Mexico Comhar Housing Holdings Limited Ireland Comhar Housing Investments Limited United Kingdom Comhar Housing Limited Ireland 20-5761962 Commerce and Industry Brokerage Inc. United States Conergy Asia Pte. Ltd. Singapore Conergy Renewable Services Philippines Inc. Philippines Incorp Country Conergy Singapore SPV HoldCo. Pte. Ltd Singapore Conergy Solar Australia Pty Limited Australia Conergy Solar Japan KK Japan 1102403 Connecticut Mystic Lien, LLC United States Corona Energy Limited United Kingdom Corona Energy Retail 1 Limited United Kingdom Corona Energy Retail 2 Limited United Kingdom Corona Energy Retail 3 Limited United Kingdom Corona Energy Retail 4 Limited United Kingdom Corona Energy Retail 5 Limited (In Voluntary Liquidation - 14 Dec. 2018) United Kingdom Corona Gas Management Limited United Kingdom Craighouse Investments Limited United Kingdom 4100974 Crystal Screens Media Inc. United States 6602737 CT MLH Bluff Road Venture, LLC United States DALIAN II HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED Mauritius Dalmatia WtE EUR Holdings Limited United Kingdom Dalmatia WtE EUR Topco Limited United Kingdom Danube Investments Limited United Kingdom L00004774381 DC - PTH, LLC United States Delaware Capital Management United States 4745573 Delaware Capital Management Advisers, Inc. United States 2463784 Delaware Distributors, Inc. United States 2463784 Delaware Distributors, L.P. United States Delaware Emerging Market Debt Fund United States 5481760 Delaware Investments Advisers Partner, Inc. United States Delaware Investments Corporate Bond Fund (UCITs) Ireland 5468376 Delaware Investments Distribution Partner, Inc. United States Delaware Investments Fund Advisers United States Delaware Investments Fund Services Company United States Delaware Investments Global Value Equity (UCITs) Ireland Delaware Investments Global Value Equity Fund (UCITs) Ireland 2152992 Delaware Investments Management Company, LLC United States Delaware Management Company United States Delaware Management Trust Company United States 2152977 Delaware Service Company, Inc. United States N/A Delaware Small Cap Growth Fund United States DELTA1 FINANCE TRUST Australia DIVCO 22 PTY LIMITED Australia 7295527 Dovel Holdings I, LLC United States 7295528 Dovel Holdings, LLC United States 7295539 Dovel OpCo, LLC United States EDUWEST EQUITY HOLDING PTY LIMITED Australia EDUWEST PROJECT CO PTY LIMITED Australia EDUWEST PROJECT HOLDING COMPANY PTY LIMITED Australia ELAINE WINDFARM PTY LTD Australia 6089236 Electrodes Holdings, LLC United States 7106629 Elektron Holdings, Inc. United States ELISE NOMINEES PTY LIMITED Australia ENERGY PRATHAM INC. Japan ENERGY-S COMPANY LIMITED Korea, Republic of EQUITAS NOMINEES PTY. LIMITED Australia 4605170 ERC Holdco LLC United States EURO FIN CO PTY LTD Australia Euro II PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom Euro II PPP Platform LP Limited United Kingdom Euro III Platform Partner Limited United Kingdom Euro III PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom Euro Investco PPP Ireland GP Limited Ireland Euro IV PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom EURO IV PPP PLATFORM LIMITED PARTNERSHIP United Kingdom Euro IV PPP Platform Partner Limited United Kingdom Euro PPP Platform GP Limited United Kingdom Euro PPP Platform LP Limited United Kingdom 4721352 FAS 1 LLC United States FINCH SECURITIES LIMITED Cayman Islands FIP Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Brazil L13000092770 FL - PTH 1, LLC United States L13000092810 FL - PTH 10, LLC United States L13000092775 FL - PTH 2, LLC United States L13000092804 FL - PTH 3, LLC United States L13000093115 FL - PTH 4, LLC United States L13000092807 FL - PTH 5, LLC United States L13000095313 FL - PTH 6, LLC United States