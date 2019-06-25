Sims Metal Management : Details of Company Address

Financials (AUD) Sales 2019 6 867 M EBIT 2019 231 M Net income 2019 165 M Finance 2019 230 M Yield 2019 4,13% P/E ratio 2019 13,34 P/E ratio 2020 11,74 EV / Sales 2019 0,28x EV / Sales 2020 0,27x Capitalization 2 155 M Chart SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Average target price 11,0 AUD Spread / Average Target 3,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Alistair Field Group Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director Geoffrey Norman Brunsdon Chairman Stephen Mikkelsen Group Chief Financial Officer Brendan McDonnell Group Chief Technology Officer James Theodore Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD 5.88% 1 311 POSCO --.--% 17 813 NOVOLIPETSK STEEL PAO --.--% 15 873 NIPPON STEEL CORP -0.24% 15 761 ARCELORMITTAL -17.60% 15 198 NUCOR 3.73% 15 172