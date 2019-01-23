Sims Metal Management : Change in substantial holding

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

Sims Metal Management Limited

ACN/ABN

114 838 630

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (Allan Gray Australia) and its related bodies corporate as set out in Table 1 of Annexure A (together the Group), as investment manager for the funds or investment mandates listed at Table 2 of Annexure A

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

112 316 168 (ACN of Allan Gray Australia)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

21 January 2019

The previous notice was given to the company on

16 January 2019

The previous notice was dated

16 January 2019

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

(2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares 26,678,087 13.16% 29,105,369 14.36%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 3

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes See Annexure A, Tables 2 and 4

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association See Annexure A, Tables 1 and 2

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address The Group C/- Allan Gray Australia, Level 2 Challis House, 4 Martin Place Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

print nameEugene Tan

Company Secretary

sign here

date 23 January 2019

Sims Metal Management Limited

THIS IS ANNEXURE A OF 2 PAGES REFERRED TO IN THE ABOVE FORM 604

Print name Eugene Tan Company Secretary Sign here Date: 23 January 2019

Table 1 - Related bodies corporate

The following entities are associates of Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd (AGA) and each other by virtue of being related bodies corporate.

Orbis Allan Gray Limited Orbis Holdings Limited

Orbis Investment Management Limited (OIML) Orbis Asset Management Limited (OAML) Orbis Administration Limited

Orbis Investment Research Limited

Orbis Investment Management (MIS) Limited Triple Blue Holdings Limited

Pictet Overseas Trust Corporation and Pictet Trustee Company SA Allan & Gill Gray Foundation (Guernsey)

Table 2 - Funds

Orbis Mansfield Street Properties Ltd

Orbis Investment Management (BVI) Limited (OIMLBVI) Orbis Investment Advisory Pty Limited

Allan Gray (Holdings) Pty Ltd

Orbis Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited Orbis Client Services (Canada) Limited

Orbis Holdings (UK) Limited

Orbis Investment Management (Europe) LLP Orbis Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A EmCap Limited (Guernsey)

An entity within the Group acts as investment manager for some or all of the assets in the following funds.