L13000093080 FL - PTH 7, LLC United States L13000093080 FL - PTH 8, LLC United States L13000092789 FL - PTH 9, LLC United States L13000036286 Florida Coral Lien Investments, LLC United States L12000112190 Florida Dundee Lien Investments, LLC United States Forth SPV 1 Limited United Kingdom Forth SPV 2 Limited United Kingdom 3432790 Four Corners Capital Management, LLC United States 0931039 Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller (USA) LLC United States 4100805 Fox-Pitt Kelton Cochran Caronia Waller LLC United States Fox-Pitt, Kelton Limited United Kingdom Fox-Pitt, Kelton N.V. Curacao FPK Capital I CIP GP Limited Jersey 4222775 Fremantle Energy Holdings, LLC United States 4222772 Fremantle Energy, LLC United States 3930054 Fremantle Wind Holdings Inc. United States Fulfilment Services Limited United Kingdom FUNDCORP PTY LIMITED Australia 6949818 Fusion Management Holdings, LLC United States 6949823 Fusion Property Holdings, LLC United States 13426751 GA - PTH, LLC United States GATESUN PTY. LIMITED Australia GGB inBalans Investco Ireland GP Limited Ireland GILLMAN PTY. LIMITED Australia DE 4579506 GLL 200 State Street Corp United States DE 5544219 GLL America's Fund GP Corp United States GLL Asset Management GmbH Germany DE 6075361 GLL Asset Management LLC United States 5672068 GLL BVK Austin GP Inc United States 5545200 GLL BVK Denver GP Inc. United States DE 3964425 GLL BVK General Partner Inc United States 6144518 GLL BVK Miracorp General Partner, Inc. United States 5672655 GLL BVK W.Adams GP, Inc United States TN 508975 GLL Development & Management Inc United States GLL Erste Verwaltungs GmbH Germany DE 5242699 GLL Fremont Interest II LLC United States GLL Holding AG Germany 5979562 GLL Hope Interest, LLC United States GLL HR CEE Management GmbH Germany DE 4449047 GLL HRE General Partner Inc United States GLL Investment Management GmbH Germany GLL Management Company Sarl Luxembourg GLL Office II Management GmbH Germany GLL Office Management GmbH Germany GLL Opportunities GP Sarl Luxembourg 4161400 GLL Properties 444 North Michigan Corp. United States DE 4139375 GLL Properties Fund Corp. I United States DE 4139377 GLL Properties Fund Corp. II United States GLL Real Estate Financial Services GmbH Germany GLL Real Estate Partners GmbH Germany GLL Real Estate Partners GmbH Limitada Chile GLL real Estate Partners GmbH SAC Peru DE 3356331 GLL Real Estate Partners Inc United States GLL Real Estate Partners Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft GmbH Germany GLL Real Estate Partners Kft. Hungary GLL Real Estate Partners LLC Korea, Republic of GLL Retail Management GmbH Germany DE 4536845 GLL Selection II GP Corp United States GLL Services Luxembourg Sarl Luxembourg DE 3536417 GLL US Office Corp United States DE 4149064 GLL US Retail Corp United States DE 4702859 GLL USA Management LLC United States GLOBAL STAR GP LTD Cayman Islands Globe Beteiligungs GmbH Germany Gnowee Iberia Holdings Limited United Kingdom GODO KAISHA ALPHA MEGA SOLAR PROJECT NO. 1 Japan GODO KAISHA ALPHA MEGA SOLAR PROJECT NO. 2 Japan GODO KAISHA HIMEJI TOHORI TAIYO-NO-SATO NO. 1 Japan Goonzaran Bluebell Funding Limited United Kingdom Goonzaran Bluebell Leasing Limited United Kingdom GRAY WHALE OFFSHORE WIND POWER NO. 1 CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of GRAY WHALE OFFSHORE WIND POWER NO. 2 CO., LTD. Korea, Republic of Green Empire WtE Holdings Limited United Kingdom GREEN INNOVATION HOLDINGS LIMITED Korea, Republic of Green Investment Group Investments Limited United Kingdom Green Investment Group Limited United Kingdom Green Investment Group Management Limited United Kingdom 6891966 Hamel Renewables HoldCo, LLC United States 6891963 Hamel Renewables, LLC United States Attachments Original document

