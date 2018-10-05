Log in
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD (SGM)
Sims Metal Management : Change of Director's Interest Notice

10/05/2018

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LIMITED

ABN

69 114 838 630

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

ALISTAIR FIELD

Date of last notice

2 October 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

The ordinary shares disposed of were held by the registered holder HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited - A/C 2 on behalf of Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC, which company provides services in connection with the entity's global employee share plan.

Date of change

4 October 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct interest

279,123 Performance Rights

109,537 Options @$9.38 exp 13/11/2022

112,109 Options @$10.51 exp 10/11/2023

230,076 Options @$13.43 exp 9/11/2024

74,948 Restricted Stock Units

Indirect interest 51,994 ordinary shares

(held by the registered holder - Samantha Field)

57,569 ordinary shares

(held by the registered holder - HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited - A/C 2)

Class

Ordinary shares

Number acquired

N/A

Number disposed

8,221

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$100,022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct interest

279,123 Performance Rights

109,537 Options @$9.38 exp 13/11/2022

112,109 Options @$10.51 exp 10/11/2023

230,076 Options @$13.43 exp 9/11/2024

74,948 Restricted Stock Units

Indirect interest 51,994 ordinary shares

(held by the registered holder - Samantha Field)

49,348 ordinary shares

(held by the registered holder - HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited - A/C 2)

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade of ordinary shares (to cover taxes due)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

N/A

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 01:07:04 UTC
