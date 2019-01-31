Sims Metal Management : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

1 February 2019
Sir Joseph Banks Corporate Park Suite 3 Level 2
32 Lord Street Botany NSW 2019
Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 4
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
Telephone 612 8113 1600 Facsimile: 612 8113 1622info@simsmm.comwww.simsmm.com
Re: Listing Rule 3.16.1 - Sims Metal Management Limited (Company)
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, we wish to advise that Ms Angela Catt has been appointed, and Mr Frank Moratti has resigned, as a Company Secretary of the Company effective today.
Yours faithfullyGretchen Johanns
Group Company Secretary
Sims Metal Management Limited ABN 69 114 838 630
