Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sims Metal Management Ltd    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD (SGM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sims Metal Management : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 07:44pm EST

1 February 2019

Sir Joseph Banks Corporate Park Suite 3 Level 2

32 Lord Street Botany NSW 2019

Company Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Ltd Level 4

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Telephone 612 8113 1600 Facsimile: 612 8113 1622info@simsmm.comwww.simsmm.com

Re: Listing Rule 3.16.1 - Sims Metal Management Limited (Company)

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.16.1, we wish to advise that Ms Angela Catt has been appointed, and Mr Frank Moratti has resigned, as a Company Secretary of the Company effective today.

Yours faithfullyGretchen Johanns

Group Company Secretary

Sims Metal Management Limited ABN 69 114 838 630

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 01 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2019 00:43:21 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
07:44pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
01/23SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/21SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Immersed In Volatile Market
AQ
01/20SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : SGM Earnings Update
PU
01/16SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/01SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Final Director's Interest Notice
PU
01/01SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Amended Securities Trading Policy
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Form 484
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 667 M
EBIT 2019 224 M
Net income 2019 158 M
Finance 2019 260 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
P/E ratio 2020 11,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 2 084 M
Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Duration : Period :
Sims Metal Management Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 11,0  AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman
Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer
Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer
James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD2.39%1 514
ARCELORMITTAL11.85%23 699
POSCO--.--%22 388
NUCOR16.06%18 439
NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORP8.50%17 375
NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO--.--%13 907
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.