No Fund name Manager Code Registered holder Persons entitled to be registered holder 1. Allan Gray Australia Equity Fund AGA SMEF Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMEF's custodian Equity Trustees Limited as SMEF's responsible entity 2. Allan Gray Australia Balanced Fund AGA SMBF Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch as SMBF's custodian Equity Trustees Limited as SMBF's responsible entity 3. Allan Gray Australia Stable Fund AGA SMSF Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMSF's custodian Equity Trustees Limited as SMSF's responsible entity 4. Warakirri Australian Equities Pensions and Charities Fund AGA SMWA RBC Investor Services Trust as SMWA's custodian Warakirri Asset Management Pty Ltd SMWA's trustee 5. Morningstar Australian Shares High Alpha Fund AGA SMIA JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMIA's custodian Morningstar Investment Management Australia Limited SMIA's trustee 6. Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund AGA SMCB JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMCB's custodian United Super Pty Ltd as SMCB's trustee 7. HESTA Superannuation Fund AGA SMHT JP Morgan Nominees Australia Ltd as SMHT's custodian H.E.S.T. Australia Ltd as SMHT's trustee 8. Hostplus Pooled Superannuation Trust AGA SMHP Citibank N.A., Sydney Branch as SMHP's custodian Host Plus Pty ltd as SMHP's trustee 9. Russell Australian Opportunities Fund AGA SMRI State Street Australia Ltd as SMRI's custodian Russell Investment Management Ltd as SMRI's responsible entity 10. MyLifeMyMoney Superannuation Fund AGA SMCS NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMCS CSF Pty Ltd as SMCS's trustee 11. Maritime Super AGA SMMS NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMMS Maritime Super Pty Ltd as SMMS's trustee 12. Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund AGA SMNG State Street Australia Ltd as SMNG's custodian Non-Government Schools Superannuation Fund Pty Ltd as SMNG's trustee 13. REST Superannuation Fund AGA SMRT State Street Australia Ltd as SMRT's custodian Retail Employees Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMRT's trustee 14. Government Employees Superannuation Board AGA SMGB Northern Trust Corporation as SMGB's custodian Government Employees Superannuation Board 15. Statewide Superannuation Trust AGA SMSW NAB Custodial Services as custodian for SMSW Statewide Superannuation Pty Ltd as SMSW's trustee 16. Orbis Global Equity Fund (Australia Registered) OIML GAPL Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GAPL's custodian Equity Trustees Limited as GAPL's responsible entity 17. Orbis Emerging Markets Equity Fund (Australia Registered) OIML EMAF Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as EMAF's custodian Equity Trustees Limited as EMAF's responsible entity 18. Orbis Global Equity LE Fund (Australia Registered) AGA GALE Citibank N.A., Hong Kong Branch, as GALE's custodian Equity Trustees Limited as GALE's responsible entity No Fund name Manager Code Registered holder Persons entitled to be registered holder 19. Orbis Global Equity Fund Limited OIML OGEF Citigroup Fund Services Canada, Inc (Citi Canada) as OGEF's custodian OGEF 20. Orbis Optimal SA Fund Limited OIML OSAP Citi Canada as OSAP's custodian OSAP 21. Institutional Global Equity Fund OIML IGEF Citi Canada as IGEF's custodian IGEF 22. Orbis Optimal LP OIML OOLP Citi Canada as OOLP's custodian OOLP 23. Orbis International Equity LP OIML IELP Citi Canada as IELP's custodian IELP 24. Orbis Institutional Global Equity LP OIML OGLP Citi Canada as OGLP's custodian OGLP 25. Orbis Institutional International Equity LP OIML ONLP Citi Canada as ONLP's custodian ONLP 26. Orbis Institutional U.S. Equity LP OIML USLP Citi Canada as USLP's custodian USLP 27. Orbis Institutional Emerging Markets Equity LP OIML EMLP Citi Canada as EMLP's custodian EMLP 28. Orbis SICAV - Global Equity Fund OIML SGPL Citibank International plc (Luxembourg Branch) (Citi Lux) as SGPL's custodian SGPL 29. Orbis SICAV - Asia- Ex Japan Fund OIML XJPL Citi Lux as XJPL's custodian XJPL 30. Orbis SICAV - Global Balanced Fund OIML GBSA Citi Lux as GBSA's custodian GBSA 31. Orbis SICAV - International Equity OIML SNPL Citi Lux as SNPL's custodian SNPL 32. Orbis OEIC Global Equity Fund OIML UKGE Citi Lux as UKGE's custodian UKGE 33. Orbis Institutional Global Equity (OFO) OIML OGEO Citi Canada as OGEO's custodian OGEO 34. OEIC Global Cautious Fund OIML OCS4 Citi Lux as OCS4's custodian OCS4 35. Orbis SICAV Global Cautious Fund OIML OCSU Citi Lux as OCSU's custodian OCSU

Table 3 - Change in relevant interest

Trade Date Reference Code Action No of security Consideration 16 Jan 19 to 21 Jan 19 SMBF Buy 22,649 $ 214,654 21 Jan 19 SMCB Buy 345,683 $ 3,207,814 21 Jan 19 SMCS Buy 135,814 $ 1,260,305 21 Jan 19 SMEF Buy 697,140 $ 6,469,207 21 Jan 19 SMGB Buy 185,777 $ 1,723,940 21 Jan 19 SMHP Buy 235,982 $ 2,189,826 21 Jan 19 SMHT Buy 148,870 $ 1,381,459 21 Jan 19 SMIA Buy 25,853 $ 239,908 21 Jan 19 SMMS Buy 61,508 $ 570,770 21 Jan 19 SMNG Buy 27,875 $ 258,666 21 Jan 19 SMRI Buy 68,278 $ 633,598 21 Jan 19 SMRT Buy 361,743 $ 3,356,847 16 Jan 19 to 21 Jan 19 SMSF Buy 62,919 $ 595,735 21 Jan 19 SMSW Buy 40,913 $ 379,661 21 Jan 19 SMWA Buy 6,278 $ 58,257 Total 2,427,282 $ 22,540,645 All trades on market unless otherwise specified

Table 4 - Present relevant interest