SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD    SGM   AU000000SGM7

SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD

(SGM)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/25
10.53 AUD   -0.94%
SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Details of Company Address
PU
05/20SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change in substantial holding
PU
04/28SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Sims Metal Management : Details of Company Address

06/25/2019 | 09:17pm EDT

Suite 2, Level 9,

189 O'Riordan Street

Mascot NSW 2020

Telephone 612 8113 1600

Australia

Facsimile: 612 8113 1622

Locked Bag 5016

info@simsmm.com

Alexandria NSW 2015

www.simsmm.com

26 June 2019

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Listing Rule 3.14 - Sims Metal Management Limited (Company)

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, we wish to advise that the registered office and principal administrative office of the Company is now:

Suite 2, Level 9,

189 O'Riordan Street,

Mascot NSW 2020.

Yours faithfully

Gretchen Johanns

Group Company Secretary

Sims Metal Management Limited

ABN 69 114 838 630

Disclaimer

Sims Metal Management Limited published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 01:16:03 UTC
